You need to complete the Painted Stone Challenge set by Mamull in Genshin Impact if you want to unlock a Luxurious Chest and get the 'Alert and on Guard!' Achievement.

Easier said than done once you realise that Mamull is trying to scam you, as there isn't a clear solution for how to resolve the rigged situation.

To save you and Paimon from spending all your Mora, we've got the exact Mamull puzzle solution detailed below, explaining exactly how to solve Mamull's Painted Stone Challenge in Genshin Impact.

On this page:

Mamull location in Genshin Impact

Mamull is located on the wooden structure just down and southwest of the Statue of Seven found by the Masters of the Night-Wind tribe settlement. Speak with him to start the Painted Stone Challenge. If only finishing it was as easy!

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Genshin Impact Mamull puzzle solution

To solve the first two puzzles of Mamull's Painted Stone Challenge, all you need to do is remember what colours appear on the stones atop the boxes. To change the colour of a stone, extract a colour from one of the nearby Hued Monetoos (the floating jellyfish-like creatures).

Then, hold down the Elemental Skill button to aim the colour at a stone, and release the button to throw it and paint the stone. If you happen to get a colour that doesn't match any of the Hued Monetoos, you'll have to extract colours from multiple Hued Monetoos to create the colour (combining blue and red equals purple, etc.)

When you've recreated the colour pattern on the stones, talk to Mamull again to complete the puzzle and open a common chest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

The real challenge comes when Mamull starts the third puzzle, which you need to complete to unlock the Luxurious Chest in the back. As you can probably already tell, Mamull is trying to scam you. He's doing this by making the Iktomisaur Saurian change the colour of the stones after you've painted them, so you'll fail the challenge no matter what.

The solution to Mamull's Painted Stone Challenge is to get the Iktomisaur on your side. To do this, you have to free their child locked inside a cage found on the left side of where the chests are.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

You need a special key to unlock the cage, which you'll find by investigating the barrel on the right side of where the chests are.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Once you free the Iktomisaur's child, you then need to speak with the adult Iktomisaur by indwelling an Iktomisaur Saurian, as they won't talk to you as a human. There's a handy spot where you can change into an Iktomisaur just to the left of the challenge area.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Remember, you need to speak to the adult Iktomisaur after you've freed their child from the cage, or they won't assist you in the final Painted Stone Challenge.

Once you've informed the adult Iktomisaur about the situation, go back to Mamull and restart the third challenge. You don't have to remember what colours are on the stones this time, as the adult Iktomisaur will change them to whatever you paint the pattern to, now that they're on your side.

Now all you have to do is watch Mamull get his competence before you can finally unlock the Luxurious Chest and get the 'Alert and on Guard!' Achievement. The chest might even contain a Purple Obsidian Fragment, which you need to form the Purple Obsidian Ring that lowers the barrier of secret trove area in the Masters of the Night-Wind settlement.

Good luck on the rest of your Natlan travels!