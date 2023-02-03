Where to find Silk Flower locations in Genshin Impact, and where to buy Silk Flowers

You need to find Silk Flower locations in Genshin Impact if you want to Ascend some of your Liyue characters.

Silk Flower is a Liyue regional specialty used to create Fabric, but more importantly, you need to farm Silk Flower or buy Silk Flower in Genshin Impact if you want to improve Hu Tao or Xingqiu to their full Ascension potential.

You can't farm Silk Flower indefinitely, as there is a respawn time, so we'll cover where to find Silk Flower below, and where you can purchase it and its seeds from.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Version 3.4 "The Exquisite Night Chimes" Trailer | Genshin Impact.

Where to find Silk Flower locations in Genshin Impact

There are only two places you can find Silk Flower locations to farm in Genshin Impact:

Wangshu Inn in Liyue

Liyue Harbor

There are just 14 Silk Flower locations in total, but they thankfully have two per location. Look out for red bushes at Wangshu Inn and Liyue Harbor, as this is where Silk Flowers are found.

Genshin Impact Liyue Harbor Silk Flower locations

There are seven red bushes containing fourteen Silk Flowers at Liyue Harbor, in the western area towards Mt. Tianheng.

Here's a map for all the Liyue Harbor Silk Flower locations in Genshin Impact:

Image credit: hoyolab.com.

Genshin Impact Wangshu Inn Silk Flower locations

There are also seven red bushes containing fourteen Silk Flowers at Wangshu Inn, along the path outside the building heading north.

Here's a map for all the Wangshu Inn Silk Flower locations in Genshin Impact:

Image credit: hoyolab.com.

Remember, if you run out of Silk Flower in your own world, you can travel to another world state in co-op to pick up the Ascension material on their version of Liyue. Just remember to ask them if it's okay first if you're joining a stranger's world!

If you run out, you can also buy Silk Flowers...

Where to buy Silk Flowers and seeds in Genshin Impact

There are three places where you can buy Silk Flowers in Genshin Impact:

From Verr Goldet in the Wangshu Inn (Liyue)

From Ms. Bai in Qingce Village (Liyue)

From Qiuwei in Port Ormos (Sumeru)

Verr Goldet is inside the Wangshu Inn, just down the stairs from the Teleport Waypoint at the top. She sells x5 Silk Flowers, and they cost 1,000 Mora each. Her stock refreshes every three days.

Ms. Bai is outside a house near some water wheels in the middle of Qingce Village, just south of the village's middle Teleport Waypoint. She also sells x5 Silk Flowers, costing 1,000 Mora each. Her stock refreshes every three days.

Qiuwei is standing outside her stall in the middle of Port Ormos, near the water. Head south from the Teleport Waypoint by the bridge in Port Ormos to find her. Just like the other two merchants, she sells x5 Silk Flowers, costing 1,000 Mora each, and her stock refreshes every three days.

In addition to buying Silk Flowers, you can also buy Silk Flower seeds and grow them in your garden in the Serenitea Pot that you get from Madam Ping. You need to grow Silk Flower Seeds in the 'A Path of Value: Luxuriant Glebe' Furnishing Field.

To get Silk Flower Seeds, you need to either buy them from Tubby in the Realm Depot inside your Serenitea Pot, or pick up Silk Flowers with the 'Seed Dispensary Gadget' equipped. This will give you one seed per Silk Flower collected.

Tubby Sells x5 Silk Flower Seeds for x5 Realm Currency each, and the Realm Depot refreshes once a week.

Silk Flower Seeds take 2 days and 22 hours to completely grow, but you can get more than one Silk Flower from each seed planted.

Version 3.4 and Lantern Rite is here! Complete Paper Theatre puzzles, and redeem new codes and Prime Gaming rewards for Primogems to pull Alhaitham and Xiao, and check them out on our tier list. You'll need luck from the Pity and 50/50 systems to Wish with Fate for them and future Banners, and you always need the right Adventure Rank for events. We've also got tips and tricks for beginners, Dendroculus locations, fishing locations, and Genius Invokation TCG card locations. For help in Sumeru, check out Sumeru Reputation, Tree of Dreams, and locations for Sand Grease Pupa, Jueyun Chili, Starconch, and Silk Flower.

Silk Flower respawn time

Like other Liyue speciality items, when you're farming them in the wild, Silk Flowers take two days to respawn.

This can make farming Silk Flower a little tedious, but in two to three days (depending on how many you started farming with) you should have enough to fully Ascend a character - as long as you have their other Ascension materials. As of writing, only Hu Tao and Xingqiu need Silk Flowers as Ascension materials.

You could also try gardening, or buying Silk Flowers in the meantime.

All the best finding Silk Flowers in Genshin Impact!