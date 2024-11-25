Genshin Impact Lan Yan materials, kit, and Constellations

Lan Yan is a 4-Star Anemo character who is likely being added to Genshin Impact during version 5.3.

While Lan Yan should be featured as a boosted 4-Star character on on either Mavuika or Citlali's Banner in version 5.3, she will eventually be added to the standard Banner in Genshin Impact after 5.3, and also occasionally feature on future Banners as one of the boosted 4-Stars again.

If you want to prepare for if you get her, we've listed reliable leaks of Lan Yan's Ascension materials and Talent materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Lan Yan's kit and Constellations.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Lan Yan's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

Lan Yan kit

Lan Yan is a 4-Star Anemo character who uses a catalyst, and keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honeyhunterworld that could change upon Lan Yan's official release, and all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Skills, here's a summary of Lan Yan' kit in Genshin Impact:

Element : Anemo.

: Anemo. Rarity : 4-Star.

: 4-Star. Weapon : Catalyst.

: Catalyst. Normal Attack : Black Pheasant Strides on Water.

: Black Pheasant Strides on Water. Elemental Skill : Phoenix-Wisp Pinion Dance.

: Phoenix-Wisp Pinion Dance. Elemental Burst : Lustrous Moonrise.

: Lustrous Moonrise. Image credit: HoYoverse Passive one : Four Sealing Divination Blades - When the dash from Lan Yan's Elemental Skill hits an opponent, if it interacts with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro, the Phoenix-Wisp Shield will undergo Elemental Conversion, with the converted shield absorbing damage from the corresponding element with 250% efficiency. Additionally, if this use of Phoenix-Wisp Pinion Dance causes the Phoenix-Wisp Shield to undergo Elemental Conversion, the Feathermoon Rings that Lan Yan throws at her foes deal additional Elemental Damage equal to 50% of the original in the corresponding Elemental Type. This damage is considered Elemental Skill Damage.

: Four Sealing Divination Blades - When the dash from Lan Yan's Elemental Skill hits an opponent, if it interacts with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro, the Phoenix-Wisp Shield will undergo Elemental Conversion, with the converted shield absorbing damage from the corresponding element with 250% efficiency. Additionally, if this use of Phoenix-Wisp Pinion Dance causes the Phoenix-Wisp Shield to undergo Elemental Conversion, the Feathermoon Rings that Lan Yan throws at her foes deal additional Elemental Damage equal to 50% of the original in the corresponding Elemental Type. This damage is considered Elemental Skill Damage. Passive two : Skyfeather Evil-Subduing Charm - The Elemental Skill Phoenix-Wisp Pinion Dance and the Elemental Burst Lustrous Moonrise deal increased damage equal to 309% and 774% of Lan Yan's Elemental Mastery, respectively.

: Skyfeather Evil-Subduing Charm - The Elemental Skill Phoenix-Wisp Pinion Dance and the Elemental Burst Lustrous Moonrise deal increased damage equal to 309% and 774% of Lan Yan's Elemental Mastery, respectively. Exploration bonus: When Lan Yan is on the team, when party members are close to certain creatures (such as Crystalflies), they will not be alarmed. Valid creatures can be found in the 'Other' category of the 'Living Beings/Wildlife' tab in the Archive menu.

Lan Yan Normal Attack - Black Pheasant Strides on Water

Lan Yan performs up to four attacks if tapping the normal attack button, dealing Anemo Damage. Holding it down instead makes Lan Yan consume a certain amount of stamina to throw out a ring blade, dealing Anemo Damage.

As with most plunging attacks, Lan Yan strikes the ground below dealing AOE Anemo damage upon impact, and damaging any enemies caught on her path to the ground.

Lan Yan Elemental Skill - Phoenix-Wisp Pinion Dance

Summoning forth the Phoenix-Wisp Shield, a secret art passed down across generations, Lan Yan dashes forward and, upon making contact with her target, will leap back into the air.

The Phoenix-Wisp Shield's Damage Absorption scales based on her attack, and has a 250% Absorption Efficiency against Anemo Damage. While in mid-air due to the effects of her Elemental Skill, pressing Lan Yan's Elemental Skill again, or pressing the normal attack button will cause Lan Yan to hurl her Feathermoon Rings at an opponent, and they will spin between nearby opponents twice upon hit, dealing Anemo Damage.

Holding the Skill button will instead make Lan Yan enter and Aiming Mode, where you can adjust her dash direction.

