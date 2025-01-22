Genshin Impact Shenhe materials, kit, and Constellations
Ascension and Talent materials for Shenhe.
Shenhe is a 5-Star Cryo character who debuted in Genshin Impact during version 2.4.
While Shenhe is featured as the boosted 5-Star character on the Chronicled Wish Banner in version 5.3, she will eventually return to Genshin Impact at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her. Let's hope we don't have to wait another two years for a rerun this time!
If you want to prepare for her, we've listed Shenhe's Ascension materials and Talent materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed Shenhe's kit and Constellations.
On this page:
Shenhe kit
Shenhe is a 5-Star Cryo character who uses a polearm, and keeping in mind that all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Skills, here's a summary of Shenhe's kit in Genshin Impact:
- Element: Cryo.
- Rarity: 5-Star.
- Weapon: Polearm.
- Normal Attack: Dawnstar Piercer.
- Elemental Skill: Spring Spirit Summoning.
- Elemental Burst: Divine Maiden's Deliverance.
- Passive one: Deific Embrace - An active character within the field created by Divine Maiden's Deliverance gains 15% Cryo Damage Bonus.
- Passive two: Spirit Communion Seal - After Shenhe uses Spring Spirit Summoning, she will grant all nearby party members the following effects:
- Press/Tap: Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst Damage increased by 15% for 10 seconds.
- Hold: Normal, charged, and plunging attack damage increased by 15% for 15 seconds.
- Passive three: Precise Comings and Goings - Gains 25% more rewards when dispatched on a Liyue Expedition for 20 hours.
Shenhe Normal Attack - Dawnstar Piercer
Shenhe performs up to five consecutive spear strikes if tapping the normal attack button. Holding it down instead makes Shenhe consume a certain amount of stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way.
As with most plunging attacks, Shenhe plunges from mid-air and strikes the ground below for AOE (area of effect) damage on impact.
Shenhe Elemental Skill - Dawnfrost Darkstar
Grants all nearby party members the Icy Quill effect and deals Cryo Damage in different ways based on whether the skill is tapped or held:
- Tap/Press - Rushes forward together with a Talisman Spirit, dealing Cryo Damage to opponents along the path.
- Hold - Commands the Talisman Spirit to deal AOE Cryo Damage.
Icy Quill
When normal, charged, and plunging attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts deal Cryo Damage to opponents, the damage dealt is increased based on Shenhe's current attack.
The Icy Quill's effects will be cleared once its duration ends or after being triggered a certain number of times. When held rather than tapped, the Icy Quill's effect lasts longer and can be triggered more times.
When one Cryo Damage instance strikes multiple opponents, the effect is triggered multiple times based on the number of opponents hit. The number of times the effect is triggered is calculated independently for each party member with the Icy Quill.
Shenhe Elemental Burst - Edict of Entwined Splendor
Unleashes the power of the Talisman Spirit, allowing it to roam free in this plane, dealing AOE Cryo Damage. The Talisman Spirit then creates a field that decreases the Cryo Resistance and Physical Resistance of opponents within it. It also deals periodic Cryo Damage to opponents within the field.
Shenhe Talent materials
To get the most out of using Shenhe, you will have to level her skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.
For Shenhe, you'll need to farm a lot of Nectar and Prosperity materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.
As Shenhe has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.
