Genshin Impact Tier List, all characters ranked plus the best damage dealer, support, and healer explained

Since Genshin Impact’s roster has become so expressive, this tier list will help you to choose the best characters to form your part - from the damage dealer, the support, or the healer.

Even though Genshin Impact makes it possible to complete most challenges without having all the best characters, understanding where a character is placed in relation to others helps you to make important decisions.

Below you’ll find our Genshin Impact tier list and what are the best characters for damage, support, and healing in the game.

Genshin Impact tier list explained In Genshin Impact, many factors are relevant when discussing why a character is good or not. Although some of them can be taken as logical, listing the characters is also a subjective gesture. In this list, we ranked the characters based on their innate power (stats and skills), utility for party composition, and how much time and resources would be reasonable to spend on them. Genshin Impact's endgame is all about defeating enemies really fast, so characters with explosive damage or good synergy are the best ones. Following is our tier list of every character in Genshin Impact and, please, remember that this list was made based on our interpretation of the topics we explained, so you may see things differently.

Genshin Impact S-tier characters listed The S-tier characters are the best ones in the game due to their efficiency in terms of damage output and utility for the whole party. From Raiden Shogun’s Elemental Burst to Ganyu’s charged attack, all these characters are best in what they do. An important factor that all of them share is how good they are to trigger or benefit from elemental reactions. Here is the S tier list in alphabetical order of Genshin Impact characters as of July 2022: Name Stats Element Reasoning Bennet Four Stars

Level 1

HP: 1039

ATK: 16

DEF: 65 Pyro Even as a four-star character, Bennett excels in being a great support for many different types of parties. This character has the capacity to buff damage and heal with his Elemental Burst. Eula Five Stars

Level 1

HP: 1030

ATK: 27

DEF: 58 Cryo Eula has the best attack damage in the game so far, working perfectly as your main damage character. Besides that, she is also great to trigger Cryo reactions. Ganyu Five Stars

Level 1

HP: 763

ATK: 26

DEF: 49 Cryo Besides being a character that applies Cryo pretty well, which is a strong element to use, Ganyu has great damage potential thanks to her kit. Her ability of charged attacks that can hit groups of enemies makes her one of the best characters in the game. Hu Tao Five Stars

Level 1

HP: 1211

ATK: 8

DEF: 68 Pyre A great possibility for many situations in the current patch, Hu Tao is going to be the center of many parties. She is basically a brute elemental force that can obliterate enemies. Kaedehara Kazuha Five Stars

Level 1

HP: 1039

ATK: 23

DEF: 63 Anemo Kazuha is an amazing five-star unity thanks to all the utility he can bring to your party. He is an improved version of Venti in terms of grouping enemies, taking advantage of the Anemo interaction with other elements and he will still buff the party. Kamisato Ayaka Five Stars

Level 1

HP: 1001

ATK: 27

DEF: 61 Cryo Cryo interaction with other elements is currently great and Ayaka excels in inflicting it to enemies with her Elemental Burst. Her valuer comes also from the range covered by her burst. Kamisata Ayato Five Stars

Level 1

HP: 1068

ATK: 24

DEF: 60 Hydro Ayato's kit allows him to not only apply Hydro to a considerable number of enemies, but to also deal a great amount of damage. There are better units to apply the Hydro element, but the damage that Ayato has will help you save a lot in your party for different support. Raiden Shogun Five Stars

Level 1

HP: 1005

ATK: 26

DEF: 61 Electro Shogun is a flexible unity, working very well with different parties. While her damage is great, Shogun's most positive aspect is her Elemental Burst that besides the damage helps the other party members by producing elemental particles. Venti Five Stars

Level 1

HP: 820

ATK: 20

DEF: 52 Anemo Venti finds his place as a S Tier character due to how useful he can be. Grouping enemies and dealing more damage once his skills come into contact with other elements are part of why you want to have Venti in your party. Besides that, thanks to his passive, he can help your party with elemental particles. Zhongli Five Stars

Level 1

HP: 1144

ATK: 20

DEF: 57 Geo Geo characters are hard to work with due to how their element work. However, Zhongli is so powerful that this doesn't matter. The value he brings to the party with his shield is unquestionable.

