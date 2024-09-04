Genshin Impact Natlan Shrine of Depths locations

The Natlan Shrine of Depths can be found across all tribe areas in Genshin Impact.

While there are lots of areas to explore in the Nation of Pyro that offer up helpful rewards, some of the easiest treasures come from unlocking its Shrines with special Shrine Keys.

To speed your hunt for Primogems and other treasures in Genshin Impact, we've detailed all Natlan Shrine of Depths locations below, along with an explainer on how to get Natlan Shrine of the Depth Keys.

All Natlan Shrine of Depths locations in Genshin Impact

There are four Natlan Shrine of Depths to find in Genshin Impact:

Beside the pool of water atop the Tepeacac Rise cliffs. Beside the pool of water atop the Sulfurous Veins western cliffs. Near the southern edge atop Huitztli Hill. On the sand part of the inlet just east of the People of the Springs tribe settlement.

Here's a picture showing the locations of all Natlan Shrine of Depths:

Image credit: Eurogamer/hoyolab.com

Keep in mind that these are only all of the Natlan Shrine locations added so far. We will update this page if more Natlan Shrines are added in future patches.

We've got more detailed pictures and descriptions of where to find each Natlan Shrine in the sections below.

Natlan Shrine of Depths location 1

The first Natlan Shrine of Depths is found beside the pool of water atop the Tepeacac Rise cliffs, located just south of the Children of Echoes tribe settlement. It's near the southwestern edge, above the Blazing Ruins Domain.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Natlan Shrine of Depths location 2

This second Natlan Shrine of Depths is located beside the pool of water atop the Sulfurous Veins western cliffs, just south of the Teleport Waypoint on the cliff.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Natlan Shrine of Depths location 3

The third Natlan Shrine of Depths is found near the southern edge atop Huitztli Hill. This hill landmark is located north of the Stadium of the Sacred Flame.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Natlan Shrine of Depths location 4

This fourth Natlan Shrine of Depths is located on the sand part of the inlet just east of the People of the Springs tribe settlement, and southwest of the nearby Statue of Seven.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

How to get Natlan Shrine of Depths Keys

To get Natlan Shrine of Depths Keys in Genshin Impact you need to claim rewards from Natlan's Statues of Seven and Tona's Flame.

Natlan's Shrine Keys are rewarded when you reach certain level milestones at Natlan's Statues of Seven. You can raise the level of the statues in Natlan by offering them Pyroculus. Pyroculus are the floating red collectibles found all over Natlan.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Tona's Flame is located inside the Stadium of the Sacred Flame, and you need to give it Pyro Sigils to get Shrine of Depths Keys from it. Pyro Sigils are obtained from opening chests in Natlan, and by offering Pyroculus to Statues of Seven. You get a single Key for reaching Level 8, 18, 28, and 38 of Tona's Flame.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Hope you enjoy your Shrine of Depths rewards in Natlan!