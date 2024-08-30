Genshin Impact Saurians explained, what are they, how to use and all Saurians abilities

Saurians are one of the new features the 5.0 update brought to Genshin Impact. In the land of the archon of Pyro, these creatures not only populate the regions but also offer you a new way to interact with the environment of Natlan.

While full-grown dragons aren't common in Genshin Impact, we are more than familiar with their light version, the vishaps. In Natlan, they are called Saurians and the villages and citizens of this region have an intimate relationship with these creatures.

As you journey through the Land of Dragons, you learn not only how to fight Saurians, but how to indwell one. In this guide, we cover all you need to know about how to use Saurians and the Saurian abilities in Genshin Impact.

On this page: How to use Saurians

All Saurians abilities explained

How to use Saurians in Genshin Impact Saurians are creatures that inhabit the lands of Natlan, each with their own set of skills. However, unlike you might think, Saurians aren't mounts that you can ride. You can actually indwell Saurians, which means you can turn into one, giving you access to their abilities and allowing you to interact with specific exploration mechanics. Using a Saurian is simple and only requires finding the one you need. When you're close to them, a symbol over their heads will appear and the command to indwell them will show up at the bottom of the screen. The same process is possible with small Saurian totems left by the creatures in case you kill them. Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse When you indwell a Saurian, although there is no time limit to sustain the form, your skills spend the Saurian's reserve of Phlogiston – and yours in sequence –, a unique resource that you can gather only in Natlan. Whereas you can stay in the Saurian form after running out of Phlogiston, you can't use their skills. But don't worry! Just find more Phlogiston particles to refill your gauge. You can attack enemies while in the Saurian form besides using them to explore the map. On the other hand, Saurians on the map might not attack you if you get closer to them while in Saurian form, but they become suspicious after some time. Because of that, try to distance yourself from them as soon as possible if you're not interested in starting a fight. Though it's also a good idea to know how to stop indwelling a Saurian for whenever you wish to return to human form. Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse As of the time of the release of the 5.0 update, there are only three types of saurians, Tepetlisauros, Yumkusaurus, and Koholasaurus. While the first two are easily found in most areas in Natlan, you can only find the latter in the region close to the People of the Spring village.