Genshin Impact A-tier characters listed Characters in the A tier are still amazing ones, but they end up having a less decisive role in general. They are not as complete as the S-tier characters or some limitations in their design make them rely on specific conditions. These characters have great synergy among them and with S-tier characters, making them great units to have. Their capacity to trigger elemental reactions is amazing. Here is the A tier list in alphabetical order of Genshin Impact characters as of July 2022: Name Stats Element Reasoning Albedo Five Stars

Level 1

HP: 1030

ATK: 20

DEF: 68 Geo This five-star unity is great to work as a second damage dealer. His Elemental Skill can work even with him out of the battlefield while his Elemental Burst has good damage too. Keep your main damage deal fighting and change to Albedo whenever his cooldowns are back or Burst is ready to use! Arataki Itto Five Stars

Level 1

HP: 1001

ATK: 18

DEF: 75 Geo Arataki Itto is a strong character whom you can use as your main damage dealer since he does a lot of damage with his attacks and charged attacks. Itto, however, suffers from the fact that to make him work perfectly you will need a party with more Geo characters. Beidou Four Stars

Level 1

HP: 1094

ATK: 19

DEF: 54 Electro Beidou earns her spot as an A-Tier character since she has an amazing capacity to deal damage while working pretty well with other characters. As an electro character, Beidou fit perfectly in some of the most powerful party compositions you can find in Genshin Impact. Diluc Five Stars

Level 1

HP: 1011

ATK: 26

DEF: 61 Pyro Diluc is a powerful claymore user with great damage potential. Thanks to his Elemental Burst, Diluc can apply pyro quite well to enemies while being your main damage dealer. Fischl Four Stars

Level 1

HP: 770

ATK: 20

DEF: 50 Electro In Genshin Impact, an unity's value can come from how useful it can be to help other characters or to trigger elemental combinations without being in battle. Fischl works as an important piece in compositions that need constant electro damage to mix with other elements. Jean Five Stars

Level 1

HP: 770

ATK: 20

DEF: 50 Anemo Jean's kit was built to make her heal and crowd control which can be great for some content in the game. Although she doesn't excel in any of the two roles, she works well besides being an anemo character. Mona Five Stars

Level 1

HP: 810

ATK: 22

DEF: 51 Hydro Thanks to Mona capacity to apply Hydro constantly, she becomes an important character for party combinations that work towards inflicting the Freeze, Vaporize, and Electro-Charge. Considering how strong some of these elemental reactions are, she brings a lot of value to the party. Shenhe Five Stars

Level 1

HP: 1011

ATK: 24

DEF: 65 Cryo Shenhe may not carry a party by herself, but she can be of great help considering her abilities. Her Elemental Burst creates an area of effect which decreases the enemies' resistance to physical and Cryo damage. Seeing how powerful party compositions based on Cryo characters are, Shenhe works as a perfect support. Tartaglia Five Stars

Level 1

HP: 1020

ATK: 23

DEF: 63 Hydro By being a hybrid hydro main damage dealer, Tartaglia is a great character to use in your party. And although he does a lot of damage, he can't necessarily compete with Ayato. Xianling Four Stars

Level 1

HP: 912

ATK: 19

DEF: 56 Pyro This is one of the most well-known characters in Genshin Impact not only because she is present in every advertisement piece shared. Thanks to her Elemental Burst, Xialing is an amazing character to induce elemental reactions off-field. Xiao Five Stars

Level 1

HP: 991

ATK: 27

DEF: 62 Anemo Xiao qualifies as a A-Tier character thanks to how strong he can be as the main damage dealer. By bringing support characters to help Xiao to use his Elemental Burst, you can achieve high numbers. Xingqiu Four Stars

Level 1

HP: 857

ATK: 17

DEF: 64 Hydro Xingqiu is one of the best supports in the game, working well with different combinations of characters. He not only brings some damage mitigation in his kit, but also an Elemental Burst that transforms any character into a fast Hydro-applier. Yae Miko Five Stars

Level 1

HP: 807

ATK: 26

DEF: 44 Electro Yae Miko has her flaws, such as the high energy cost for her Elemental Burst as well as how vulnerable she may find herself while using her Elemental Skill. On the other hand, she is a great electro additional damage dealer who can leave her skill in the field giving the other characters some support. Yelan Five Stars

Level 1

HP: 1125

ATK: 19

DEF: 43 Hydro Among all the options in the game's roaster, Yelan is a great damage dealer especially for parties based on quickly changing characters. Her Elemental Burst is great to apply Hydro, although she can't do it as efficiently as other units to provoke elemental reactions with elements like Pyro or Cryo.

