Genshin Impact Wriothesley materials, kit, and Constellations

Wriothesley is a 5-Star Cryo character who will likely be added to Genshin Impact during version 4.1.

While Wriothesley will likely be featured as a boosted 5-Star character on one of the next Banners in version 4.1, he will eventually return to Genshin Impact at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to him.

If you want to prepare for if you do Wish for him successfully, we've listed leaks of Wriothesley's Ascension materials and Talent materials so you can level him up to his full potential right away. To understand how you might play him, we've also detailed what we know about Wriothesley's kit and Constellations.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information from, so Wriothesley's materials and kit might change upon his official release.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Version 4.0 "As Light Rain Falls Without Reason" Trailer | Genshin Impact.Watch on YouTube

Be sure to check out our beginner's guide with tips and tricks, and Genshin Impact codes page to get free Primogems that can be used towards unlocking Wriothesley and other characters.

Genshin Impact Wriothesley kit

Wriothesley is a 5-Star Cryo character who uses a catalyst, and seems to be best used in an onfield DPS role as somebody who focuses on charged attacks.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honeyhunterworld that could change upon Wriothesley's official release, here's a summary of Wriothesley's kit in Genshin Impact:

Element : Cryo.

: Cryo. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Weapon : Catalyst.

: Catalyst. Normal Attack : Forceful Fists of Frost.

: Forceful Fists of Frost. Elemental Skill : Icefang Rush.

: Icefang Rush. Elemental Burst : Darkgold Wolfbite.

: Darkgold Wolfbite. Passive one : There Shall Be a Plea for Justice (When Wriothesley's health is less than 60%, he obtains a Gracious Rebuke, enhancing his next charged attack into Rebuke: Vaulting Fist, which does not consume Stamina, deals 30% increased damage, and restores HP for Wriothesley after hitting equal to 30% of his maximum HP. Wriothesley can gain a Gracious Rebuke this way once every five seconds).

: There Shall Be a Plea for Justice (When Wriothesley's health is less than 60%, he obtains a Gracious Rebuke, enhancing his next charged attack into Rebuke: Vaulting Fist, which does not consume Stamina, deals 30% increased damage, and restores HP for Wriothesley after hitting equal to 30% of his maximum HP. Wriothesley can gain a Gracious Rebuke this way once every five seconds). Passive two : There Shall Be a Reckoning for Sin (If Wriothesley is in the Chilling Penalty state conferred by Icefang Rush and his current health increases or decreases, Chilling Penalty will gain one stack of Prosecution Edict, for a maximum of five stacks. Each stack of Prosecution Edict increases Wriothesley's attack by 6%).

: There Shall Be a Reckoning for Sin (If Wriothesley is in the Chilling Penalty state conferred by Icefang Rush and his current health increases or decreases, Chilling Penalty will gain one stack of Prosecution Edict, for a maximum of five stacks. Each stack of Prosecution Edict increases Wriothesley's attack by 6%). Crafting bonus: The Duke's Grace (When Wriothesley crafts Weapon Ascension Materials, he has a 10% chance to receive double the product).

Wriothesley Normal Attack - Forceful Fists of Frost

When tapping the normal attack button Wriothesley produces Repelling Fists that perform up to five rapid hits of Cryo damage. Holding down the attack button charges Wriothesley's attack instead and he consumes stamina to leap and unleash a Vaulting Fist, dealing AoE Cryo damage.

Once Wriothesley's first passive talent is unlocked, using a charged attack when his health is less that 60% changes it into a Rebuke: Vaulting Fist charged attack. See the list above for more information on this passive talent.

Wriothesley Elemental Skill - O Tears, I Shall Replay

Wriothesley sprints forward a short distance, entering the Chilling Penalty state which increases Wriothesley's interruption resistance. Additionally, when his health is above 50%, Chilling Penalty increases the damage of his Normal Attack: Forceful Fists. When he hits an opponent in this enhanced Forceful Fists state, Wriothesley's HP is consumed.

Wriothesley Elemental Burst - O Tides, I Have Returned

Wriothesley strikes out with an icy straight, then uses Icicle Impact to cause multiple instances of AoE Cryo damage in a frontal area.

Wriothesley's Burst also produces Ousia-aligned energy when the Icicle Impact ends and a Surging Blade descends upon an enemy.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact Wriothesley Talent materials

Primordial Greenbloom. | Image credit: HoYoverse

To get the most out of using Wriothesley, you will have to level his skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, for Wriothesley, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Gear and Order materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade his capabilities.

As Wriothesley has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of his abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Wriothesley Talent materials you need to improve one of his abilities:

Wriothesley Talent level Wriothesley Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Order, x6 Meshing Gear 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Order, x3 Mechanical Spur Gear 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Order, x4 Mechanical Spur Gear 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Order, x6 Mechanical Spur Gear 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Order, x9 Mechanical Spur Gear 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Order, x4 Artificed Dynamic Gear, x1 Primordial Greenbloom 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Order, x6 Artificed Dynamic Gear, x1 Primordial Greenbloom 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Order, x9 Artificed Dynamic Gear, x2 Primordial Greenbloom 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Order, x12 Artificed Dynamic Gear, x2 Primordial Greenbloom, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Wriothesley's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Order

x6 Meshing Gear

x6 Primordial Greenbloom

x21 Guide to Order

x22 Mechanical Spur Gear

x31 Artificed Dynamic Gear

x38 Philosophies of Order

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Wriothesley's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Order

x18 Meshing Gear

x18 Primordial Greenbloom

x63 Guide to Order

x66 Mechanical Spur Gear

x93 Artificed Dynamic Gear

x114 Philosophies of Order

4,957,500 Mora

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Wriothesley's official release.

