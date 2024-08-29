Natlan has arrived in Genshin Impact, and now we have the chance to collect a new material, the Saurian Claw Succulent.

Each region in Genshin Impact has different materials and creatures that are designed according to a theme. A plant that resembles a claw of a Saurian fits the idea of Natlan, the land of dragons.

Saurian Claw Succulent is an important material and if you want some help to farm them, don't fret. In this guide, you'll find an explanation on all the Saurian Claw Succulent locations in Genshin Impact as well as where to buy Saurian Claw Succulent.

What is Saurian Claw Succulent used for?

The Saurian Claw Succulent, a quite ferocious-looking plant, is the ascension material for Kinich, a five-star Dendro claymore-wielder who represents the Scions of the Canopy Village in the Pilgrimage of the Return of the Sacred Flame.

Part of the flora of Natlan, the Saurian Claw Succulent are found near the Children of Echoes village, the Tepeacac Rise, and the Tequemecan Valley. You can collect only one Saurian Claw Succulent per node and, if you're planning on pulling Kinich at max level when his banner starts, you need to have a total of 168 Saurian Claw Succulent.

Genshin Impact Saurian Claw Succulent locations

Although the number of nodes is high, most of the Saurian Claw Succulents are close to Teleport Waypoints, making your life quite easy when it comes to farming them. There are a total of 76 nodes spread over the Children of Echoes Village, Sulfurous Veins, and Tepeacac Rise.

Below, you'll find the maps and the farming details on all of the Saurian Claw Succulent locations in Genshin Impact:

Children of Echoes and Tepeacac Rise

First, go for the nodes closer to the lake before Tepeacac Rise. Take the Teleport Waypoint south from there and glide back north. Although the Statue of the Seven in the Children of Echoes Village seems closer, it is on a different level.

Now, for the few nodes in the highest point of Tepeacac Rise on the south part of the map, you have only one option which is taking the Teleport Waypoint on the north and walk a little bit to reach the Saurian Claw Succulents.

Saurian Claw Succulent locations in Sulfurous Veins, Children of Echoes, and Tepeacac Rise. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Sulfurous Veins

This is the area with the highest concentration of nodes and, unfortunately, they are fairly distant from each other. To begin with, use the Teleport Waypoint found on the road from the Children of Echoes Village. It will help you reach the nodes on the middle part of the map.

To get to the north side where most of them are located, take the teleport on the northern part of the map and walk down collecting the Saurian Claw Succulents.

In this area, there are some underground nodes. For your first time visiting them, use the entrance indicated by the circle on the map. Don't forget to unlock the Teleport Waypoints as you go through the path to make returning an easier trip.

Where to buy Saurian Claw Succulent in Genshin Impact

In addition to all the Saurian Claw Succulent you can get by farming the nodes, you can also buy some. In case you have Mora to spare, visit Cintli at the Stadium of the Sacred Flame.

His stocks have only five Saurian Claw Succulent and each costs you 1000 Mora. While you can't buy all the succulents you need, having the chance to buy them means you won't have to spend time farming them.

Have fun exploring the region and farming the Saurian Claw Succulent.