Genshin Impact B-tier characters listed The B tier is where characters that have some potential, but are not the best in what they do were placed. While some of them can work as great supports and healers, they will be used as second options for A-tier characters that you don’t have yet or just in very specific scenarios and compositions. Even so, they are still pretty useful and can work well giving support to characters from the higher tiers. Here is the B tier list in alphabetical order of Genshin Impact characters as of July 2022: Name Stats Element Reasoning Barbara Four Stars

Level 1

HP: 821

ATK: 13

DEF: 56 Hydro Barbara's kit is all about healing, a role she fulfill quite well even being a free unit. She can heal party members by staying in the field and attacking enemies while using her Elemental Skill or with her Elementa Burst. The fact she heals a considerable amount of health of every character in the party with her Burst is what makes her a great option as a healer. Diona Four Stars

Level 1

HP: 802

ATK: 18

DEF: 50 Cryo As a Cryo support, Diona can be a great unity to have in your party. Besides having a shield and healing with her Elemental Burst, Diona is also a great battery of elemental particles for stronger Cryo units that work as main damage dealers. Gorou Four Stars

Level 1

HP: 802

ATK: 15

DEF: 54 Geo The archer Gorou is an essential party member for a geo formation, bringing a lot of utility for characters like Arataki Itto. Even so, he can help to mitigate some damage if having no other geo character on the team. Keqing Five Stars

Level 1

HP: 1020

ATK: 25

DEF: 62 Electro Keqing is the only sword electro user in the roaster which makes her quite special. Although her abilities are not the best to trigger element reactions like others, she is still very strong. Klee Five Stars

Level 1

HP: 801

ATK: 24

DEF: 48 Pyro The adorable Klee is a strong pyro-damage dealer who throws bombs all around. Her damage is great, but due to how her kit works it is hard for Klee to fit different parties. Kujou Sara Four Stars

Level 1

HP: 802

ATK: 16

DEF: 53 Electro Kujou Sara is splendid support for other party members by increasing their damage, but her true potential is hidden behind a considerable amount of investment from players in terms of equipment. She is a flexible character who works well alongside other electro characters. Qiqi Five Stars

Level 1

HP: 963

ATK: 22

DEF: 72 Cryo While Qiqi is a great healer - an amazing one actually - there is nothing else that she adds to the party. On the other hand, she applies Cryo in the area around her with her Element Burst. So depending on the combination of characters you are looking for, Qiqi may be a good option. Rosaria Four Stars

Level 1

HP: 1030

ATK: 20

DEF: 60 Cryo Considering how strong element reactions like Freeze and Superconduct are, Rosaria becomes a great option for applying Cryo as a supporting character. Her Elemental Skill and Burst have a lot of potential in this regard. Sucrose Four Stars

Level 1

HP: 775

ATK: 14

DEF: 59 Anemo Sucrose is good support since she can group enemies with her skills and produces elemental particles. By being an anemo character, she can work well with most elements. Sangonomiya Kokomi Five Stars

Level 1

HP: 1049

ATK: 18

DEF: 51 Hydro Among the healers in Genshin Impact, Kokomi may be the better one. She can fit in parties looking for Hydro supports since Kokomi's skills synergize well with a considerable number of characters. Yanfei Four Stars

Level 1

HP: 784

ATK: 20

DEF: 49 Pyro Yanfei is a great four-star main damage dealer with a pretty easy-to-understand kit. She doesn't bring any type of utility to the rest of the party though, making her stay in the field a necessity if using Yanfei in your party.