Here's what Shenhe Talent materials you need to improve one of her abilities:
|Shenhe Talent level
|Shenhe Talent materials
|Mora cost
|Level 2
|x3 Teachings of Prosperity, x6 Whopperflower Nectar
|12,500
|Level 3
|x2 Guide to Prosperity, x3 Shimmering Nectar
|17,500
|Level 4
|x4 Guide to Prosperity, x4 Shimmering Nectar
|25,000
|Level 5
|x6 Guide to Prosperity, x6 Shimmering Nectar
|30,000
|Level 6
|x9 Guide to Prosperity, x9 Shimmering Nectar
|37,500
|Level 7
|x4 Philosophies of Prosperity, x4 Energy Nectar, x1 Hellfire Butterfly
|120,000
|Level 8
|x6 Philosophies of Prosperity, x6 Energy Nectar, x1 Hellfire Butterfly
|260,000
|Level 9
|x12 Philosophies of Prosperity, x9 Energy Nectar, x2 Hellfire Butterfly
|450,000
|Level 10
|x16 Philosophies of Prosperity, x12 Energy Nectar, x2 Hellfire Butterfly, x1 Crown of Insight
|700,000
Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Shenhe's skills:
- x1 Crown of Insight
- x3 Teachings of Prosperity
- x6 Whopperflower Nectar
- x6 Hellfire Butterfly
- x21 Guide to Prosperity
- x22 Shimmering Nectar
- x31 Energy Nectar
- x38 Philosophies of Prosperity
- 1,652,500 Mora
To upgrade all three of Shenhe's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:
- x3 Crown of Insight
- x9 Teachings of Prosperity
- x18 Whopperflower Nectar
- x18 Hellfire Butterfly
- x63 Guide to Prosperity
- x66 Shimmering Nectar
- x93 Energy Nectar
- x114 Philosophies of Prosperity
- 4,957,500 Mora
Version 5.3 with Mavuika and Citlali is here! So don't forget to redeem new codes for Primogems to help pull them, and check out our regularly updated tier list. You need luck from the Pity and 50/50 systems to Wish with Fate for characters on Banners, and you always need the right Adventure Rank for events. Elsewhere, we have tips and tricks for beginners.
Shenhe Ascension materials
Just like Talents, you need to use Shenhe Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.
You'll need to farm a lot of Qingxin and Nectar materials for Shenhe (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.
Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Shenhe to her highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.
Here's what Shenhe Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade her for each Ascension level:
|Shenhe Ascension level
|Shenhe Ascension materials
|Mora cost
|Ascension reward
|Level 20
|x1 Shivada Jade Sliver, x3 Qingxin, x3 Whopperflower Nectar
|20,000
|x1 Acquaint Fate
|Level 40
|x3 Shivada Jade Fragment, x2 Dragonheir's False Fin, x10 Qingxin, x15 Whopperflower Nectar
|40,000
|None
|Level 50
|x6 Shivada Jade Fragment, x4 Dragonheir's False Fin, x20 Qingxin, x12 Shimmering Nectar
|60,000
|x1 Acquaint Fate
|Level 60
|x3 Shivada Jade Chunk, x8 Dragonheir's False Fin, x30 Qingxin, x18 Shimmering Nectar
|80,000
|None
|Level 70
|x6 Shivada Jade Chunk, x12 Dragonheir's False Fin, x45 Qingxin, x12 Energy Nectar
|100,000
|x1 Acquaint Fate
|Level 80
|x6 Shivada Jade Gemstone, x20 Dragonheir's False Fin, x60 Qingxin, x24 Energy Nectar
|120,000
|None
In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Shenhe in Genshin Impact:
- x1 Shivada Jade Sliver
- x6 Shivada Jade Gemstone
- x9 Shivada Jade Fragment
- x9 Shivada Jade Chunk
- x18 Whopperflower Nectar
- x30 Shimmering Nectar
- x36 Energy Nectar
- x46 Dragonheir's False Fin
- x168 Qingxin
- 420,000 Mora
Shenhe Constellations
By getting duplicates of Shenhe from wishing on her Banner, you will receive her Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.
Here are all of Shenhe's Constellations in Genshin Impact:
- Clarity of Heart (C1): Spring Spirit Summoning can be used one more time.
- Centered Spirit (C2): Divine Maiden's Deliverance lasts for six seconds longer. Active characters within the skill's field deal 15% increased Cryo Crit Damage.
- Seclusion (C3): Increases the Level of Shenhe's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.
- Insight (C4): When characters under the effect of Icy Quill applied by Shenhe trigger its Damage Bonus effects, Shenhe will gain a Skyfrost Mantra stack, which, when Shenhe uses Spring Spirit Summoning, makes her consume all stacks of Skyfrost Mantra, increasing the damage of that Spring Spirit Summoning by 5% for each stack consumed. There are a maximum of 50 stacks, with the stacks lasting for 60 seconds.
- Divine Attainment (C5): Increases the Level of Shenhe's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.
- Mystical Abandon (C6): When characters trigger Icy Quill's effects using normal and charged attack damage, it does not count toward the Trigger Quota.
Good luck levelling up Shenhe in Genshin Impact!