Lan Yan Elemental Burst - Lustrous Moonrise

Lan Yan creates a Feathermoon Swallow Array, pulling in nearby opponents and objects and dealing multiple instances of AOE Anemo Damage.

Lan Yan Talent materials

This is what the new Boss drop material for Lan Yan looks like. | Image credit: HoYoverse

To get the most out of using Lan Yan, you will have to level her skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, for Lan Yan, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Nectar and Diligence materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

As Lan Yan has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Lan Yan Talent materials you need to improve one of her abilities:

Lan Yan Talent level Lan Yan Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Diligence, x6 Whopperflower Nectar 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Diligence, x3 Shimmering Nectar 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Diligence, x4 Shimmering Nectar 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Diligence, x6 Shimmering Nectar 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Diligence, x9 Shimmering Nectar 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Diligence, x4 Energy Nectar, x1 New Boss drop 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Diligence, x6 Energy Nectar, x1 New Boss drop 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Diligence, x9 Energy Nectar, x2 New Boss drop 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Diligence, x12 Energy Nectar, x2 New Boss drop, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Lan Yan's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Diligence

x6 Whopperflower Nectar

x6 New Boss drop

x21 Guide to Diligence

x22 Shimmering Nectar

x31 Energy Nectar

x38 Philosophies of Diligence

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Lan Yan's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Diligence

x18 Whopperflower Nectar

x18 New Boss drop

x63 Guide to Diligence

x66 Shimmering Nectar

x93 Energy Nectar

x114 Philosophies of Diligence

4,957,500 Mora

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Lan Yan's official release.

Lan Yan Ascension materials

Clearwater Jade. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Talents, you need to use Lan Yan Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

Based off the same honeyhunterworld beta leaks, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Clearwater Jade and Nectar materials for Lan Yan (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Lan Yan to her highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Lan Yan Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade her for each Ascension level:

Lan Yan Ascension level Lan Yan Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, x3 Clearwater Jade, x3 Whopperflower Nectar 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, x2 Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core, x10 Clearwater Jade, x15 Whopperflower Nectar 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, x4 Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core, x20 Clearwater Jade, x12 Shimmering Nectar 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, x8 Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core, x30 Clearwater Jade, x18 Shimmering Nectar 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, x12 Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core, x45 Clearwater Jade, x12 Energy Nectar 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone, x20 Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core, x60 Clearwater Jade, x24 Energy Nectar 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Lan Yan in Genshin Impact:

x1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

x6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

x9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

x9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

x18 Whopperflower Nectar

x30 Shimmering Nectar

x36 Energy Nectar

x46 Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core

x168 Clearwater Jade

420,000 Mora

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Lan Yan's materials could change upon her official release.

Lan Yan Constellations

By getting duplicates of Lan Yan from pulling on Banners, you will receive her Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing this leaked beta information, here are all of Lan Yan's Constellations in Genshin Impact:

"As One Might Stride Betwixt the Clouds" (C1) : After triggering the Elemental Conversion from her 'Four Sealing Divination Blades' Passive Talent, this instance of Lan Yan's Elemental Skill will produce another Feathermoon Ring when they are thrown at opponents.

: After triggering the Elemental Conversion from her 'Four Sealing Divination Blades' Passive Talent, this instance of Lan Yan's Elemental Skill will produce another Feathermoon Ring when they are thrown at opponents. "Dance Vestments Billow Like Rainbow Jade" (C2) : While the Phoenix-Wisp Shield is active, when your active party member's normal attacks deal damage, 40% of the Shield's Damage Absorption will be restored, up to its original maximum absorption. This effect can occur once every two seconds.

: While the Phoenix-Wisp Shield is active, when your active party member's normal attacks deal damage, 40% of the Shield's Damage Absorption will be restored, up to its original maximum absorption. This effect can occur once every two seconds. "On White Wings Pierce Through Cloud and Fog" (C3) : Increases the Level of Lan Yan's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Lan Yan's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. "With Drakefalcon's Blood-Pearls Adorned" (C4) : After Lan Yan uses her Elemental Burst, the Elemental Mastery of all nearby party members increases by 60 for 12 seconds.

: After Lan Yan uses her Elemental Burst, the Elemental Mastery of all nearby party members increases by 60 for 12 seconds. "Having Met You, My Heart is Gladdened" (C5) : Increases the Level of Lan Yan's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Lan Yan's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. "Let Us Away on Slyphic Wing, the Silvered Ornaments to Ring" (C6): Phoenix-Wisp Pinion Dance gains 1 additional charge.

Good luck levelling up Lan Yan in Genshin Impact!