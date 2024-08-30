Genshin Impact Saurians explained, what are they, how to use and all Saurians abilities
They do look like Pokémons.
Saurians are one of the new features the 5.0 update brought to Genshin Impact. In the land of the archon of Pyro, these creatures not only populate the regions but also offer you a new way to interact with the environment of Natlan.
While full-grown dragons aren't common in Genshin Impact, we are more than familiar with their light version, the vishaps. In Natlan, they are called Saurians and the villages and citizens of this region have an intimate relationship with these creatures.
As you journey through the Land of Dragons, you learn not only how to fight Saurians, but how to indwell one. In this guide, we cover all you need to know about how to use Saurians and the Saurian abilities in Genshin Impact.
On this page:
How to use Saurians in Genshin Impact
Saurians are creatures that inhabit the lands of Natlan, each with their own set of skills. However, unlike you might think, Saurians aren't mounts that you can ride. You can actually indwell Saurians, which means you can turn into one, giving you access to their abilities and allowing you to interact with specific exploration mechanics.
Using a Saurian is simple and only requires finding the one you need. When you're close to them, a symbol over their heads will appear and the command to indwell them will show up at the bottom of the screen. The same process is possible with small Saurian totems left by the creatures in case you kill them.
When you indwell a Saurian, although there is no time limit to sustain the form, your skills spend the Saurian's reserve of Phlogiston – and yours in sequence –, a unique resource that you can gather only in Natlan. Whereas you can stay in the Saurian form after running out of Phlogiston, you can't use their skills. But don't worry! Just find more Phlogiston particles to refill your gauge.
You can attack enemies while in the Saurian form besides using them to explore the map. On the other hand, Saurians on the map might not attack you if you get closer to them while in Saurian form, but they become suspicious after some time. Because of that, try to distance yourself from them as soon as possible if you're not interested in starting a fight.
Though it's also a good idea to know how to stop indwelling a Saurian for whenever you wish to return to human form.
As of the time of the release of the 5.0 update, there are only three types of saurians, Tepetlisauros, Yumkusaurus, and Koholasaurus. While the first two are easily found in most areas in Natlan, you can only find the latter in the region close to the People of the Spring village.
All Saurians abilities explained in Genshin Impact
By indwelling a Saurian, you get access to their skills and traits. They are especially important when it comes to exploring the areas of Natlan, but they can also be used to fight enemies and complete challenges.
Below, you will find the skills and traits of each saurian available as of the time of writing this guide.
Tepetlisaurus
The Tepelisaurus is the first kind of Saurians we get to know in Natlan and, with them, you learn how to indwell these creatures. A terrestrial rock-themed Saurian, Tepetlisaurus is all about resistance to handle difficult terrains.
- Basic attack: Tepelisaurus dashes a short distance forward hitting enemies and objects with their belly. A rather cute move for a serious Saurian like them.
- Skill: By using their skill, you delve into the ground and can move in all directions. If you jump while in this mode, you perform a quick leap. Just keep in mind that this skill consumes Phlogiston for the period you're underground.
When it comes to exploration, Tepetlisaurus is great for you to traverse the terrain or reach higher places using their skill. You just need to be sure that you have enough Phlogiston, otherwise you get expelled from the ground.
In some places of Natlan, you might find Molten Fissures, which are reddish openings on walls. Among the Saurians, Tepetlisaurus is the only one capable of interacting with it. When used, you enter the fissure and travel to a certain location without spending Phlogiston.
Yumkasaurus
This cute velociraptor-like creature is your go-to option when the goal is to get to out-of-reach locations.
- Basic attack: When you use Yumkasaurus's basic attack, you perform a vertical spin, hitting enemies with your tail.
- Skill: Yumkasaurus shoots their long tongues to pull them toward a specific location. If you hold the Skill button, you can aim where the tongue is going, even while you're in the middle of the air.
Yumkasaurus is the only Saurian capable of interacting with Coilgrass Sigils, symbols found in some parts of Natlan. When indwelling a Yumkasaurus, you can use the Saurian skill to propel yourself in a similar fashion to a grappling hook.
Another unique ability the Yumkasaurus has is to interact with Flamegranates, an explosive type of plant found in Natlan. By using their skill, Yumkasaurus can get these natural grenades and shoot them. Flamegranates damage enemies and, if hit with Pyro attacks, they explode.
Koholasaurus
Koholasaurus is a four-leg shark-like Saurian and the best swimmer in Natlan. If exploring the water regions of the Land of Dragons, you need to indwell a Koholasaurus.
- Basic attack: Koholosaurus attacks enemies by charging forward while spinning their bodies.
- Skill: Aquadash is a skill that allows Koholosaurus to swim faster by spending Phlogiston. Since it only affects your swimming speed, you can’t use it outside the water.
An important detail about Koholosaurus is that, although you can walk with them on dry land, they are more effective within water, where they jump higher and move faster. Not only that, when you see light-blue circles on the water, you can use them to jump even higher when indwelling Koholosaurus.
Koholosaurus is the only Saurian that can interact with Spiritdoors, which are golden portals that you find in Natlan. By using them, you can surf the Spiritways, ethereal paths created with a Phlogiston Engraving technique. Sometimes, these portals are the only way to access certain areas.
Enjoy your time indwelling saurians and exploring Natlan.