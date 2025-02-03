Genshin Impact Lumitoile locations

Lumitoile is a local specialty material found above and below water in the northern area of Fontaine. It was introduced to Genshin Impact during version 4.1.

Lumitoile is used as an Ascension material for Neuvillette and Clorinde, but the material might also be required to level up other Genshin Impact characters in the future.

Unfortunately, you can't farm Lumitoile indefinitely, as there is a two day respawn time, and you can't buy it from any shops either. However, we have covered where to find all Lumitoile locations in Genshin Impact below, so you can get as many as possible in one farming route.

All Lumitoile locations in Genshin Impact

Lumitoile is found both above and below water in the northern Fontaine region. It's found by the coast when above land, but all over when underwater. Luckily, all Lumitoile locations above water are actually quite close together, making it an easier material to farm than most others.

Starting from the surface locations, here's maps and farming details on all Lumitoile locations in Genshin Impact:

Mont Esus East

There are nine Lumitoile to find along the coast of Mont Esus East. You can use the Teleportation Waypoint in the middle of them to speed your search along when you reach the end of one direction while farming.

Image credit: hoyolab.com

New Fontaine Research Institute

You can find 21 Lumitoile along the western coast of the New Fontaine Research Institute. We recommend starting from the Teleportation Waypoint in the north and then making your way down the beach.

Image credit: hoyolab.com

Central Laboratory Ruins

There are five Lumitoile to find in one small area northeast of the Central Laboratory Ruins landmark.

Image credit: hoyolab.com

Erinnyes Forest

You can find six Lumitoile around one small area on the northwestern coast of Erinnyes Forest - northwest of Marcotte Station.

Image credit: hoyolab.com

Liffey Region (underwater)

There are 37 Lumitoile to find in the underwater Liffey Region in northern Fontaine. This area is between Mont Esus East and the New Fontaine Research Institute areas. Do keep in mind that a fair few of the Lumitoile locations not in the central waters can only be accessed by either completing side quests, or solving environmental puzzles.

Image credit: hoyolab.com

What is Lumitoile used for?

Lumitoile is a material resembling a starfish that is local to the northern Fontaine region in Genshin Impact. It can be found both above and below water, but it's far easier to farm above water, as some underwater areas are sealed off until you complete side quests or environmental puzzles.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

The only characters who currently need Lumitoile to Ascend are Neuvillette and Clorinde, who each require 168 Lumitoile for full Ascension. As there are only 78 Lumitoile in Fontaine (and you can't buy them anywhere), it takes a minimum of three farming days to reach this number.

Good luck farming for Lumitoile in Genshin Impact!