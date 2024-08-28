Genshin Impact People of the Springs Reputation rewards

People of the Springs is the second tribe the Traveler and Paimon meet in Natlan, and it's also one of the first Reputations you unlock in the Nation of Pyro.

That's right, Natlan has tinkered with the Reputation system in Genshin Impact slightly, as there's now six mini Reputations that dish out rewards, not just one nation-wide reward system.

Below, you'll find out how to unlock the People of the Springs Reputation, and a list of all People of the Springs Reputation rewards.

Keep in mind that this page doesn't include the 'Gifts from the Speaker's Chamber' rewards you get for reaching the maximum Reputation Level for each tribe. If you'd like to know those rewards, check out our Natlan Repuation explainer instead.

How to unlock the People of the Springs Reputation

You need to complete the 'Pilgrimage of the Return of the Sacred Flame' part of the Chapter 5, Act 1 Natlan Archon Quest to unlock the People of the Springs Reputation system in Genshin Impact. This also simultaneously unlocks the Children of Echoes and Scions of the Canopy Reputations as well.

The People of the Springs Reputation is located by the Obsidian Totem Pole in the People of the Springs settlement, in the southern area of Natlan by the water. In the day, speak to Caramuru beside the Obsidian Totem Pole to access the Reputation menu and claim your rewards. During the night, you have to speak to Kahuna instead.

Kahuna will be stood on the left side of the Totem Pole at night instead. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

All People of the Springs Reputation rewards in Genshin Impact

There are four People of the Springs Reputation Levels in Genshin Impact, and you'll receive a reward whenever you reach the required Reputation EXP amount for each level.

To claim your People of the Springs Reputation rewards, select 'Tribe Reputation Level' from the main People of the Springs Reputation menu, located in the lower left-hand corner of the screen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Here's all of the People of the Springs Reputation rewards in Genshin Impact:

People of the Springs Reputation Level Reward Level 1 x2 Philosophies of Kindling Level 2 Recipe: Hot Spring O'Clock Level 3 Hot Spring Retreat: Top Choice (Outdoor Furnishing Blueprint) Level 4 Blazing Flint Ore

Remember, once you reach Reputation Level 4 with the People of the Springs, you can also claim a reward from the 'Gifts from the Speaker's Chamber' tab of any Reputation menu in Natlan. What reward you get depends on how many tribes you have reached maximum Reputation Level with already.

Have fun exploring Natlan!