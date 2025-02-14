Genshin Impact Varesa materials, kit, and Constellations

Varesa is a 5-Star Electro character who is likely being added to Genshin Impact during version 5.5.

While Varesa should feature as a boosted 5-Star character on her Banner in version 5.5, she will eventually return to Genshin Impact at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for her, we've listed reliable leaks of Varesa's Ascension materials and Talent materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Varesa's kit and Constellations.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Varesa's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

On this page:

Varesa kit

Varesa is a 5-Star Electro character who uses a catalyst, and keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honeyhunterworld that could change upon Varesa's official release, and all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Skills, here's a summary of Varesa's kit in Genshin Impact:

Element : Electro.

: Electro. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Weapon : Catalyst.

: Catalyst. Image credit: HoYoverse Normal Attack : By the Horns.

: By the Horns. Elemental Skill : Riding the Night-Rainbow.

: Riding the Night-Rainbow. Elemental Burst : A Dazzling Descent!

: A Dazzling Descent! Passive one : Tag-Team Triple Jump! - After using her Elemental Skill, Varesa gains 'Rainbow Crash' for five seconds. During this time, when Varesa uses a plunging attack, the shockwave damage dealt when she hits the ground is increased by 25%. If Varesa is in her Fiery Passion state, this ground impact damage is increased by 50% instead. The Rainbow Crash effect will be canceled once a ground impact hits an opponent, or when its duration expires.

: Tag-Team Triple Jump! - After using her Elemental Skill, Varesa gains 'Rainbow Crash' for five seconds. During this time, when Varesa uses a plunging attack, the shockwave damage dealt when she hits the ground is increased by 25%. If Varesa is in her Fiery Passion state, this ground impact damage is increased by 50% instead. The Rainbow Crash effect will be canceled once a ground impact hits an opponent, or when its duration expires. Passive two : Blazing Heart, Singular Advance! - Varesa's sprint speed is increased, and when not in combat, her sprint Stamina consumption is also increased. Additionally, while in an area with Phlogiston Mechanics within Natlan, your party members will restore 20 Phlogiston when consuming food. This effect can occur once every 10 seconds and does not take effect in Domains, Trounce Domains, or the Spiral Abyss.

: Blazing Heart, Singular Advance! - Varesa's sprint speed is increased, and when not in combat, her sprint Stamina consumption is also increased. Additionally, while in an area with Phlogiston Mechanics within Natlan, your party members will restore 20 Phlogiston when consuming food. This effect can occur once every 10 seconds and does not take effect in Domains, Trounce Domains, or the Spiral Abyss. Passive three : The Hero Twice-Returned! - When a nearby party member triggers a Nightsoul Burst, Varesa's attack increases by 30% for 12 seconds, for a max of two stacks. Each stack's duration is counted independently.

: The Hero Twice-Returned! - When a nearby party member triggers a Nightsoul Burst, Varesa's attack increases by 30% for 12 seconds, for a max of two stacks. Each stack's duration is counted independently. Passive three: Night Realm's Gift, A Torch That Incinerates Evil - After Nightsoul points have been fully depleted, Varesa will switch to using Phlogiston to maintain the Sudden Onrush mode from her Nightsoul's Blessing. While in an area with Phlogiston Mechanics within Natlan, Nightsoul Transmission: Varesa can be used. When the current active character is sprinting or in movement modes caused by certain Talents, or at a certain height in the air, switching to Varesa will trigger Varesa to enter her Nightsoul's Blessing state. This means she switches to Sudden Onrush mode, and obtains 20 Nightsoul points. Nightsoul Transmission can be triggered once every 10 seconds by your own party.

Varesa Normal Attack - By the Horns

Varesa launches up to three strikes that deal Electro Damage if tapping the normal attack button. Holding it down instead makes Varesa consume a certain amount of Stamina to headbutt opponents in front, dealing Nightsoul-aligned Electro Damage and using the momentum to leap into the air.

As with most plunging attacks, Varesa plunges from mid-air and strikes the ground below for Nightsoul-aligned AOE Electro Damage damage on impact, damaging opponents along her path. Additionally, if Varesa is in a combat state upon landing, or if the shockwave from her plunging attack hits an opponent, she will gain 25 Nightsoul points, and Varesa can enter the Fiery Passion state upon reaching maximum Nightsoul points through this method.

Fiery Passion

In the Fiery Passion state, Varesa's normal, charged, and plunging attacks will gain the corresponding buffs:

Normal attack - Varesa launches up to three fierce strikes, dealing greater Electro Damage.

- Varesa launches up to three fierce strikes, dealing greater Electro Damage. Charged attack - Varesa consumes a certain amount of Stamina to slam into her opponents, dealing greater amounts of Nightsoul-aligned Electro Damage and using the momentum to leap into the air.

