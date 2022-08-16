Get a Dell ultrawide gaming monitor for £359

"Less is more" is a saying that doesn't often apply when it comes to PC gaming, especially when it comes to ultrawide gaming monitors.

More screen space, higher resolutions, and faster refresh rates are all things you benefit from when playing on an ultrawide gaming monitor, which can produce some breathtaking experiences when gaming. However, these bigger benefits also come with a bigger price tag.

What that bigger price can mean is that you're likely to get a bigger deal when there's a sale on. That's definitely the case with this Dell S3422DWG ultrawide gaming monitor, which you can get with a £100 discount when you use the code "Vouchercodes8" at checkout.

With the "Vouchercodes8" code on top of the 15% discount the Dell S3422DWG becomes cheaper than the Huawei MateView GT 34-inch monitor is right now, which is Digital Foundry's best value ultrawide monitor.

The Dell S3422DWG will make all your RPGs, MMOs, and RTS games look amazing thanks to the 21:9 aspect ratio and 3-sided ultra-thin bezels, and the 3440x1440 WQHD resolution with a 3000:1 contrast ratio. They'll also be responsive with the 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync, and the 1ms response time means there won't be any motion blur.

Having a big 34-inch screen means you get more space for programmes and windows when you're working, or you'll see more of the world in whatever game you're playing. That's the upside to ultrawides, but one possible downside is with more competitive FPS games like CS:GO and Valorant which are made for 1920x1080 aspect ratios. Older games that weren't developed with ultrawide resolutions in mind might also have some issues, but these can be easily remedied with apps like Flawless Widescreen.

The Dell S3422DWG will certainly be a big upgrade to your PC setup, and now it won't be for as big of a price. If you're looking for a really small way to improve your gaming experience, then Razer's Huntsman Mini keyboard is 35 percent off at Amazon right now.