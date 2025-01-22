Genshin Impact Shenhe materials, kit, and Constellations

Shenhe is a 5-Star Cryo character who debuted in Genshin Impact during version 2.4.

While Shenhe is featured as the boosted 5-Star character on the Chronicled Wish Banner in version 5.3, she will eventually return to Genshin Impact at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her. Let's hope we don't have to wait another two years for a rerun this time!

If you want to prepare for her, we've listed Shenhe's Ascension materials and Talent materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed Shenhe's kit and Constellations.

Shenhe kit

Shenhe is a 5-Star Cryo character who uses a polearm, and keeping in mind that all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Skills, here's a summary of Shenhe's kit in Genshin Impact:

Element : Cryo.

: Cryo. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Weapon : Polearm.

: Polearm. Image credit: HoYoverse Normal Attack : Dawnstar Piercer.

: Dawnstar Piercer. Elemental Skill : Spring Spirit Summoning.

: Spring Spirit Summoning. Elemental Burst : Divine Maiden's Deliverance.

: Divine Maiden's Deliverance. Passive one : Deific Embrace - An active character within the field created by Divine Maiden's Deliverance gains 15% Cryo Damage Bonus.

: Deific Embrace - An active character within the field created by Divine Maiden's Deliverance gains 15% Cryo Damage Bonus. Passive two : Spirit Communion Seal - After Shenhe uses Spring Spirit Summoning, she will grant all nearby party members the following effects: Press/Tap : Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst Damage increased by 15% for 10 seconds. Hold : Normal, charged, and plunging attack damage increased by 15% for 15 seconds.

: Spirit Communion Seal - After Shenhe uses Spring Spirit Summoning, she will grant all nearby party members the following effects: Passive three: Precise Comings and Goings - Gains 25% more rewards when dispatched on a Liyue Expedition for 20 hours.

Shenhe Normal Attack - Dawnstar Piercer

Shenhe performs up to five consecutive spear strikes if tapping the normal attack button. Holding it down instead makes Shenhe consume a certain amount of stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way.

As with most plunging attacks, Shenhe plunges from mid-air and strikes the ground below for AOE (area of effect) damage on impact.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Shenhe Elemental Skill - Dawnfrost Darkstar

Grants all nearby party members the Icy Quill effect and deals Cryo Damage in different ways based on whether the skill is tapped or held:

Tap/Press - Rushes forward together with a Talisman Spirit, dealing Cryo Damage to opponents along the path.

- Rushes forward together with a Talisman Spirit, dealing Cryo Damage to opponents along the path. Hold - Commands the Talisman Spirit to deal AOE Cryo Damage.

Icy Quill

When normal, charged, and plunging attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts deal Cryo Damage to opponents, the damage dealt is increased based on Shenhe's current attack.

The Icy Quill's effects will be cleared once its duration ends or after being triggered a certain number of times. When held rather than tapped, the Icy Quill's effect lasts longer and can be triggered more times.

When one Cryo Damage instance strikes multiple opponents, the effect is triggered multiple times based on the number of opponents hit. The number of times the effect is triggered is calculated independently for each party member with the Icy Quill.

Shenhe Elemental Burst - Edict of Entwined Splendor

Unleashes the power of the Talisman Spirit, allowing it to roam free in this plane, dealing AOE Cryo Damage. The Talisman Spirit then creates a field that decreases the Cryo Resistance and Physical Resistance of opponents within it. It also deals periodic Cryo Damage to opponents within the field.

