Genshin Impact Keqing materials, kit, and Constellations

Keqing is a 5-Star Electro character who has been in Genshin Impact since the very beginning.

Keqing is featured as one the boosted 5-Star characters in the the permanent Wanderlust Invocation and Beginners' Banners in Genshin Impact, and she has been on the Chronicled Wish Banner, and even got her own limited-time Banner back in 2021. You can also get Keqing by losing the 50/50 chance to get a character on their limited-time Banner.

If you want to prepare for her, we've listed Keqing's Ascension materials and Talent materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed Keqing's kit and Constellations.

Keqing kit

Image credit: HoYoverse

Keqing is a 5-Star Electro character who uses a sword, and keeping in mind that all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Skills, here's a summary of Keqing's kit in Genshin Impact:

Element : Electro.

: Electro. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Weapon : Sword.

: Sword. Normal Attack : Yunlai Swordsmanship.

: Yunlai Swordsmanship. Elemental Skill : Stellar Restoration.

: Stellar Restoration. Elemental Burst : Starward Sword.

: Starward Sword. Passive one : Thundering Penance - After recasting Stellar Restoration while a Lightning Stiletto is present, Keqing's weapon gains an Electro Infusion for five seconds.

: Thundering Penance - After recasting Stellar Restoration while a Lightning Stiletto is present, Keqing's weapon gains an Electro Infusion for five seconds. Passive two : Aristocratic Dignity - When casting Starward Sword, Keqing's Crit Rate is increased by 15%, and her Energy Recharge is increased by 15%. This effect lasts for eight seconds.

: Aristocratic Dignity - When casting Starward Sword, Keqing's Crit Rate is increased by 15%, and her Energy Recharge is increased by 15%. This effect lasts for eight seconds. Passive three: Land's Overseer - When dispatched on an expedition in Liyue, time consumed is reduced by 25%.

Keqing Normal Attack - Yunlai Swordsmanship

Keqing performs up to five rapid strikes if tapping the normal attack button. Holding it down instead makes Keqing consume a certain amount of stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes.

As with most plunging attacks, Keqing plunges from mid-air and strikes the ground below for AOE (area of effect) damage on impact.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Keqing Elemental Skill - Stellar Restoration

Keqing hurls a Lightning Stiletto that annihilates her opponents like the swift thunder. When the Stiletto hits its target, it deals Electro Damage to opponents in a small AOE, and places a Stiletto Mark on the spot hit.

You can hold the Elemental Skill button to adjust the direction in which the Stiletto will be thrown. Stilettos thrown by this holding attack mode can be suspended in mid-air, allowing Keqing to jump to them when using Stellar Restoration a second time.

Lightning Stiletto

If Keqing uses Stellar Restoration again or uses a charged attack while its duration lasts, it will clear the Stiletto Mark and produce different effects:

If Keqing uses Stellar Restoration again, she will blink to the location of the Mark and unleash one slashing attack that deals AOE Electro Damage. When blinking to a Stiletto that was thrown from a holding attack, Keqing can leap across obstructing terrain.

If Keqing uses a charged attack, she will ignite a series of thundering cuts at the Mark's location, dealing AOE Electro Damage.

Keqing Elemental Burst - Starward Sword

Keqing unleashes the power of lightning, dealing Electro Damage in an AOE. She then blends into the shadow of her blade, striking a series of thunderclap-blows to nearby opponents simultaneously that deal multiple instances of Electro Damage. The final attack deals massive AOE Electro Damage.

Keqing Talent materials

Ring of Boreas. | Image credit: HoYoverse

To get the most out of using Keqing, you will have to level her skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

For Keqing, you'll need to farm a lot of Nectar and Prosperity materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

As Keqing has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Keqing Talent materials you need to improve one of her abilities:

Keqing Talent level Keqing Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Prosperity, x6 Whopperflower Nectar 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Prosperity, x3 Shimmering Nectar 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Prosperity, x4 Shimmering Nectar 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Prosperity, x6 Shimmering Nectar 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Prosperity, x9 Shimmering Nectar 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Prosperity, x4 Energy Nectar, x1 Ring of Boreas 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Prosperity, x6 Energy Nectar, x1 Ring of Boreas 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Prosperity, x9 Energy Nectar, x2 Ring of Boreas 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Prosperity, x12 Energy Nectar, x2 Ring of Boreas, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Keqing's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Prosperity

x6 Whopperflower Nectar

x6 Ring of Boreas

x21 Guide to Prosperity

x22 Shimmering Nectar

x31 Energy Nectar

x38 Philosophies of Prosperity

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Keqing's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Prosperity

x18 Whopperflower Nectar

x18 Ring of Boreas

x63 Guide to Prosperity

x66 Shimmering Nectar

x93 Energy Nectar

x114 Philosophies of Prosperity

4,957,500 Mora

Keqing Ascension materials

Cor Lapis. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Talents, you need to use Keqing Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

You'll need to farm a lot of Cor Lapis and Nectar materials for Keqing (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Keqing to her highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Keqing Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade her for each Ascension level:

Keqing Ascension level Keqing Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, x3 Cor Lapis, x3 Whopperflower Nectar 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, x2 Lightning Prism, x10 Cor Lapis, x15 Whopperflower Nectar 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, x4 Lightning Prism, x20 Cor Lapis, x12 Shimmering Nectar 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, x8 Lightning Prism, x30 Cor Lapis, x18 Shimmering Nectar 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, x12 Lightning Prism, x45 Cor Lapis, x12 Energy Nectar 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone, x20 Lightning Prism, x60 Cor Lapis, x24 Energy Nectar 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Keqing in Genshin Impact:

x1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver

x6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone

x9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment

x9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk

x18 Whopperflower Nectar

x30 Shimmering Nectar

x36 Energy Nectar

x46 Lightning Prism

x168 Cor Lapis

420,000 Mora

Keqing Constellations

By getting duplicates of Keqing from wishing on Banners, you will receive her Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Here are all of Keqing's Constellations in Genshin Impact:

Thundering Might (C1) : Recasting Stellar Restoration while a Lightning Stiletto is present causes Keqing to deal 50% of her attack as AOE Electro Damage at the start point and terminus of her Blink.

: Recasting Stellar Restoration while a Lightning Stiletto is present causes Keqing to deal 50% of her attack as AOE Electro Damage at the start point and terminus of her Blink. Keen Extraction (C2) : When Keqing's normal and charged attacks hit opponents affected by Electro, they have a 50% chance of producing an Elemental Particle. This effect can only occur once every five seconds.

: When Keqing's normal and charged attacks hit opponents affected by Electro, they have a 50% chance of producing an Elemental Particle. This effect can only occur once every five seconds. Foreseen Reformation (C3) : Increases the Level of Keqing's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Keqing's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Attunement (C4) : For 10 seconds after Keqing triggers an Electro-related Elemental Reaction, her attack is increased by 25%.

: For 10 seconds after Keqing triggers an Electro-related Elemental Reaction, her attack is increased by 25%. Beckoning Stars (C5) : Increases the Level of Keqing's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Keqing's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Tenacious Star (C6): When initiating a normal attack, a charged attack, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst, Keqing gains a 6% Electro Damage Bonus for eight seconds. Effects triggered by normal attacks, charged attacks, Elemental Skills and Elemental Bursts are considered independent entities.

Good luck levelling up Keqing in Genshin Impact!