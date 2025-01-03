Genshin Impact Yumemizuki Mizuki materials, kit, and Constellations

Yumemizuki Mizuki is a 5-Star Anemo character who is likely being added to Genshin Impact during version 5.4.

While Mizuki should feature as a boosted 5-Star character on her Banner in version 5.4, she will eventually return to Genshin Impact at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for her, we've listed reliable leaks of Yumemizuki Mizuki's Ascension materials and Talent materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Yumemizuki Mizuki's kit and Constellations.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Yumemizuki Mizuki's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Mizuki kit

Yumemizuki Mizuki is a 5-Star Anemo character who uses a catalyst, and keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honeyhunterworld that could change upon Mizuki's official release, and all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Skills, here's a summary of Mizuki's kit in Genshin Impact:

Element : Anemo.

: Anemo. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Weapon : Catalyst.

: Catalyst. Image credit: HoYoverse Normal Attack : Pure Heart, Pure Dreams.

: Pure Heart, Pure Dreams. Elemental Skill : Aisa Utamakura Pilgrimage.

: Aisa Utamakura Pilgrimage. Elemental Burst : Anraku Secret Spring Therapy.

: Anraku Secret Spring Therapy. Passive one : All Ailments Banished - When Mizuki is in the party, team members have a chance to recover 30% additional HP when using healing foods. The trigger chance for this effect increases with the corresponding character's Friendship Level. This effect will always trigger if the Traveler is the character consuming healing food.

: All Ailments Banished - When Mizuki is in the party, team members have a chance to recover 30% additional HP when using healing foods. The trigger chance for this effect increases with the corresponding character's Friendship Level. This effect will always trigger if the Traveler is the character consuming healing food. Passive two : Bright Moon's Restless Voice - When Mizuki triggers Swirl while in her Dreamdrifter state, Dreamdrifter's duration increases by 2.5 seconds. This effect can trigger once every second for a maximum of two times per Dreamdrifter state.

: Bright Moon's Restless Voice - When Mizuki triggers Swirl while in her Dreamdrifter state, Dreamdrifter's duration increases by 2.5 seconds. This effect can trigger once every second for a maximum of two times per Dreamdrifter state. Passive three: Thoughts by Day Bring Dreams by Night - While Mizuki is in the Dreamdrifter state, when other nearby party members hit opponents with Pyro, Hydro, Cryo, or Electro attacks, her Elemental Mastery will increase by 100 for four seconds.

Mizuki Normal Attack - Pure Heart, Pure Dreams

Yumemizuki Mizuki performs up to three attacks that deal Anemo Damage if tapping the normal attack button. Holding it down instead makes Mizuki consume a certain amount of Stamina to deal AOE Anemo Damage after a short casting time.

As with most plunging attacks, Mizuki plunges from mid-air and strikes the ground below for AOE damage on impact, damaging opponents along her path.

Elemental Skill - Aisa Utamakura Pilgrimage

Mizuki Weaves memories of lovely dreams, entering a Dreamdrifter state where she floats above ground and deals one instance of AOE Anemo Damage to nearby opponents.

Dreamdrifter

Dreamdrifter has the following effects:

Mizuki will deal AOE Anemo Damage to nearby opponents at regular intervals.

Increases the Swirl Damage that nearby party members deal based on Mizuki's Elemental Mastery.

Dreamdrifter will end when Mizuki leaves the field or uses her Elemental Skill again.

Elemental Burst - Anraku Secret Spring Therapy

Mizuki summons forth countless lovely dreams and nightmares that pull in nearby objects and opponents, dealing AOE Anemo Damage and summons a junior member of her kind.

Mini Baku

Mini Baku follows the current active character. At regular intervals, the Mini Baku will create one Yumemikaze Specialty Snack nearby. After a nearby active character picks up a Specialty Snack, if their HP is higher than 70%, the Snack will explode and unleash a Munen Shockwave, dealing one instance of AOE Anemo Damage to nearby opponents.

Otherwise, it will heal the one who picked it up based on Mizuki's Elemental Mastery. If some time passes without a Snack being picked up, it will explode and release a Munen Shockwave, dealing one instance of AOE Anemo Damage to surrounding opponents.