Shenhe Talent materials

Hellfire Butterfly. | Image credit: HoYoverse

To get the most out of using Shenhe, you will have to level her skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

For Shenhe, you'll need to farm a lot of Nectar and Prosperity materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

As Shenhe has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Shenhe Talent materials you need to improve one of her abilities:

Shenhe Talent level Shenhe Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Prosperity, x6 Whopperflower Nectar 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Prosperity, x3 Shimmering Nectar 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Prosperity, x4 Shimmering Nectar 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Prosperity, x6 Shimmering Nectar 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Prosperity, x9 Shimmering Nectar 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Prosperity, x4 Energy Nectar, x1 Hellfire Butterfly 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Prosperity, x6 Energy Nectar, x1 Hellfire Butterfly 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Prosperity, x9 Energy Nectar, x2 Hellfire Butterfly 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Prosperity, x12 Energy Nectar, x2 Hellfire Butterfly, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Shenhe's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Prosperity

x6 Whopperflower Nectar

x6 Hellfire Butterfly

x21 Guide to Prosperity

x22 Shimmering Nectar

x31 Energy Nectar

x38 Philosophies of Prosperity

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Shenhe's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Prosperity

x18 Whopperflower Nectar

x18 Hellfire Butterfly

x63 Guide to Prosperity

x66 Shimmering Nectar

x93 Energy Nectar

x114 Philosophies of Prosperity

4,957,500 Mora

Shenhe Ascension materials

Just like Talents, you need to use Shenhe Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

You'll need to farm a lot of Qingxin and Nectar materials for Shenhe (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Shenhe to her highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Shenhe Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade her for each Ascension level:

Shenhe Ascension level Shenhe Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Shivada Jade Sliver, x3 Qingxin, x3 Whopperflower Nectar 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Shivada Jade Fragment, x2 Dragonheir's False Fin, x10 Qingxin, x15 Whopperflower Nectar 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Shivada Jade Fragment, x4 Dragonheir's False Fin, x20 Qingxin, x12 Shimmering Nectar 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Shivada Jade Chunk, x8 Dragonheir's False Fin, x30 Qingxin, x18 Shimmering Nectar 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Shivada Jade Chunk, x12 Dragonheir's False Fin, x45 Qingxin, x12 Energy Nectar 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Shivada Jade Gemstone, x20 Dragonheir's False Fin, x60 Qingxin, x24 Energy Nectar 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Shenhe in Genshin Impact:

x1 Shivada Jade Sliver

x6 Shivada Jade Gemstone

x9 Shivada Jade Fragment

x9 Shivada Jade Chunk

x18 Whopperflower Nectar

x30 Shimmering Nectar

x36 Energy Nectar

x46 Dragonheir's False Fin

x168 Qingxin

420,000 Mora

Shenhe Constellations

By getting duplicates of Shenhe from wishing on her Banner, you will receive her Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

Here are all of Shenhe's Constellations in Genshin Impact:

Clarity of Heart (C1) : Spring Spirit Summoning can be used one more time.

: Spring Spirit Summoning can be used one more time. Centered Spirit (C2) : Divine Maiden's Deliverance lasts for six seconds longer. Active characters within the skill's field deal 15% increased Cryo Crit Damage.

: Divine Maiden's Deliverance lasts for six seconds longer. Active characters within the skill's field deal 15% increased Cryo Crit Damage. Seclusion (C3) : Increases the Level of Shenhe's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Shenhe's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Insight (C4) : When characters under the effect of Icy Quill applied by Shenhe trigger its Damage Bonus effects, Shenhe will gain a Skyfrost Mantra stack, which, when Shenhe uses Spring Spirit Summoning, makes her consume all stacks of Skyfrost Mantra, increasing the damage of that Spring Spirit Summoning by 5% for each stack consumed. There are a maximum of 50 stacks, with the stacks lasting for 60 seconds.

: When characters under the effect of Icy Quill applied by Shenhe trigger its Damage Bonus effects, Shenhe will gain a Skyfrost Mantra stack, which, when Shenhe uses Spring Spirit Summoning, makes her consume all stacks of Skyfrost Mantra, increasing the damage of that Spring Spirit Summoning by 5% for each stack consumed. There are a maximum of 50 stacks, with the stacks lasting for 60 seconds. Divine Attainment (C5) : Increases the Level of Shenhe's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Shenhe's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Mystical Abandon (C6): When characters trigger Icy Quill's effects using normal and charged attack damage, it does not count toward the Trigger Quota.

Good luck levelling up Shenhe in Genshin Impact!