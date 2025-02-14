Genshin Impact Iansan materials, kit, and Constellations

Iansan is a 4-Star Electro character who is likely being added to Genshin Impact during version 5.5.

While Iansan should be featured as a boosted 4-Star character on one of the 5-Star Banners in version 5.5, she will eventually be added to the standard Banner in Genshin Impact after 5.5, and also occasionally feature on future Banners as one of the boosted 4-Stars again.

If you want to prepare for if you get her, we've listed reliable leaks of Iansan's Ascension materials and Talent materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Iansan's kit and Constellations.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Iansan's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

Iansan kit

Iansan is a 4-Star Electro character who uses a polearm, and keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honeyhunterworld that could change upon Iansan's official release, and all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Skills, here's a summary of Iansan' kit in Genshin Impact:

Element : Electro.

: Electro. Rarity : 4-Star.

: 4-Star. Weapon : Polearm.

: Polearm. Normal Attack : Weighted Spike.

: Weighted Spike. Elemental Skill : Thunderbolt Rush.

: Thunderbolt Rush. Elemental Burst : The Three Principles of Power.

: The Three Principles of Power. Image credit: HoYoverse Passive one : Enhanced Resistance Training - After Swift Stormflight hits opponents, Iansan gains the Precise Movement effect for 15 seconds. During this time, her attack is increased by 20%, and whenever Iansan regains Nightsoul points through the Kinetic Energy Scale in her Elemental Burst, she will gain one extra Nightsoul point. Additionally, when your current active party member consumes or restores Nightsoul points, the extra Nightsoul points Iansan gains the next time she restores Nightsoul points via the Scale will be increased to four. This effect can occur once every 2.8 seconds. 'Precise Movement' ends when Iansan's Nightsoul's Blessing state ends.

: Enhanced Resistance Training - After Swift Stormflight hits opponents, Iansan gains the Precise Movement effect for 15 seconds. During this time, her attack is increased by 20%, and whenever Iansan regains Nightsoul points through the Kinetic Energy Scale in her Elemental Burst, she will gain one extra Nightsoul point. Additionally, when your current active party member consumes or restores Nightsoul points, the extra Nightsoul points Iansan gains the next time she restores Nightsoul points via the Scale will be increased to four. This effect can occur once every 2.8 seconds. 'Precise Movement' ends when Iansan's Nightsoul's Blessing state ends. Passive two : Caloric Balancing Plan - While in an area with Phlogiston Mechanics within Natlan, Iansan regains 10 Phlogiston when Phlogiston levels drop below 50%. This can occur once every 10 seconds.

: Caloric Balancing Plan - While in an area with Phlogiston Mechanics within Natlan, Iansan regains 10 Phlogiston when Phlogiston levels drop below 50%. This can occur once every 10 seconds. Passive three : Kinetic Energy Gradient Test - When a nearby party member triggers a Nightsoul Burst, Iansan obtains the 'Warming Up' effect for 10 seconds. During this time, when Iansan restores at least one Nightsoul point, she will also heal your current active character for 60% of her attack. This effect can be triggered once every 2.8 seconds.

: Kinetic Energy Gradient Test - When a nearby party member triggers a Nightsoul Burst, Iansan obtains the 'Warming Up' effect for 10 seconds. During this time, when Iansan restores at least one Nightsoul point, she will also heal your current active character for 60% of her attack. This effect can be triggered once every 2.8 seconds. Passive four: Night Realm's Gift: Hard Work and Drive - After Nightsoul points have been fully depleted and Iansan is on the field, she will switch to using Phlogiston to maintain her Nightsoul's Blessing. While in an area with Phlogiston Mechanics within Natlan, Nightsoul Transmission: Iansan can be used. When the current active character is sprinting or in movement modes caused by certain Talents, or at a certain height in the air, switching to Iansan will make Iansan enter her Nightsoul's Blessing state and obtain 25 Nightsoul points. Nightsoul Transmission can be triggered once every 10 seconds by your own party.

Iansan Normal Attack - Weighted Spike

Iansan performs up to three consecutive spear strikes if tapping the normal attack button. Holding it down instead makes Iansan consume stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way.

As with most plunging attacks, Iansan strikes the ground below dealing AOE (area of effect) damage upon impact, and damaging any enemies caught on her path to the ground.

