Genshin Impact Night Jade location

You need to find the Night Jade item in Genshin Impact if you want to gain entrance to the Chamber of Night's Trial and take on its combat challenge.

We've got more details on the Night Jade location in Genshin Impact below, but just a quick heads up - getting the Night Jade takes a long time. You need to complete lots of World Quests to get the final Shattered Night Jade required to form the full Night Jade piece.

You also have to pass a combat challenge within the Chamber of Night's Trial after using the Night Jade if you want to open the chests within and get your rewards. This is a very tough Spiral Abyss-level challenge, so we recommend you prepare a good AOE (area of effect) team in advance.

Night Jade location in Genshin Impact

You need to find three Shattered Night Jades to get the full Night Jade item in Genshin Impact. It automatically forms in your inventory once you acquire these three Shattered pieces.

Find three Shattered Night Jades to automatically get the full Night Jade piece. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

To get the three Shattered Night Jades, you need to complete the 'Too the Night, What is the Night' World Quest, the 'Between Pledge and Forgettance' World Quest chain, and unlock the luxurious chest at the end of the Phlogiston Extraction Research Center puzzle. This takes quite a while, so prepare for a lengthy time in Natlan's underground if you're on the hunt for the Night Jade.

In order of how easy they are to get, here's the exact unlock requirements and locations of all Shattered Night Jades in Genshin Impact:

Shattered Night Jade location 1

The first Shattered Night Jade is located in the Phlogiston Extraction Research Center, found in the southeastern underground corner of Natlan. The easiest way to get to it is to fast travel to the 'Blazing Ruins' Domain and take the southeastern path underground. You'll know you're on the right path when you see the poor, unconscious Saurians lining the road.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Specifically, you get the Shattered Night Jade from a luxurious chest after solving the Phlogiston Research Center's puzzle. To do this, you need to indwell the various Saurians found within to gather the two energy balls needed to disable the machine in the middle.

Shattered Night Jade location 2

The second Shattered Night Jade is found in the Ancestral Temple. To get inside, you need to find three Courier's Trial Keystones outside of the temple and then interact with the mechanism in front of the translucent barrier to activate the 'Too the Night, What is the Night' World Quest.

Go to these three locations at the top of the Ancestral Temple and complete the small puzzles to get Courier's Trial Keystones. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

You get the Shattered Night Jade piece at the end of this World Quest. Don't worry, it's not a very long quest, but you're not so fortunate with the last Shattered Night Jade location…

Shattered Night Jade location 3

Buckle up, because unfortunately the third Shattered Night Jade is located in a precious chest you can only open at the end of the 'Between Pledge and Forgettance' World Quest chain. This means you have to complete the 'Lost in the Woods', 'Rite of the Bold', and 'Revelations from the Past' quests to get it.

Unlocking 'Rite of Bold' also requires you to complete the 'Tales of Dreams Plucked From Fire' and 'Shadows of the Mountains' World Quests, with both of them also having their own sub quests.

You get a Shattered Night Jade from this precious chest at the end of the 'Between Pledge and Forgettance' World Quest chain. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

If one of these World Quests doesn't seem to be unlocking for you, even though you've completed the previous quest unlock requirements, try waiting two in-game days to trigger it, and make sure you've completed the first two Acts of Natlan's Archon Quest.

How to use Night Jade in Genshin Impact

Once you've found the three Shattered Night Jade pieces and have the full Night Jade Piece, fast travel to the south side of the Stadium of the Sacred Flame. Then jump and glide down to the small island southeast of the stadium. The one that looks like it has black totems on it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

All you have to do now is use the Night Jade on these black totems to be transported to the Chamber of Night's Trial. There are lots of chest awaiting you in the chamber, but you have to talk to the Nightsoul Spirit kitty and pass their challenge to unlock the chests.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

This is a Spiral Abyss-level combat challenge where you have to defeat eight tough enemies in 60 seconds, so we highly recommend you bring your best AOE attackers and a character with grouping abilities, if you can. A healer or shielder is also recommended, as it's very tough to avoid the group of enemies' attacks.

Good luck completing the challenge!