Genshin Impact is coming to Xbox Series X/S soon, allowing Xbox owners to start their adventure in Teyvat, or continue their journey by picking up a save on Xbox.

To help you plan ahead, we've got the exact Genshin Impact Xbox release times detailed below, across multiple time zones. If you want to jump into Genshin Impact on your Xbox as soon as possible, we've also explained how to preload Genshin Impact on Xbox.

To prepare for your adventures be sure to also check out our beginner's guide, and Genshin Impact codes page to get free Primogems that can be used towards unlocking new characters and weapons.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Genshin Impact Xbox release times

Genshin Impact releases for the Xbox Series X/S on Wednesday 20th November. As this is the same time as version 5.2 is released, it follows the usual maintenance schedule for new updates, with Genshin Impact on Xbox releasing at 3am (GMT). Due to time zone differences, the Xbox version actually releases in the United States on Tuesday 19th November at 7pm (PT).

For other time zones, the Genshin Impact Xbox release date and time is:

West Coast US : Tuesday 19th November, 7pm (PT)

: Tuesday 19th November, 7pm (PT) Central US : Tuesday 19th November, 9pm (CT)

: Tuesday 19th November, 9pm (CT) East Coast US : Tuesday 19th November, 10pm (ET)

: Tuesday 19th November, 10pm (ET) Japan : Wednesday 20th November, 12pm (JST)

: Wednesday 20th November, 12pm (JST) Australia : Wednesday 20th November, 2pm (AET)

: Wednesday 20th November, 2pm (AET) UK : Wednesday 20th November, 3am (GMT)

: Wednesday 20th November, 3am (GMT) Europe: Wednesday 20th November, 4am (CET)

You will be able to fully download and play Genshin Impact on your Xbox from this time onwards, but those with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription can skip the download by playing Genshin the Cloud if they like.

Image credit: HoYoverse

How to preload Genshin Impact on Xbox

If you want to save time and jump into Genshin Impact on your Xbox as soon as it's available, then we highly recommend you preload the game. Trust us, Genshin Impact can take a long time to download even when it's just an update, so you'll want to get ahead and download as much of the base game as you can, if you'd like to play Genshin on your Xbox sometime this year…

Just as a heads up to you and your poor hard drive, Genshin Impact is 100GB on Xbox Series X/S. Remember, if you don't want to clear this much space to play it, Genshin Impact is available to play on The Cloud on Xbox if you're a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber.

Here's how to preload Genshin Impact on Xbox:

Search 'Genshin Impact' in the store. Select the 'Installable' Genshin Impact, not the £9.99 bundle. Select the 'Free' edition. Select 'Buy to Own: Free'.

Genshin Impact is free to download, so there's no need to purchase the £9.99 pre-order bundle. This pack really isn't worth it when compared to other in-game bundles, so we don't recommend you purchase it.

Image credit: Eurogamer

Those who have a Game Pass subscription can also download Genshin Impact by searching for it in the Game Pass menu. If you have a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you'll also get free rewards every patch (usually every six weeks). Unlike the pre-order bundle, these are actually very useful rewards, so we do recommend you claim them if you have an Ultimate subscription.

These are all the rewards you get in Genshin Impact if you're subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Hope you enjoy playing Genshin Impact on Xbox!