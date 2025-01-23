Genshin Impact Qiqi materials, kit, and Constellations

Qiqi is a 5-Star Cryo character who has been in Genshin Impact since the very beginning.

Qiqi is featured as one the boosted 5-Star characters in the the permanent Wanderlust Invocation and Beginners' Banners in Genshin Impact, and she has been on the Chronicled Wish Banner. You can also get Qiqi by losing the 50/50 chance to get a character on their limited-time Banner.

If you want to prepare for her, we've listed Qiqi's Ascension materials and Talent materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed Qiqi's kit and Constellations.

Qiqi kit

Qiqi is a 5-Star Cryo character who uses a sword, and keeping in mind that all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Skills, here's a summary of Qiqi's kit in Genshin Impact:

Element : Cryo.

: Cryo. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Weapon : Sword.

: Sword. Normal Attack : Ancient Sword Art.

: Ancient Sword Art. Elemental Skill : Adeptus Art - Herald of Frost.

: Adeptus Art - Herald of Frost. Elemental Burst : Adeptus Art - Preserver of Fortune.

: Adeptus Art - Preserver of Fortune. Passive one : Life-Prolonging Methods - When a character under the effects of Qiqi's Elemental Skill triggers an Elemental Reaction, their Incoming Healing Bonus is increased by 20% for eight seconds.

: Life-Prolonging Methods - When a character under the effects of Qiqi's Elemental Skill triggers an Elemental Reaction, their Incoming Healing Bonus is increased by 20% for eight seconds. Passive two : A Glimpse Into Arcanum - When Qiqi hits opponents with her normal and charged attacks, she has a 50% chance to apply a Fortune-Preserving Talisman to them for six seconds. This effect can only occur once every 30 seconds.

: A Glimpse Into Arcanum - When Qiqi hits opponents with her normal and charged attacks, she has a 50% chance to apply a Fortune-Preserving Talisman to them for six seconds. This effect can only occur once every 30 seconds. Passive three: Former Life Memories - Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Liyue on the mini-map.

Qiqi Normal Attack - Ancient Sword Art

Qiqi performs up to five rapid strikes if tapping the normal attack button. Holding it down instead makes Qiqi consume a certain amount of stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes.

As with most plunging attacks, Qiqi plunges from mid-air and strikes the ground below for AOE (area of effect) damage on impact.

Qiqi Elemental Skill - Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune

Using the Icevein Talisman, Qiqi brings forth the Herald of Frost, dealing Cryo Damage to surrounding opponents.

Herald of Frost

Herald of Frost has the following effects:

On hit, Qiqi's normal and charged attacks regenerate HP for your own party members and nearby teammates. Healing scales based on Qiqi's attack.

Periodically regenerates your active character's HP.

Follows the character around, dealing Cryo Damage to opponents in their path.

Qiqi Elemental Burst - Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune

Qiqi releases the adeptus power sealed within her body, marking nearby opponents with a Fortune-Preserving Talisman that deals Cryo Damage When opponents affected by this Fortune-Preserving Talisman take damage, the character that dealt this damage regenerates HP.

Qiqi Talent materials

To get the most out of using Qiqi, you will have to level her skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

For Qiqi, you'll need to farm a lot of Scroll and Prosperity materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

As Qiqi has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Qiqi Talent materials you need to improve one of her abilities:

Qiqi Talent level Qiqi Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Prosperity, x6 Divining Scroll 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Prosperity, x3 Sealed Scroll 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Prosperity, x4 Sealed Scroll 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Prosperity, x6 Sealed Scroll 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Prosperity, x9 Sealed Scroll 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Prosperity, x4 Forbidden Curse Scroll, x1 Tail of Boreas 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Prosperity, x6 Forbidden Curse Scroll, x1 Tail of Boreas 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Prosperity, x9 Forbidden Curse Scroll, x2 Tail of Boreas 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Prosperity, x12 Forbidden Curse Scroll, x2 Tail of Boreas, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Qiqi's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Prosperity

x6 Divining Scroll

x6 Tail of Boreas

x21 Guide to Prosperity

x22 Sealed Scroll

x31 Forbidden Curse Scroll

x38 Philosophies of Prosperity

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Qiqi's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Prosperity

x18 Divining Scroll

x18 Tail of Boreas

x63 Guide to Prosperity

x66 Sealed Scroll

x93 Forbidden Curse Scroll

x114 Philosophies of Prosperity

4,957,500 Mora

Qiqi Ascension materials

Just like Talents, you need to use Qiqi Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

You'll need to farm a lot of Violetgrass and Scroll materials for Qiqi (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Qiqi to her highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Qiqi Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade her for each Ascension level:

Qiqi Ascension level Qiqi Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Shivada Jade Sliver, x3 Violetgrass, x3 Divining Scroll 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Shivada Jade Fragment, x2 Hoarfrost Core, x10 Violetgrass, x15 Divining Scroll 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Shivada Jade Fragment, x4 Hoarfrost Core, x20 Violetgrass, x12 Sealed Scroll 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Shivada Jade Chunk, x8 Hoarfrost Core, x30 Violetgrass, x18 Sealed Scroll 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Shivada Jade Chunk, x12 Hoarfrost Core, x45 Violetgrass, x12 Forbidden Curse Scroll 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Shivada Jade Gemstone, x20 Hoarfrost Core, x60 Violetgrass, x24 Forbidden Curse Scroll 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Qiqi in Genshin Impact:

x1 Shivada Jade Sliver

x6 Shivada Jade Gemstone

x9 Shivada Jade Fragment

x9 Shivada Jade Chunk

x18 Divining Scroll

x30 Sealed Scroll

x36 Forbidden Curse Scroll

x46 Hoarfrost Core

x168 Violetgrass

420,000 Mora

Qiqi Constellations

By getting duplicates of Qiqi from wishing on Banners, you will receive her Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

Here are all of Qiqi's Constellations in Genshin Impact:

Ascetics of Frost (C1) : When the Herald of Frost hits an opponent marked by a Fortune-Preserving Talisman, Qiqi regenerates two Energy.

: When the Herald of Frost hits an opponent marked by a Fortune-Preserving Talisman, Qiqi regenerates two Energy. Frozen to the Bone (C2) : Qiqi's normal and charge attack damage against opponents affected by Cryo is increased by 15%.

: Qiqi's normal and charge attack damage against opponents affected by Cryo is increased by 15%. Ascendant Praise (C3) : Increases the Level of Qiqi's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Qiqi's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Divine Suppression (C4) : Targets marked by the Fortune-Preserving Talisman have their attack decreased by 20%.

: Targets marked by the Fortune-Preserving Talisman have their attack decreased by 20%. Crimson Lotus Bloom (C5) : Increases the Level of Qiqi's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Qiqi's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Rite of Resurrection (C6): Using Qiqi's Elemental Burst revives all fallen party members nearby and regenerates 50% of their HP. This effect can only occur once every 15 minutes.

Good luck levelling up Qiqi in Genshin Impact!