Genshin Impact C-tier characters listed In the C tier, we have placed characters that have limitations that are difficult to ignore, or making them work would take too much effort for a small compensation. Among them, there are strong characters or a few that are useful in some scenarios. On the other hand, using them instead of any other unit from the higher tiers is unreasonable. There is always the possibility of exploring their strong aspects and creating parties around them. Here is the C tier list in alphabetical order of Genshin Impact characters as of July 2022: Name Stats Element Reasoning Chongyun Four Stars

Level 1

HP: 1003

ATK: 19

DEF: 54 Cryo Chongyun is a good claymore wielder who works quite okay as the main damage dealer. He synergizes the most with users of specific weapons, since his Elemental Skill buffs them. However, a drawback of his kit is the fact that he imbues the Cryo element into other characters' attacks, making elemental reactions difficult to perform. Kaeya Four Stars

Level 1

HP: 976

ATK: 19

DEF: 66 Cryo Kaeya is a solid unit even being one of the free characters in Genshin Impact. His kit does allow some interesting combinations with other characters, mostly to trigger some element reactions such as Freeze, due to his Elemental Burst. Kaeya's Elemental Skill produces a good amount of elemental particles too. Kuki Shinobu Four Stars

Level 1

HP: 1030

ATK: 18

DEF: 63 Electro As an electro character, Kuki Shinobu may find her spot in compositions in need of an electro support. Her Elemental Burst is an area-of-effect attack that can help the main damage dealer. Ningguang Four Stars

Level 1

HP: 821

ATK: 18

DEF: 48 Geo Ningguang has an interesting kit that allows her to deal constant damage by focusing on her Charged Attacks. In a formation based on Geo characters, she can work as the main damage dealer or a support thanks to her Elemental Skill that increases Geo damage. Noelle Four Stars

Level 1

HP: 1012

ATK: 16

DEF: 67 Geo Noelle is a great starting unit with good damage. Thanks to her kit, players can deal with a lot of content by using her, although after getting other characters becomes hard keeping her in the party. Razor Four Stars

Level 1

HP: 1003

ATK: 20

DEF: 63 Electro Razor is all about hitting hard. His skills allow him to not only cause a considerable amount of damage to enemies but also to keep it constant. On the other hand, this character has nothing to offer the other party members. Sayu Four Stars

Level 1

HP: 994

ATK: 20

DEF: 62 Anemo This anemo character is a very different one. Sayu's Elemental Skill distinguishes her from other characters since she starts rolling around doing damage to enemies hit by her while healing the party members. This skill is very fun to use and helpful for exploration, making Sayu an interesting character to have. Thoma Four Stars

Level 1

HP: 866

ATK: 17

DEF: 63 Pyro In case you are looking for a pyro support, Thoma may be of your interest. He is a shielder that can imbue your attacks with pyro. An issue you need to deal in case you pick Thoma is that if you want to use this character as a damage dealer, his capacity as a shielder decreases considerably. Xinyan Four Stars

Level 1

HP: 939

ATK: 21

DEF: 67 Pyro Xinyan is a physical damage dealer, which means that even though she causes a considerable amount of damage, she doesn't apply pyro. She is tanker than other characters, but Xinyan needs other characters to make her useful. Yoimiya Five Stars

Level 1

HP: 791

ATK: 25

DEF: 48 Pyro The famous firework maker is a character whose strength is exactly her most problematic feature. Yoimiya's kit focus specifically on her normal attack. As a bow user, she can only hit single targets, even though she does hit them really hard. Even her Elemental Burst is single target making her difficult to use as the main damage dealer of a party. Yun Jin Four Stars

Level 1

HP: 894

ATK: 16

DEF: 62 Geo Yun Jin is a support geo character whose concept is pretty basic: she has a shield and she also buffs normal attacks. In spite of her capacity of working okay as a support, there are better options than her that are also easier to trigger element reactions.

Genshin Impact D-tier characters listed The last rank in this tier is occupied by characters that have weaknesses which makes dedicating time – or money – to them really complicated. In this small list, you will find Amber due to her lack of utility and damage as well as the Traveler whose maximization may be a waste of resources. Of course, they are still viable depending on the party. By working around their problem, you can find a way to use them. Here is the D tier list in alphabetical order of Genshin Impact characters as of July 2022: Name Stats Element Reasoning Amber Four Stars

Level 1

HP: 793

ATK: 19

DEF: 50 Pyro Amber is probably the weakest among the free characters you win in Genshin Impact. Besides using a bow which decreases her damage potential drastically, nor her Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst adds value to the party. She works while there is no other Pyro character for you to use. Aloy Five Stars