- Varesa consumes a certain amount of Stamina to slam into her opponents, dealing greater amounts of Nightsoul-aligned Electro Damage and using the momentum to leap into the air. Plunging attack - Varesa consumes all her Nightsoul points and slams down on the ground from mid-air, dealing damage to opponents in her path and dealing greater amounts of Nightsoul-aligned AOE Electro Damage upon hitting the ground.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Varesa Elemental Skill - Riding the Night-Rainbow

With footwork swift as lightning and fierce as thunder, Varesa displays the true spirit of a lucha libre, rushing forward a certain distance and dealing Nightsoul-aligned Electro Damage to opponents in her path. After using this Skill, Varesa gains 20 Nightsoul points and gains the 'Follow-Up Strike' effect

During Follow-Up Strike, Varesa has increased Interruption Resistance, and upon pressing the normal attack button, she will quickly unleash a charged attack that does not consume Stamina. Follow-Up Strike will be canceled after using a charged attack,and Varesa will use different techniques based on whether you tap or hold:

Tap - Quickly rush a certain distance forward.

- Quickly rush a certain distance forward. Hold - Varesa enters her Nightsoul's Blessing state and switches to Sudden Onrush mode.

Sudden Onrush

Sudden Onrush continuously consumes Nightsoul points. In this state, Varesa's Movement Speed and Interruption Resistance are increased, and she can use terrain to execute flying leaps, or consume additional Nightsoul points to traverse atop water or liquid Phlogiston while remaining immune to damage from the latter.

Nightsoul's Blessing: Varesa

When Varesa runs out of Nightsoul points, her Nightsoul's Blessing state will be canceled. Additionally, her Nightsoul's Blessing has two charges, and when Varesa enters the Fiery Passion state, her Elemental Skill Cooldown will be reset, and its damage will be increased.

Fiery Passion

Here's how Fiery Passion works:

While not in the Fiery Passion state, Varesa can use plunging attacks to gain Nightsoul points. She will then enter her Fiery Passion state when she reaches maximum Nightsoul points via this method, or when she uses her Elemental Burst.

Varesa will also enter her Nightsoul's Blessing state when entering the Fiery Passion state. While affected by Fiery Passion, Varesa will always be in her Nightsoul's Blessing state.

While in this state, her normal attacks, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst will gain unique buffs. She can also use a special Elemental Burst shortly after using a plunging attack.

Varesa Elemental Burst - A Dazzling Descent!

Varesa leaps into the air before using the momentum of the drop to unleash a powerful flying kick, dealing Nightsoul-aligned AOE Electro Damage to opponents. After using her Burst, Varesa's Nightsoul points will be restored to maximum and she will enter the Fiery Passion state.

In the Fiery Passion state, Varesa's Elemental Burst will deal a greater amount of Nightsoul-aligned AOE Electro Damage. Additionally, Varesa will briefly activate 'Apex Drive' after using a plunging attack while in her Fiery Passion state.

Apex Drive

Apex Drive has the following effects:

Apex Drive increases Varesa's interruption resistance, and while affected by Apex Drive, Varesa can ignore her Elemental Burst Cooldown and consume less Energy to use her special Elemental Burst, 'Dazzling Descent: Volcanic Collapse'.

This causes her to use her especially powerful plunging attack, the 'Thunderous Tornado Eruption', to hit opponents in the path of her plunge and deal Nightsoul-aligned AOE Electro Damage upon landing. This damage is considered plunging attack damage.

Varesa Talent materials

Eroded Scale-Feather. | Image credit: HoYoverse

To get the most out of using Varesa, you will have to level her skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, for Varesa, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Fang and Conflict materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

As Varesa has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Varesa Talent materials you need to improve one of her abilities:

Varesa Talent level Varesa Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Conflict, x6 Juvenile Fang 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Conflict, x3 Seasoned Fang 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Conflict, x4 Seasoned Fang 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Conflict, x6 Seasoned Fang 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Conflict, x9 Seasoned Fang 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Conflict, x4 Tyrant’s Fang, x1 Eroded Scale-Feather 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Conflict, x6 Tyrant’s Fang, x1 Eroded Scale-Feather 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Conflict, x9 Tyrant’s Fang, x2 Eroded Scale-Feather 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Conflict, x12 Tyrant’s Fang, x2 Eroded Scale-Feather, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Varesa's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Conflict

x6 Juvenile Fang

x6 Eroded Scale-Feather

x21 Guide to Conflict

x22 Seasoned Fang

x31 Tyrant’s Fang

x38 Philosophies of Conflict

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Varesa's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Conflict

x18 Juvenile Fang

x18 Eroded Scale-Feather

x63 Guide to Conflict

x66 Seasoned Fang

x93 Tyrant’s Fang

x114 Philosophies of Conflict

4,957,500 Mora

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Varesa's official release.

