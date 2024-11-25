Genshin Impact Pyro Traveler materials, kit, and Constellations

The Pyro Traveler is the Pyro Element version of Aether and Lumine, who is likely to debut in Genshin Impact during version 5.3.

The Pyro Traveler works differently than other 5-Stars (and other Traveler Elements) in Genshin Impact, as you don't get them from Banners, or by just touching a Natlan Statue of the Seven. Instead, it's likely that you have to complete Natlan's main story to unlock the option of switching to the Pyro Traveler.

If you want to prepare for when you get them, we've listed reliable leaks of the Pyro Traveler's Ascension materials and Talent materials so you can level them up to their full potential right away. To understand how you might play them, we've also detailed what we know about the Pyro Traveler's kit and Constellations.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so the Pyro Traveler's materials and kit might change upon their official release.

On this page:

Pyro Traveler kit

The Pyro Traveler is a 5-Star Pyro character who uses a sword, and keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from hakush.in that could change upon the Pyro Traveler's official release, and that all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 10 Skills, here's a summary of the Pyro Traveler' kit in Genshin Impact:

Image credit: HoYoverse

Element : Pyro.

: Pyro. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Weapon : Sword.

: Sword. Normal Attack : Foreign Blaze.

: Foreign Blaze. Elemental Skill : Flowfire Blade.

: Flowfire Blade. Elemental Burst : Plains Scorcher.

: Plains Scorcher. Passive one : True Flame of Incineration - When the Traveler has over 20 Nightsoul points, the attack AOE of the Blazing and Scorching Thresholds from their Elemental Skill is increased.

: True Flame of Incineration - When the Traveler has over 20 Nightsoul points, the attack AOE of the Blazing and Scorching Thresholds from their Elemental Skill is increased. Passive two: Embers Unspent - After the current active character inside a Blazing Threshold or Scorching Threshold triggers Burning, Vaporize, Melt, Overloaded, Burgeon, a Pyro Swirl or a Pyro Crystallize reaction, the Traveler will regain five Energy. This can occur once every 12 seconds. Additionally, when a nearby party member triggers a Nightsoul Burst, the Traveler will regain four Energy.

Pyro Traveler Normal Attack - Foreign Blaze

The Pyro Traveler performs up to five rapid strikes if tapping the normal attack button. Holding it down instead makes the Pyro Traveler consume stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes.

As with most plunging attacks, the Pyro Traveler strikes the ground below dealing AOE damage upon impact, and damaging any enemies caught on her path to the ground.

Pyro Traveler Elemental Skill - Flowfire Blade

The Pyro Traveler wields a searing flame that can incinerate the very earth. This has different effects when tapped or held:

Tapped - Call forth flames in a raging blaze. When used, the Traveler gains 42 Nightsoul points and enters the Nightsoul's Blessing state, summoning a Blazing Threshold that follows the current active character. When the Blazing Threshold gets close to opponents, it will deal Nightsoul-aligned Pyro Damage to nearby opponents at intervals.

- Call forth flames in a raging blaze. When used, the Traveler gains 42 Nightsoul points and enters the Nightsoul's Blessing state, summoning a Blazing Threshold that follows the current active character. When the Blazing Threshold gets close to opponents, it will deal Nightsoul-aligned Pyro Damage to nearby opponents at intervals. Held - Unleash fire in a composed manner. When used, the Traveler gains 42 Nightsoul points and enters the Nightsoul's Blessing state, summoning a Scorching Threshold that follows the current active character. When the current active character within a Scorching Threshold deals damage to opponents, the Threshold will launch a Coordinated Attack that deals Nightsoul-aligned Pyro Damage based on the Traveler's attack. This effect can occur once every three seconds.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Nightsoul's Blessing: Traveler

The Traveler continuously consumes Nightsoul points, and the Traveler's Nightsoul's Blessing state lasts 12 seconds at maximum. When their Nightsoul points are exhausted, or if the skill is used again, this state will end. Blazing and Scorching Thresholds will disappear once the Traveler's Nightsoul's Blessing state ends, and one Blazing or Scorching Threshold summoned by the Traveler themselves can exist at any one time.

Pyro Traveler Elemental Burst - Plains Scorcher

Condense the flames into a mark, dealing Nightsoul-aligned AOE Pyro Damage to opponents up ahead. Within the next four seconds, the Traveler restores seven Nightsoul points per second.

Pyro Traveler Talent materials

The Cornerstone of Stars and Flames. | Image credit: HoYoverse

To get the most out of using the Pyro Traveler, you will have to level their skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With the latest beta information sourced from hakush.in, for the Pyro Traveler, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Whistle, Contention, Kinling, and Conflict materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade their capabilities.