Level 1

HP: 848

ATK: 18

DEF: 53 Cryo The machine hunter Aloy is not your best option as a Cryo user. Although she is capable of dealing good damage to enemies, her skill's effects are applied only to her and they also make her stay in the field for too much time to be effective. Aloy has an additional issue which is her lack of constellation. Lisa Four Stars

Level 1

HP: 802

ATK: 19

DEF: 48 Electro In terms of damage, Lise is totally capable of dealing qith a lot of damage. However, the way her kit works ends up taking too much time to build the conditions to do so. While she has potential due to things like her ability to decrease enemies' defense, Lisa suffers from being very difficult to maximize. She can be quickly replaced once you get your hands on another electro character. Traveler Five Stars

Level 1

HP: 912

ATK: 18

DEF: 57 Anemo

Geo

Electro Although you can change the Traveler's element, making them useful in case you are laking one of them, you don't have a good reason to keep them in your party besides liking them. This is due to the fact that leveling up a skill given by one element does not translate into having the equivalent skill leveled up when changing elements. At most, they are a weak version of other characters.

Genshin Impact best damage dealers list Although some characters in Genshin Impact are quite flexible in terms of roles, there are among them characters that exceed in this regard. The following list was made based on the characters’ capacity to deal physical or elemental damage and their limitations/weaknesses. In this list, you will find Eula, Hu Tao, Beidou, Raiden Shogun, Kamisato Ayaka, Kamisato Ayato, Klee, Xiao, Ganyu, Tartaglia, Arataki Itto, Diluc, Albedo, Keqing, Zhongli, Yelan, Yoimiya, Razor, Yanfei, Rosaria, Noelle, Congyun, Kaeya, Ningguang, Amber, Xinyan. Here is the list of best damage dealers in Genshin Impact from highest to lowest as of July 2022: Characters Reasoning Eula, Hu Tao While Eula is an amazing character for physical damage, Hu Tao does an absurd amount of elemental damage. Beidou, Raiden Shogun, Kamisato Ayaka, Kamisato Ayato, Klee, Xiao, Ganyu, Tartaglia These characters bring a lot of burst and consistent damage Arataki Itto, Diluc, Albedo, Keqing, Zhongli, Yelan, Yoimiya Good characters to use as your main damage dealer, but have limitations Razor, Yanfei, Rosaria, Noelle, Congyun, Kaeya, Ningguang Characters that have potential for damage, but or need good itemization or they are limited in terms of team composition Amber, Xinyan While Amber is a quite weak character in terms of physical and elemental damage, Xinyan has the capacity to deal damage but ends up depending on a whole team to achieve that.

Genshin Impact best supports list Most team compositions in Genshi Impact rely on having two or three support characters. They are the ones responsible for helping the main damage dealer to survive or maximize their damage. To create this list, we based on the character’s capacity of helping without needing to stay in the field for too long, and how useful they are to generate elemental reactions, protections, buffs, crowd control, or elemental particles. The list is composed of Raiden Shogun, Ganyu, Zhongli, Bennet, Kaedehara Kazuha, Yelan, Venti, Fischl, Mona, Xianling, Shenhe, Xingqiu, Jean, Gorou, Yae Miko, Rosaria, Kujou Sara, Diona, Sucrose, Qiqi, Ningguang,Yun Jin, Keya, Congyun. Here is the list of best supports in Genshin Impact from highest to lowest as of July 2022: Characters Reasoning Raiden Shogun, Ganyu, Zhongli, Bennet, Kaedehara Kazuha, Yelan These are the best character to occupy the role of support due to the bonus effects to damage and defense of other team members, or because they are the best at applying their elements to enemies. Venti, Fischl, Mona, Xianling, Shenhe, Xingqiu These characters can be considered as good as the previous ones, but they are not as complete as them. On top of that, they are all amazing element appliers making them essential to maximize elemental reactions. Jean, Gorou, Yae Miko, Rosaria, Kujou Sara All characters in this position can be quite helpful, but using them is not as practical as it could be, or they excel in specific compositions. Diona, Sucrose, Qiqi, Ningguang As a weaker version of the previous position, these characters are good in some specific functions but are not the best ones or they are tied to a unique type of team composition. Yun Jin, Keya, Congyun These three characters are just average in helping apply elements to enemies without staying in the field, or in buffing attributes.