Version 4.0 is here! Our Fontaine guide can help with Fontaine's Reputation and the Fountain of Lucine, and you can also redeem new codes for Primogems if you want Lyney - and check him out on our tier list. For improving Lyney, you'll need lots of Rainbow Rose, and Lynette requires Lumidouce Bell. You'll also need luck from the Pity and 50/50 systems to Wish with Fate for them and future Banners, and you always need the right Adventure Rank for events. Elsewhere, we have tips and tricks for beginners, Dendroculus locations, fishing locations, and TCG card locations.

Genshin Impact Wriothesley Ascension materials

Subdetection Unit. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Talents, you need to use Wriothesley Ascension materials to upgrade his health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

Based off the same honeyhunterworld beta leaks, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Subdetection Unit and Gear materials for Wriothesley (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade his capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Wriothesley to his highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Wriothesley Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade him for each Ascension level:

Wriothesley Ascension level Wriothesley Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Shivada Jade Sliver, x3 Subdetection Unit, x3 Meshing Gear 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Shivada Jade Fragment, x2 Tubion Device, x10 Subdetection Unit, x15 Meshing Gear 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Shivada Jade Fragment, x4 Tubion Device, x20 Subdetection Unit, x12 Mechanical Spur Gear 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Shivada Jade Chunk, x8 Tubion Device, x30 Subdetection Unit, x18 Mechanical Spur Gear 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Shivada Jade Chunk, x12 Tubion Device, x45 Subdetection Unit, x12 Artificed Dynamic Gear 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Shivada Jade Gemstone, x20 Tubion Device, x60 Subdetection Unit, x24 Artificed Dynamic Gear 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact:

x1 Shivada Jade Sliver

x6 Shivada Jade Gemstone

x9 Shivada Jade Fragment

x9 Shivada Jade Chunk

x18 Meshing Gear

x30 Mechanical Spur Gear

x36 Artificed Dynamic Gear

x46 Tubion Device

x168 Subdetection Unit

420,000 Mora

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Wriothesley's materials could change upon his official release.

Genshin Impact Wriothesley Constellations

By getting duplicates of Wriothesley from wishing on Banners, you will receive his Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing this leaked beta information, here are all of Wriothesley's Constellations in Genshin Impact:

Terrorize the Evildoers (C1) : The Gracious Rebuke from Wriothesley's first passive is instead activated when he has less than 50% HP or while he is in the Chilling Penalty state caused by his Elemental Skill. When the fifth attack of Wriothesley's normal attack chain hits, it also creates a Gracious Rebuke, with one Gracious Rebuke effect obtainable every 2.5 seconds. Additionally, the special charged attack damage of Rebuke: Vaulting Fist is further increased to 150%, and when it hits while Wriothesley is in the Chilling Penalty state, Rebuke: Vaulting Fist's duration is extended by four seconds. One such extension can occur per one Chilling Penalty duration.

: The Gracious Rebuke from Wriothesley's first passive is instead activated when he has less than 50% HP or while he is in the Chilling Penalty state caused by his Elemental Skill. When the fifth attack of Wriothesley's normal attack chain hits, it also creates a Gracious Rebuke, with one Gracious Rebuke effect obtainable every 2.5 seconds. Additionally, the special charged attack damage of Rebuke: Vaulting Fist is further increased to 150%, and when it hits while Wriothesley is in the Chilling Penalty state, Rebuke: Vaulting Fist's duration is extended by four seconds. One such extension can occur per one Chilling Penalty duration. Shackle the Arrogant (C2) : When using his Elemental Burst, each Prosecution Edict stack from Wriothesley's second passive talent increases its damage dealt by 40%.

: When using his Elemental Burst, each Prosecution Edict stack from Wriothesley's second passive talent increases its damage dealt by 40%. Punish the Frauds (C3) : Increases the Level of Wriothesley's normal attack by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Wriothesley's normal attack by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Redeem Those Who Suffer (C4) : The health restored to Wriothesley through Rebuke: Vaulting Fist is increased to 50% of his maximum HP. Additionally, when Wriothesley is healed, if the amount of healing overflows, his attack speed is increased by 20% for four second if he is on the field. If Wriothesley is off-field instead, all party members' attack speed is increased by 10% for six seconds. These two effects can't stack.

: The health restored to Wriothesley through Rebuke: Vaulting Fist is increased to 50% of his maximum HP. Additionally, when Wriothesley is healed, if the amount of healing overflows, his attack speed is increased by 20% for four second if he is on the field. If Wriothesley is off-field instead, all party members' attack speed is increased by 10% for six seconds. These two effects can't stack. Mercy for the Wrongly Accused (C5) : Increases the Level of Wriothesley's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Wriothesley's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Cherish the Innocent (C6): The Crit Rate of Rebuke: Vaulting Fist is increased by 10%, and its Crit Damage is also increased by 80%. When released, it also unleashes an icicle that deals 100% of Rebuke: Vaulting Fist's damage. This damage is considered charged attack damage.

It can take a lot of time to farm for the materials needed to get Wriothesley to his full potential, but he could be a worthy addition to your roster if you're in need of a Cryo DPS who has a unique charged attack playstyle.

Good luck levelling up Wriothesley in Genshin Impact!