Varesa Ascension materials

Skysplit Gembloom. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Talents, you need to use Varesa Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

Based off the same honeyhunterworld beta leaks, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Skysplit Gembloom and Fang materials for Varesa (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Varesa to her highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Varesa Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade her for each Ascension level:

Varesa Ascension level Varesa Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, x3 Skysplit Gembloom, x3 Juvenile Fang 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, x2 Sparkless Statue Core, x10 Skysplit Gembloom, x15 Juvenile Fang 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, x4 Sparkless Statue Core, x20 Skysplit Gembloom, x12 Seasoned Fang 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, x8 Sparkless Statue Core, x30 Skysplit Gembloom, x18 Seasoned Fang 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, x12 Sparkless Statue Core, x45 Skysplit Gembloom, x12 Tyrant’s Fang 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone, x20 Sparkless Statue Core, x60 Skysplit Gembloom, x24 Tyrant’s Fang 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Varesa in Genshin Impact:

x1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver

x6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone

x9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment

x9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk

x18 Juvenile Fang

x30 Seasoned Fang

x36 Tyrant’s Fang

x46 Sparkless Statue Core

x168 Skysplit Gembloom

420,000 Mora

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Varesa's materials could change upon her official release.

Varesa Constellations

By getting duplicates of Varesa from wishing on her Banner, you will receive her Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing this leaked beta information, here are all of Varesa's Constellations in Genshin Impact:

Undying Passion (C1) : The effects of Varesa's 'The Tag-Team Triple Jump!' Passive Talent are enhanced. Meaning, when 'Rainbow Crash' is in effect, Varesa's plunging attack ground impact will deal 50% increased damage, whether she is in the Fiery Passion state or not. Additionally, Varesa's attack will increase by 35% for five seconds when she switches to her Fiery Passion state, or when it ends. When she is in the 'Sudden Onrush' mode of her Nightsoul's Blessing, Varesa consumes 30% less Nightsoul points or Phlogiston.

: The effects of Varesa's 'The Tag-Team Triple Jump!' Passive Talent are enhanced. Meaning, when 'Rainbow Crash' is in effect, Varesa's plunging attack ground impact will deal 50% increased damage, whether she is in the Fiery Passion state or not. Additionally, Varesa's attack will increase by 35% for five seconds when she switches to her Fiery Passion state, or when it ends. When she is in the 'Sudden Onrush' mode of her Nightsoul's Blessing, Varesa consumes 30% less Nightsoul points or Phlogiston. Beyond the Edge of Light (C2) : Varesa enters 'Apex Drive' after using a plunging attack, regardless of whether she is in the Fiery Passion state or not. When Apex Drive is active, Varesa's Interruption Resistance will increase even further. Additionally, Varesa will restore 11.5 Energy when her plunging attack ground impact hits an opponent.

: Varesa enters 'Apex Drive' after using a plunging attack, regardless of whether she is in the Fiery Passion state or not. When Apex Drive is active, Varesa's Interruption Resistance will increase even further. Additionally, Varesa will restore 11.5 Energy when her plunging attack ground impact hits an opponent. Unbowed Resolve (C3) : Increases the Level of Varesa's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Varesa's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. The Courage to Press On (C4) : Varesa will receive various buffs based on her state when using her Elemental Burst. If Varesa has neither Fiery Passion nor Apex Drive active, then she will gain 'Diligent Refinement' for 15 seconds instead, which increases her plunging attack ground impact damage by 500% of her attack, with a maximum increase of 20,000 damage. This effect will be canceled once the ground impact hits an opponent, or if its duration ends. However, if Varesa has either Fiery Passion or Apex Drive active, then this instance of her Elemental Burst deals 100% increased damage.

: Varesa will receive various buffs based on her state when using her Elemental Burst. If Varesa has neither Fiery Passion nor Apex Drive active, then she will gain 'Diligent Refinement' for 15 seconds instead, which increases her plunging attack ground impact damage by 500% of her attack, with a maximum increase of 20,000 damage. This effect will be canceled once the ground impact hits an opponent, or if its duration ends. However, if Varesa has either Fiery Passion or Apex Drive active, then this instance of her Elemental Burst deals 100% increased damage. Thoughts Floating on the Warm Breeze (C5) : Increases the Level of Varesa's normal attack by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Varesa's normal attack by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. A Hero of Justice's Triumph (C6): Varesa restores 30 Energy when she enters Apex Drive, and her plunging attacks and Elemental Burst gain 10% Crit Rate and 100% Crit Damage. Additionally, when the Elemental Skill button is held, or the Elemental Skill button is tapped while Varesa is in her Sudden Onrush mode, Varesa will restore Nightsoul points up to her maximum capacity.

Good luck levelling up Varesa in Genshin Impact!