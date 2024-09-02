Spinel Fruit is used as both a cooking ingredient, and a currency to buy Natlan's craftable weapon blueprints in Genshin Impact.

It's one of the harder materials to track down in Genshin Impact, as Spinel Fruit only grows in underground areas near Natlan's Liquid Phlogiston Zones, and to unlock most of these areas, you need to complete World Quests.

To help you farm them more efficiently, we've detailed all Spinel Fruit locations in Genshin Impact below, including details of what World Quests you need to start to access the locations.

What is Spinel Fruit used for?

Spinel Fruit is a Natlan cooking ingredient in Genshin Impact that you also use to help purchase Natlan's weapon blueprints with. Specifically, you need x10 Spinel Fruit (along with other materials) to purchase the following weapon blueprints from a blacksmith in Natlan:

Flute of Ezpitzal (sword)

Footprint of the Rainbow (polearm)

Although there are only 15 Spinel Fruit locations, each one actually contains two fruits, so you can farm 30 at a time. To farm more, you either have to wait two real days for them to respawn, or join another world in co-op and take theirs.

Here's where to get Spinel Fruit:

Genshin Impact Spinel Fruit locations

Spinel Fruit is found underground, near Natlan's Liquid Phlogiston Zones in Genshin Impact. There are only 15 Spinel Fruit locations in Natlan, and 13 of these locations are found in the underground part of the Ameyalco Waters area near the People of the Springs tribe in Natlan, making it the best place to farm them. This area is called Toyac Springs.

There are also two Spinel Fruit locations in the underground part of Tequemecan Valley, near the Children of Echoes tribe in Natlan.

Both areas require you to start World Quests to access them.

Toyac Springs

There are 13 Spinel Fruit locations in Toyac Springs, with each location containing two fruits, for a total of 26 fruits.

Here's a map picture of all Spinel Fruit locations in the underground Toyac Springs area:

To unlock Toyac Springs, you need to follow the 'Tale of Dreams Plucked From Fire' World Quest. To start this quest, go down the large hole in the ground just south of the Ameyalco Waters Statue of Seven, in the People of the Springs area in Natlan.

Speak to Chikya at the bottom of the hole to pick up the quest, which will take you to Toyac Springs. It's best to indwell one of the Koholasaurus Saurians while farming Spinel Fruit here, as they don't take damage from the lava-like Phlogiston.

Tequemecan Valley (underground)

There are only two Spinel Fruit farming spots in the underground Tequemecan Valley area, but they contain a total of four fruits.

Here's a map picture of all Spinel Fruit locations in the underground Tepeacac Rise area:

You need to get the pass for Tisoc to start the 'Ripe for Trouble' World Quest that opens up this underground area. The cave to enter this area is right below the large Flamegranate Tree in Tequemecan Valley.

Following the 'Ripe for Trouble' quest will lead you further underground to the two Spinel Fruit locations.

When revisiting to farm the fruit again, you should instead indwell a Yumkasaurus Saurian and grapple your way to the large hole in the south of the cave. Then jump down and grapple all the way to the other end of this lower level. The Spinel Fruits are right beside each other at the back of this area.

All the best farming Spinel Fruit in Genshin Impact!