Genshin Impact's latest update isn't fully voiced in English due to "recording arrangements"

Genshin Impact's version 5.1 update is not fully voiced in English due to "recording arrangements".

What these exact recording arrangements are isn't mentioned in the patch notes that revealed the incomplete English voiceover track, but fans are speculating that the SAG-AFTRA strike action by video game actors over AI concerns is the cause.

Eurogamer can confirm that Kinich (played by John Patneaude) and Kachina (played by Kristen McGuire) aren't voiced in the the latest story update that continues the nation of Natlan's Archon Quest.

Each update's limited-time events release over the course of six weeks, so it's also possible that the main event in version 5.1 isn't fully voiced either. This event marks a return to the nation of Sumeru, which debuted in Genshin Impact in August 2022, so will be the first time some Sumeru characters have been seen (and possibly heard) in quite a while.

Developer miHoYo's other games have also seen some English voice talent changes. Adam Michael Gold was replaced as Argenti and Mr. Tail in Honkai: Star Rail, as was Courtney Lin, who played Huohuo. Lin also voiced Lucy in Zenless Zone Zero, where she was similarly replaced, along with the unknown actor who played Soukaku. All of these changes were relayed through the games' patch notes.

While neither miHoYo nor the replaced actors have revealed the reasons why they are no longer able to voice the characters, Adam Michael Gold said in a tweet after his replacement that "Nobody wants to see their path diverge from characters they've had the chance to love and embody," but that he's "got a clear conscience about the whole situation," while using the hashtags for Argenti and Mr. Tail.

This could refer to the fact that, while the strike does not technically cover games that commenced production before August 2023, SAG-AFTRA has encouraged all "members who want to show solidarity with the union" to "elect voluntarily not to work".

Apart from some strike retweets from the other replaced actors, Gold's tweet is the closest we've got to confirming that the SAG-AFTRA voice actor strike is the reason for miHoYo's recent English VA changes.

Eurogamer has asked miHoYo for comment.