Genshin Impact Tisoc pass location

You need to get a pass for Tisoc in Genshin Impact so you can go down to Natlan's underground and start the Ripe for Trouble quest.

What you actually need is called the Green-Edged Paper Slip, but you're not given much to go on about its whereabouts from Tisoc. Which we'll let him away with, as the Traveler and Paimon are just here to esentially steal what they can from the cave.

To help you get into the cave and start the Ripe for Trouble quest, we've quickly detailed the Tisoc pass location in Genshin Impact below.

Tisoc pass location in Genshin Impact

Tisoc's pass is located beside the central Teleport Waypoint in the Scions of the Canopy tribe settlement in Genshin Impact. This is the waypoint between the Scions Reputation and Statue of Seven icons. Specifically, the pass is found inside the wooden boxes to the right of the waypoint.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

All you have to do is 'Investigate' the boxes to find the Green-Edged Paper Slip that grants you entry past Tisoc into the underground of Natlan. However, you'll find that Tisoc has actually gone missing when you go back to his location under the Flamegranate Tree in Coatepec Mountain.

Poca is instead waiting just inside the cave, who eventually accepts your pass after you promise to help find Tisoc and start the Ripe for Trouble quest. You'll be doing a lot of Saurian puzzle solving during the quest, so if you want to brush up on how to use their abilities, check out our Saurian explainer.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

There's also some precious and luxurious chests to find while on the quest, so make sure you explore everywhere and open all the chests if you're on the hunt for the Obsidian Fragments found within them to make an Obsidian Ring.

Good luck exploring the rest of Natlan!