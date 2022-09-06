Genshin Impact treasure hunt locations for Lost Riches event

You need to find energy emissions for your treasure hunt locations in order to open chests as part of the Lost Riches event in Genshin Impact if you want to earn rewards like Primogems and different coloured Seelies.

Below, we've explained how the Lost Riches event works, and will add every Lost Riches treasure hunt location when they get added to Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Lost Riches event explained

To gain access to the Lost Riches event, you'll have to be at least Adventure Rank 20. Apart from this, you're free to start the event anytime after Friday, 2nd September. Lost Riches ends on Monday, 19th September, so make sure you've completed all the treasure hunts and collected your rewards before then.

To start Lost Riches, go to Ulman, who is located just east of Sumeru City, in the hills to the west of the main dirt road on your map. He'll ask for your assistance in finding Ancient Iron Coins, and then give you his Treasure-Seeking Seelie to help you do so during the event.

Go into your 'Gadgets' tab of the backpack menu and equip the Treasure-Seeking Seelie as your gadget, then navigate to the 'Events' menu and select Lost Riches. From here, you'll see the location of each treasure hunt location as they get added, but the next one will only appear when you find all the treasure chests in the previous area.

When you get to the correct area, a yellow circle will appear on your map. Within this circle lies three treasure chests, but to get their rewards, you'll first have to activate your Treasure-Seeking Seelie and then collect energy emissions. You have to collect three energy emissions to find one chest, so there are nine energy emissions in total.

Once you find three of the energy emission orbs, the location of a treasure chest will be marked on your map. Before you can open the chest, however, you'll have to complete a challenge. This will either be a combat challenge, or a particle collecting challenge. Once you clear it within the time limit, go back to the treasure chest location to open it and claim your rewards.

You'll have to either collect particles or defeat enemies within the time-limit to complete each treasure chest challenge.

You'll get instant rewards, like Primogems, but you'll also find Ancient Iron Coins. Go to the event shop from the Lost Riches section in the 'Events' menu to exchange these coins for more Primogems and other rewards like Hero's Wit, Mora, and Mini Seelie companions of different colour varieties.

Remember, you only have until Monday, 19th September to claim these rewards - so make sure you spend every Ancient Iron Coin that you can before then!

Genshin Impact treasure hunt locations for Area 1 Chatrakam Cave

The first treasure hunt area, Chatrakam Cave, is located to west of The Palace of Alcazarzaray in the northern area of Sumeru. Once you get close enough, a yellow circle will appear on your map. Make sure you have your Treasure-Seeking Seelie gadget activated in order to pick up the energy emissions here.

For quick reference, here's all the treasure hunt locations in Chatrakam Cave for the Lost Riches event:

All energy emission and treasure chest locations in Chatrakam Cave for Lost Riches event.

Below, we've provided pictures of every energy emission at Chatrakam Cave, starting from the southern area, then the eastern area, and finally all the energy emissions locations in the west.

Chatrakam Cave energy emission location 1

Chatrakam Cave energy emission location 2

Use the Four Leaf Sigil to reach this Chatrakam Cave energy emission.

Chatrakam Cave energy emission location 3

Chatrakam Cave energy emission location 4

Chatrakam Cave energy emission location 5

Use the bouncy mushroom to get into the wind barrier and collect this Chatrakam Cave energy emission.

Chatrakam Cave energy emission location 6

Chatrakam Cave energy emission location 7

Chatrakam Cave energy emission location 8

Chatrakam Cave energy emission location 9

Genshin Impact treasure hunt locations for Area 2 Vissudha Field

The second treasure hunt area, Vissudha Field, is to the west of Vanarana, in the northwestern area of Sumeru. Once you get close enough, a yellow circle will appear on your map. Remember to have your Treasure-Seeking Seelie gadget activated in order to pick up the energy emissions.

For quick reference, here's all the treasure hunt locations in Vissudha Field for the Lost Riches event:

All energy emission and treasure chest locations in Vissudha Field for Lost Riches event.

Below, we've provided pictures of every energy emission at Vissudha Field, starting from the northeastern area, then the southeastern area, and finally all the Vissudha Field energy emissions locations to the west.

Vissudha Field energy emission location 1

Vissudha Field energy emission location 2

Use the bouncy mushroom to get on top of this tree to reach this Vissudha Field energy emission.

Vissudha Field energy emission location 3

Use the Four Leaf Sigil to reach this energy emission if you're jumping from the opposite side.

Vissudha Field energy emission location 4

Vissudha Field energy emission location 5

Use the Four Leaf Sigil if you can't reach this energy emission by gliding.

Vissudha Field energy emission location 6

Vissudha Field energy emission location 7

Vissudha Field energy emission location 8

Use the Four Leaf Sigil if you can't get this energy emission by gliding.

