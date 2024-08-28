Genshin Impact Scions of the Canopy Reputation rewards

Scions of the Canopy is the third tribe the Traveler and Paimon meet in Natlan, and it's also one of the first Reputations you unlock in the Nation of Pyro.

That's right, Natlan has tinkered with the Reputation system in Genshin Impact slightly, as there's now six mini Reputations that dish out rewards, not just one nation-wide reward system.

Below, you'll find out how to unlock the Scions of the Canopy Reputation, and a list of all Scions of the Canopy Reputation rewards.

Keep in mind that this page doesn't include the 'Gifts from the Speaker's Chamber' rewards you get for reaching the maximum Reputation Level for each tribe. If you'd like to know those rewards, check out our Natlan Repuation explainer instead.

On this page:

How to unlock the Scions of the Canopy Reputation

You need to complete the 'Pilgrimage of the Return of the Sacred Flame' part of the Chapter 5, Act 1 Natlan Archon Quest to unlock the Scions of the Canopy Reputation system in Genshin Impact. This also simultaneously unlocks the Children of Echoes and People of the Springs Reputations as well.

The Scions of the Canopy Reputation is located by the Obsidian Totem Pole in the Scions of the Canopy settlement, in the southern area of Natlan, just west of the Ancestral Temple. Speak to Aclla beside the Obsidian Totem Pole to access the Reputation menu and claim your rewards.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

All Scions of the Canopy Reputation rewards in Genshin Impact

There are four Scions of the Canopy Reputation Levels in Genshin Impact, and you'll receive a reward whenever you reach the required Reputation EXP amount for each level.

To claim your Scions of the Canopy Reputation rewards, select 'Tribe Reputation Level' from the main Scions of the Canopy Reputation menu, located in the lower left-hand corner of the screen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Here's all of the Scions of the Canopy Reputation rewards in Genshin Impact:

Scions of the Canopy Reputation Level Reward Level 1 x2 Philosophies of Contention Level 2 Recipe: Puff Pops Level 3 Huitzilan Campground: Companions' Connection (Outdoor Furnishing Blueprint) Level 4 Blazing Flint Ore

Remember, once you reach Reputation Level 4 with the Scions of the Canopy, you can also claim a reward from the 'Gifts from the Speaker's Chamber' tab of any Reputation menu in Natlan. What reward you get depends on how many tribes you have reached maximum Reputation Level with already.

Have fun exploring Natlan!