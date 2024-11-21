Genshin Impact Masters of the Night-Wind Reputation rewards

Masters of the Night-Wind is one of the tribes that the Traveler and Paimon meet in Natlan, and it will most likely be part of the second batch of Reputation tribes that you unlock in the Nation of Pyro.

That's right, Natlan has tinkered with the Reputation system in Genshin Impact slightly, as there's now six mini Reputations that dish out rewards, not just one nation-wide reward system.

Below, you'll find out how to unlock the Masters of the Night-Wind Reputation, and a list of all Masters of the Night-Wind Reputation rewards.

Keep in mind that this page doesn't include the 'Gifts from the Speaker's Chamber' rewards you get for reaching the maximum Reputation Level for each tribe. If you'd like to know those rewards, check out our Natlan Repuation explainer instead.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to unlock the Masters of the Night-Wind Reputation

You need to travel west in Natlan and enter through the northern tunnel at ground level of this tribe settlement, then follow the underground path to unlock the Masters of the Night-Wind Reputation system in Genshin Impact. If you find you can't access it yet, then you might have to complete the 'Pilgrimage of the Return of the Sacred Flame' part of the Chapter 5, Act 1 Natlan Archon Quest first.

Follow this path to find the Masters of the Night-Wind Reputation area. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

The Masters of the Night-Wind Reputation is located underground by the Obsidian Totem Pole in the Masters of the Night-Wind settlement, in the western area of Natlan, just northwest of the Stadium of the Sacred Flame. Speak to Cip beside the Obsidian Totem Pole to access the Reputation menu and claim your rewards.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

All Masters of the Night-Wind Reputation rewards in Genshin Impact

There are four Masters of the Night-Wind Reputation Levels in Genshin Impact, and you'll receive a reward whenever you reach the required Reputation EXP amount for each level.

To claim your Masters of the Night-Wind Reputation rewards, select 'Tribe Reputation Level' from the main Masters of the Night-Wind Reputation menu, located in the lower left-hand corner of the screen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Here's all of the Masters of the Night-Wind Reputation rewards in Genshin Impact:

Masters of the Night-Wind Reputation Level Reward Level 1 x2 Philosophies of Kindling Level 2 Recipe: Mystique Soup Level 3 Night-Wind Architecture: Arcane Foundation (Outdoor Furnishing Blueprint) Level 4 Blazing Flint Ore

Remember, once you reach Reputation Level 4 with the Masters of the Night-Wind, you can also claim a reward from the 'Gifts from the Speaker's Chamber' tab of any Reputation menu in Natlan. What reward you get depends on how many tribes you have reached maximum Reputation Level with already.

Have fun exploring Natlan!