Vissudha Field energy emission location 9

Genshin Impact treasure hunt locations for Area 3 Ardravi Valley

The third treasure hunt area, Ardravi Valley, is to the northwest of Port Ormos, in the southern area of Sumeru. Once you get close enough, a yellow circle will appear on your map. Remember to have your Treasure-Seeking Seelie gadget activated in order to pick up the energy emissions.

For quick reference, here's all the treasure hunt locations in Ardravi Valley for the Lost Riches event:

All energy emission and treasure chest locations in Area 3 Ardravi Valley for Lost Riches event.

Below, we've provided pictures of every energy emission at Ardravi Valley, starting from the northern area, working our way south, and finally all the Vissudha Field energy emissions locations to the west.

We got a little distracted by all the enemies in the area and forgot to take pictures while collecting the first four energy emissions, but the circled areas in the picture will indicate where these first few orbs should be.

Ardravi Valley energy emission location 1 (Area 3)

Be careful while collecting this energy emission in Ardravi Valley as the Dendro plants around it will eventually explode if you get to close.

Ardravi Valley energy emission location 2 (Area 3)

There will be a Four Leaf Sigil in this area that you must use to get the energy emission below it.

Ardravi Valley energy emission location 3 (Area 3)

Use the bouncy mushroom in front of these enemies to reach the energy emission above it.

Ardravi Valley energy emission location 4 (Area 3)

You can use the Four Leaf Sigil to get this energy emission on top of the roof, or just glide until you reach it.

Ardravi Valley energy emission location 5 (Area 3)

Ardravi Valley energy emission location 6 (Area 3)

Ardravi Valley energy emission location 7 (Area 3)

Ardravi Valley energy emission location 8 (Area 3)

If you can't glide to this energy emission, use the Four Leaf Sigil instead.

Ardravi Valley energy emission location 9 (Area 3)

Genshin Impact treasure hunt locations for Area 4 Ardravi Valley

The fourth treasure hunt area, also in Ardravi Valley, is north of Area 3's treasure hunt location, to the south of Vimara Village, in the middle area of Sumeru. Once you get close enough, a yellow circle will appear on your map. Remember to have your Treasure-Seeking Seelie gadget activated in order to pick up the energy emissions.

For quick reference, here's all the treasure hunt locations in Area 4 Ardravi Valley for the Lost Riches event:

All energy emission and treasure chest locations in Area 4 Ardravi Valley for Lost Riches event.

Below, we've provided pictures of every energy emission at Area 4 Ardravi Valley, starting from the southern area, working our way northeast, and finally the Ardravi Valley energy emission located to the west.

Ardravi Valley energy emission location 1 (Area 4)

Be careful when getting this energy emission, as the fire plants will explode if you get too close to them.

Ardravi Valley energy emission location 2 (Area 4)

Ardravi Valley energy emission location 3 (Area 4)

Ardravi Valley energy emission location 4 (Area 4)

Ardravi Valley energy emission location 5 (Area 4)

Ardravi Valley energy emission location 6 (Area 4)

Use a Pyro skill to burn down the thorns blocking the door, then climb the ladder inside to reach this energy emission at the top.

Ardravi Valley energy emission location 7 (Area 4)

Ardravi Valley energy emission location 8 (Area 4)

Use the Four Leaf Sigil to reach this energy emission

Ardravi Valley energy emission location 9 (Area 4)

Use the bouncy mushroom below this energy emission to reach it.

Genshin Impact treasure hunt locations for Area 5 Avidya Forest

The fifth treasure hunt area, Avidya Forest, is to the east of Gandharva Ville, in the middle area of Sumeru. Once you get close enough, a yellow circle will appear on your map. Remember to have your Treasure-Seeking Seelie gadget activated in order to pick up the energy emissions.

For quick reference, here's all the treasure hunt locations in Avidya Forest for the Lost Riches event:

All energy emission and treasure chest locations in Avidya Forest for Lost Riches event.

Below, we've provided pictures of every energy emission at Avidya Forest, starting from the northern area, working our way southeast, and then finally the last Avidya Forest energy emissions located in the middle and to the south.

Avidya Forest energy emission location 1

Avidya Forest energy emission location 2

Avidya Forest energy emission location 3

Avidya Forest energy emission location 4

Avidya Forest energy emission location 5

Avidya Forest energy emission location 6

Avidya Forest energy emission location 7

Avidya Forest energy emission location 8

Avidya Forest energy emission location 9

Burn the thorns with a Pyro skill to access this Avidya Forest energy emission.

We'll add the treasure hunt locations map and exact energy emission locations for Area 6 when it releases on Wednesday, 7th September.

Hope you're enjoying this Genshin Impact event!