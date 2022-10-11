Genshin Impact Path of Gleaming Jade dates, login event rewards

Path of Gleaming Jade is a daily login event occuring in Phase 2 of version 3.1 in Genshin Impact to reward fans as part of its second anniversary celebrations

To ensure you don't miss out on all the free goodies, we've got start and end dates to the login event below, along with every Path of Gleaming Jade reward available in Genshin Impact and what Adventure Rank you need to be to claim them.

On this page:

Version 3.1 "King Deshret and the Three Magi" Trailer | Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Path of Gleaming Jade unlock requirements

To take part in Path of the Gleaming Jade, you must be at least Adventure Rank 5. Not an issue for long-time players, but if you're just starting out in Genshin Impact, you can quickly raise your Adventure Rank by completing quests, opening chests, and discovering Teleport Waypoints.

If you meet this requirement, all you have to do to claim every Path of Gleaming Jade reward is to log in for a total of seven days between the event's start and end date. These don't have to be consecutive days, so don't worry if you skip a few.

Genshin Impact Path of Gleaming Jade dates and rewards

The Path of Gleaming Jade daily login event starts on Friday, 14th October and ends on Monday, 31st October. You have to log in a total of seven days between these dates to claim every reward available, but these don't have to be consecutive days, so you can take a break between logging in if you wish.

Here's every Path of Gleaming Jade reward in Genshin Impact and when you can claim it:

Login day Path of Gleaming Jade reward Day 1 x1 Intertwined Fate Day 2 80,000 Mora Day 3 x2 Intertwined Fate Day 4 x18 Mystic Enhancement Ore Day 5 x3 Intertwined Fate Day 6 x8 Hero's Wit Day 7 x5 Intertwined Fate

In total, you can get x10 Intertwined Fate for free by logging in for seven days during the event! One Intertwined Fate usually costs x160 Primogems, so this will save you x1,600 Primogems in the future.

Intertwined Fate is what you spend to Wish on event character Banners and the Epitome Invocation weapon Banner, which usually cycle every three weeks, but they are currently on a reduced two-and-a-half week schedule. For more information on how Fate and Wishes work, you can check out our pages on Wishing, the 50/50 and pity systems, and how to get Wishes outside of special events like this.

Every Path of Gleaming Jade reward and when you can claim it.

Everything else we know about Genshin Impact's second anniversary

If you haven't already, make sure you're checking your in-game mailbox! There are x1,600 Primogems, x4 Fragile Resin, and two commemorative gadgets being sent to players in their mail during the 3.1 update as part of the anniversary celebrations.

Additionally, if you've ever spent some real money on the game to purchase Genesis Crystals, the double Crystals bonus you get from a first-time purchase of these various bundles has been refreshed. Those who haven't purchased Genesis Crystals can't stack this, however, with only one double purchase per Crystal bundle available as normal.

There was also a concert celebrating Genshin Impact's wonderful (and ever-expanding) soundtrack, 'Melodies of an Endless Journey'. It played over various clips from the game, with new pieces composed by HOYO-MiX for the second year, along with new renditions of the game's music.

You can check this concert out below:

GENSHIN CONCERT 2022 "Melodies of an Endless Journey"｜Genshin Impact.

Hope you've been enjoying all the anniversary rewards this year!