Mizuki Talent materials

Fading Candle. | Image credit: HoYoverse

To get the most out of using Mizuki, you will have to level her skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, for Mizuki, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Handguard and Transience materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

As Mizuki has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Mizuki Talent materials you need to improve one of her abilities:

Mizuki Talent level Mizuki Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Transience, x6 Old Handguard 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Transience, x3 Kageuchi Handguard 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Transience, x4 Kageuchi Handguard 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Transience, x6 Kageuchi Handguard 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Transience, x9 Kageuchi Handguard 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Transience, x4 Famed Handguard, x1 Fading Candle 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Transience, x6 Famed Handguard, x1 Fading Candle 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Transience, x9 Famed Handguard, x2 Fading Candle 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Transience, x12 Famed Handguard, x2 Fading Candle, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Mizuki's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Transience

x6 Old Handguard

x6 Fading Candle

x21 Guide to Transience

x22 Kageuchi Handguard

x31 Famed Handguard

x38 Philosophies of Transience

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Mizuki's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Transience

x18 Old Handguard

x18 Fading Candle

x63 Guide to Transience

x66 Kageuchi Handguard

x93 Famed Handguard

x114 Philosophies of Transience

4,957,500 Mora

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Mizuki's official release.

Version 5.3 with Mavuika and Citlali is here! So don't forget to redeem new codes for Primogems to help pull them, and check out our regularly updated tier list. You need luck from the Pity and 50/50 systems to Wish with Fate for characters on Banners, and you always need the right Adventure Rank for events. Elsewhere, we have tips and tricks for beginners.

Mizuki Ascension materials

Sea Ganoderma.

Just like Talents, you need to use Mizuki Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

Based off the same honeyhunterworld beta leaks, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Sea Ganoderma and Handguard materials for Mizuki (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Mizuki to her highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Mizuki Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade her for each Ascension level:

Mizuki Ascension level Mizuki Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, x3 Sea Ganoderma, x3 Old Handguard 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, x2 Talisman of the Enigmatic Land, x10 Sea Ganoderma, x15 Old Handguard 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, x4 Talisman of the Enigmatic Land, x20 Sea Ganoderma, x12 Kageuchi Handguard 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, x8 Talisman of the Enigmatic Land, x30 Sea Ganoderma, x18 Kageuchi Handguard 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, x12 Talisman of the Enigmatic Land, x45 Sea Ganoderma, x12 Famed Handguard 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone, x20 Talisman of the Enigmatic Land, x60 Sea Ganoderma, x24 Famed Handguard 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Mizuki in Genshin Impact:

x1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

x6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

x9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

x9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

x18 Old Handguard

x30 Kageuchi Handguard

x36 Famed Handguard

x46 Talisman of the Enigmatic Land

x168 Sea Ganoderma

420,000 Mora

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Mizuki's materials could change upon her official release.

Mizuki Constellations

By getting duplicates of Mizuki from wishing on her Banner, you will receive her Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing this leaked beta information, here are all of Mizuki's Constellations in Genshin Impact:

In Mist-Like Waters (C1) : When Mizuki is in the Dreamdrifter state, she will continuously apply the 'Twenty-Three Nights' Awaiting' effect to one nearby opponent for three seconds every 3.5 seconds. When an opponent is affected by Anemo Damage-triggered Swirl reactions, this effect will be canceled and this Swirl instance has its damage against this opponent increased by 900% of Mizuki's Elemental Mastery.

: When Mizuki is in the Dreamdrifter state, she will continuously apply the 'Twenty-Three Nights' Awaiting' effect to one nearby opponent for three seconds every 3.5 seconds. When an opponent is affected by Anemo Damage-triggered Swirl reactions, this effect will be canceled and this Swirl instance has its damage against this opponent increased by 900% of Mizuki's Elemental Mastery. Your Echo I Meet in Dreams (C2) : When entering the Dreamdrifter state, every Elemental Mastery point Mizuki has will increase all nearby party members' Pyro, Hydro, Cryo, and Electro Damage Bonuses by 0.02% until the Dreamdrifter state ends.

: When entering the Dreamdrifter state, every Elemental Mastery point Mizuki has will increase all nearby party members' Pyro, Hydro, Cryo, and Electro Damage Bonuses by 0.02% until the Dreamdrifter state ends. Till Dawn's Moon Ends Night (C3) : Increases the Level of Mizuki's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Mizuki's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Buds Warm Lucid Springs (C4) : Picking up a Yumemikaze Specialty Snack from Mizuki's Elemental Burst will both deal damage and heal, and will restore five Energy to Mizuki. Energy can be restored this way four times per Elemental Burst duration.

: Picking up a Yumemikaze Specialty Snack from Mizuki's Elemental Burst will both deal damage and heal, and will restore five Energy to Mizuki. Energy can be restored this way four times per Elemental Burst duration. As Setting Moon Brings Year's End (C5) : Increases the Level of Mizuki's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Mizuki's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. The Heart Lingers Long (C6): While Mizuki is in the Dreamdrifter state, Swirl Damage dealt by nearby party members can Crit, with Crit Rate fixed at 30%, and Crit Damage fixed at 100%.

Good luck levelling up Mizuki in Genshin Impact!