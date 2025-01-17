Genshin Impact Lantern Rite 2025 release date and rewards

Lantern Rite 2025 continues the tradition of a big Liyue event and handy rewards added to Genshin Impact to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

The rewards are the best they've ever been in Genshin Impact, with lots of Primogems and Intertwined Fate up for grabs, along with a free costume for Xiangling, and the return of the 4-Star Liyue character selector (which includes the new 4-Star, Lan Yan).

To help you keep up with everything, we've detailed all of the Lantern Rite 2025 rewards below, along with the Lantern Rite 2025 release date and other important dates to keep in mind during this year's celebrations.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Genshin Impact Lantern Rite 2025 release date

The main event of Lantern Rite 2025 starts on Friday 24th January at 10am (server time) and ends on 9th February at 4am (server time). This event is called 'Springtime Charms' and, as is tradition, features the main Lantern Rite story and mini-games set in Liyue.

However, the first Lantern Rite rewards (from the login event) are available from Wednesday 22nd January. So you might want to boot up Genshin before the main event begins to start claiming your rewards!

Image credit: HoYoverse

We've got more details about the rewards available in Lantern Rite this year below.

Version 5.3 with Mavuika and Citlali is here! So don't forget to redeem new codes for Primogems to help pull them, and check out our regularly updated tier list. You need luck from the Pity and 50/50 systems to Wish with Fate for characters on Banners, and you always need the right Adventure Rank for events. Elsewhere, we have tips and tricks for beginners.

Genshin Impact Lantern Rite 2025 rewards

Here are the main rewards you get for taking part in Lantern Rite 2025:

x10 Intertwined Fate from the 'Fortune's Coming' login event

x1 4-Star Liyue character from the 'Springtime Charms' event

New outfit for Xingling from the 'Springtime Charms' even

1600 Primogems and x1 Sanctifying Elixir from Mail rewards

You can also purchase Hu Tao's new outfit at a reduced price during Lantern Rite, and pull for lots of characters (including Shenhe!) in the return of the Chronicled Wish Banner.

Image credit: HoYoverse

The Fortune's Coming login event runs from 22nd January to 11th February and you can get Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Hero's Wit from it on top of your x10 Intertwined Fate.

Springtime Charms runs from 24th January to 9th February. You earn your free Xiangling outfit and 4-Star Liyue character selector (which includes the new character Lan Yan) by collecting enough 'Festive Fever' throughout the event. Festive Fever is earned by taking part in the various mini-game modes included in Springtime Charms.

Image credit: HoYoverse

The Mail rewards start on 1st February and end on 5th February, but they stay in your mailbox for 30 days, so you don't need to claim them straight away. All you have to do to get these rewards is login and claim them from your mailbox!

You get 1600 Primogems, x1 Sanctifying Elixir, x1 Crown of Insight, x2 Fragile Resin, and x12 Sanctifying Unction from the mail rewards. There's also some bonus Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ore, Talent materials, and food dishes included in these mail rewards.

Hope you enjoy the Lantern Rite festivities this year!