As the Pyro Traveler has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of their abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what the Pyro Traveler Talent materials you need to improve one of their abilities:

Pyro Traveler Talent level Pyro Traveler Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Contention, x6 Sentry's Wooden Whistle 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Kindling, x3 Warrior's Metal Whistle 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Conflict, x4 Warrior's Metal Whistle 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Contention, x6 Warrior's Metal Whistle 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Kindling, x9 Warrior's Metal Whistle 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Conflict, x4 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle, x1 The Cornerstone of Stars and Flames 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Contention, x6 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle, x1 The Cornerstone of Stars and Flames 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Kindling, x9 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle, x1 The Cornerstone of Stars and Flames 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Conflict, x12 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle, x1 The Cornerstone of Stars and Flames, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of the Pyro Traveler's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x4 The Cornerstone of Stars and Flames

x3 Teachings of Contention

x6 Guide to Contention

x6 Philosophies of Contention

x4 Guide to Conflict

x20 Philosophies of Conflict

x11 Guide to Kindling

x12 Philosophies of Kindling

x6 Sentry's Wooden Whistle

x22 Warrior's Metal Whistle

x31 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of the Pyro Traveler's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x12 The Cornerstone of Stars and Flames

x9 Teachings of Contention

x18 Guide to Contention

x18 Philosophies of Contention

x12 Guide to Conflict

x60 Philosophies of Conflict

x33 Guide to Kindling

x36 Philosophies of Kindling

x18 Sentry's Wooden Whistle

x66 Warrior's Metal Whistle

x93 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle

4,957,500 Mora

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon the Pyro Traveler's official release.

Pyro Traveler Ascension materials

Windwheel Aster. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Talents, you need to use general Traveler Ascension materials to upgrade their health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness - but only if you haven't already Ascended them before.

If you haven't already Ascended them, then you'll need to farm a lot of Windwheel Aster and Mask materials for the Traveler (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade their capabilities. You only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise the Traveler to their highest character level.

Here's what the Traveler Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade them for each Ascension level:

Traveler Ascension level Traveler Ascension materials Mora cost Level 20 x1 Brilliant Diamond Sliver, x3 Windwheel Aster, x3 Damaged Mask 20,000 Level 40 x3 Brilliant Diamond Fragment, x10 Windwheel Aster, x15 Damaged Mask 40,000 Level 50 x6 Brilliant Diamond Fragment, x20 Windwheel Aster, x12 Stained Mask 60,000 Level 60 x3 Brilliant Diamond Chunk, x30 Windwheel Aster, x18 Stained Mask 80,000 Level 70 x6 Brilliant Diamond Chunk, x45 Windwheel Aster, x12 Ominous Mask 100,000 Level 80 x6 Brilliant Diamond Gemstone, x60 Windwheel Aster, x24 Ominous Mask 120,000

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for the Traveler in Genshin Impact:

x1 Brilliant Diamond Sliver

x6 Brilliant Diamond Gemstone

x9 Brilliant Diamond Fragment

x9 Brilliant Diamond Chunk

x18 Damaged Mask

x30 Stained Mask

x36 Ominous Mask

x168 Windwheel Aster

420,000 Mora

Pyro Traveler Constellations

By getting special materials, you will unlock the Pyro Traveler's Constellations, and unlocking Constellations improves existing attacks or passive abilities.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With thanks to hakush.in again for sourcing this leaked beta information, here are all of the Pyro Traveler's Constellations in Genshin Impact:

Starfire's Flowing Light (C1) : While Blazing Threshold or Scorching Threshold are active, the current active character deals 6% increased damage. If said character is in the Nightsoul's Blessing state, they will deal an additional 6% damage.

: While Blazing Threshold or Scorching Threshold are active, the current active character deals 6% increased damage. If said character is in the Nightsoul's Blessing state, they will deal an additional 6% damage. Ever-Lit Candle (C2) : Within 12 seconds after using their Elemental Skill, after nearby party members trigger Burning, Vaporize, Melt, Overloaded, Burgeon, a Pyro Swirl or a Pyro Crystallize reaction on an opponent, the Traveler will regain 14 Nightsoul points. Each use of Flowfire Blade will restore at most 28 Nightsoul points in this way.

: Within 12 seconds after using their Elemental Skill, after nearby party members trigger Burning, Vaporize, Melt, Overloaded, Burgeon, a Pyro Swirl or a Pyro Crystallize reaction on an opponent, the Traveler will regain 14 Nightsoul points. Each use of Flowfire Blade will restore at most 28 Nightsoul points in this way. Relayed Beacon (C3) : Increases the Level of the Pyro Traveler's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of the Pyro Traveler's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Ravaging Flame (C4) : After using their Elemental Burst, the Traveler gains 20% Pyro Damage Bonus for 9 seconds.

: After using their Elemental Burst, the Traveler gains 20% Pyro Damage Bonus for 9 seconds. The Fire Inextinguishable (C5) : Increases the Level of the Pyro Traveler's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of the Pyro Traveler's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. The Sacred Flame Imperishable (C6): While in the Nightsoul's Blessing state, the Traveler's normal, charged, and plunging attacks will be converted to Nightsoul-aligned Pyro Damage that cannot be overridden, and the Crit Damage of these attacks is increased by 40%.

Good luck levelling up the Pyro Traveler in Genshin Impact!