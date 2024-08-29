In the vast areas of Natlan, you can find Quenepa Berry, a special mouthwatering blue fruit added to Genshin Impact in version 5.0 with Natlan.

Natlan introduces new creatures for you to fight and materials to collect in Genshin Impact. As expected, many of these are tied to specific characters from Natlan who need these items to ascend, so effectively farming them saves you a lot of time when it comes to levelling up a new member of your team.

The Quenepa Berries are required to ascend Kachina, the bearer of the Ancient Name from the Children of Echoes tribe. To help you in turning her as strong as possible, we'll cover where to find Quenepa Berry locations and where to buy Quenepa Berry below.

What is Quenepa Berry used for?

Quenepa Berry is a round water-blue fruit which you find within the Tequemecan Valley and Coatepec Mountain areas in Natlan. Only a few nodes of the fruit are found underground, so collecting most of them is easy right from the moment you get to Natlan.

As of the time of writing this guide, Quenepa Berry is only used as the ascension material for Kachina, a four-star Geo unit that you gain during the first Archon Quest in Natlan. To get her to max level, you need a total of 168 Quenepa Berries.

Considering the quantity of materials you need to maximise a character, learning the locations of all available nodes and establishing a good farm route is crucial. Always remember that, as with many other materials in Genshin Impact, it takes two days for Quenepa Berries to respawn in nodes you've already collected.

Genshin Impact Quenepa Berry locations

While there are a good number of Quenepa Berries for you to collect in a single farm session, they aren't close to each other in most cases. Consider using a character who might help you traverse the areas faster.

Below, you will find the farming details and the map of all of the Quenepa Berry locations in Genshin Impact:

Tequemecan Valley

The Tequemecan Valley encompasses the Sulfurus Veins and part of the Tepeacac Rise areas. In these regions, there are 15 Quenepa Berry nodes. The best starting point to farm these regions is from the Tequemecan Valley teleport, right in the middle of the area.

For you to access the three nodes indicated to be underground, you need to find a lost Green Pass. Without it, Tisoc, the NPC at the entrance of the cave that leads you to these nodes won't let you in. Once you have it, there is a teleport inside the cave, which is the fastest way to go back and farm these nodes.

When it comes to reaching the four nodes on the lower corner of the map, your best option is to teleport to the Statue of the Seven northwest from them.

Coatepec Mountain

Inside this area you find 19 Quenepa Barry nodes spread over the Scions of the Canopy village, Teticpac Peak, Ancestral Temple, and part of the road from Tepeacac Rise.

First, you can go to the Coatepec Mountain Teleport Waypoint to get the four nodes on the right side of the map. Next, use the Teleport Waypoint in the Scions of the Canopy Village to get right above the location where the five nodes of Quenepa Berry are. Jump over the edge and glide your way down.

For the nodes on Teticpac Peak, you can start from Teticpac Peak Teleport Waypoint on the north side of the mountain. There is an underground node in this part, but you jump and glide to get over there. Now, use the Teleport Waypoint to the south of the mountain to reach the rest of the nodes.

Where to buy Quenepa Berry in Genshin Impact

While your main source of Quenepa Berry is farming it from the nodes you find in Natlan, you can invest some Mora and buy Quenepa Berry. To do so, you first need to visit the Stadium of the Sacred Flame and buy some Quenepa Berry from Cintli.

Although the Archon Quest inevitably leads you to the Stadium of the Sacred Flame, spotting this NPC is not necessarily easy during your initial minutes in the place. But once you find him, you can pay 1000 mora per Quenepa Berry. Cintli has only five in stock.

Have fun exploring Natlan and farming Quenepa Berries!