Nightsoul State: Swift Stormflight

While in her Nightsoul's Blessing state, Iansan's charged attack will be transformed into the formidable Swift Stormflight, consuming a certain amount of Stamina to stomp fiercely down, dealing Nightsoul-aligned AOE Electro Damage.

Iansan Elemental Skill - Thunderbolt Rush

Iansan charges forward a certain distance, dealing Nightsoul-aligned Electro Damage to all opponents in her path. After this is done, using a normal attack will trigger one Swift Stormflight stomp that win't consume Stamina, and after this Skill is used, Iansan will regain Nightsoul points up to her maximum and enter her Nightsoul's Blessing state.

Nightsoul's Blessing: Iansan

Iansan continuously consumes Nightsoul points. If she runs out, or uses this Skill again, her Nightsoul's Blessing state will end. Iansan's Blessing state has the following effects:

Increases Iansan's Movement Speed and jumping power.

Holding the sprint button will switch Iansan to Thunderbolt Rush mode, greatly increasing her Movement Speed and jumping power temporarily. In this mode, Iansan can make flying leaps using terrain, or consume additional Nightsoul points to move on water or liquid Phlogiston while being immune to damage from the latter.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Iansan Elemental Burst - The Three Principles of Power

Iansan's stomping foot shatters the very earth with 'Power', dealing Nightsoul-aligned AOE Electro Damage. Iansan then whips out her 'Limited-Edition Kinetic Energy Scale (For Workouts)'. When this Skill is used, Iansan will gain 15 Nightsoul points and enter her Nightsoul's Blessing state.

When the Kinetic Energy Scale leaves the field, Iansan's Nightsoul's Blessing state will also end.

Kinetic Energy Scale

The Kinetic Energy Scale will follow a character around, boosting the attack of your current active party member in different ways based on Iansan's Nightsoul points:

Less than 42 Nightsoul points - The attack bonus will be based on Iansan's Nightsoul points and attack.

- The attack bonus will be based on Iansan's Nightsoul points and attack. At least 42 Nightsoul points - The attack bonus will be based on just Iansan's attack.

Additionally, the Scale will log the distance your current active character (excluding Iansan) has moved so long as it is active, restoring Nightsoul points to Iansan every second based on the distance moved in the previous second.

The Scale will disappear once Iansan's Nightsoul's Blessing state ends. It will disappear one second after you cease being in a state of combat. While it is active, Iansan's Nightsoul's Blessing state will not end even if she is not on the field.

Iansan Talent materials

Denial and Judgment. | Image credit: HoYoverse

To get the most out of using Iansan, you will have to level her skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, for Iansan, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Whistle and Contention materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

As Iansan has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Iansan Talent materials you need to improve one of her abilities:

Iansan Talent level Iansan Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Contention, x6 Sentry's Wooden Whistle 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Contention, x3 Warrior's Metal Whistle 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Contention, x4 Warrior's Metal Whistle 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Contention, x6 Warrior's Metal Whistle 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Contention, x9 Warrior's Metal Whistle 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Contention, x4 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle, x1 Denial and Judgment 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Contention, x6 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle, x1 Denial and Judgment 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Contention, x9 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle, x2 Denial and Judgment 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Contention, x12 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle, x2 Denial and Judgment, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Iansan's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Contention

x6 Sentry's Wooden Whistle

x6 Denial and Judgment

x21 Guide to Contention

x22 Warrior's Metal Whistle

x31 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle

x38 Philosophies of Contention

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Iansan's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Contention

x18 Sentry's Wooden Whistle

x18 Denial and Judgment

x63 Guide to Contention

x66 Warrior's Metal Whistle

x93 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle

x114 Philosophies of Contention

4,957,500 Mora

Iansan Ascension materials

Dracolite. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Talents, you need to use Iansan Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

Based off the same honeyhunterworld beta leaks, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Dracolite and Whistle materials for Iansan (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Iansan to her highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Iansan Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade her for each Ascension level:

Iansan Ascension level Iansan Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, x3 Dracolite, x3 Sentry's Wooden Whistle 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, x2 Ensnaring Gaze, x10 Dracolite, x15 Sentry's Wooden Whistle 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, x4 Ensnaring Gaze, x20 Dracolite, x12 Warrior's Metal Whistle 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, x8 Ensnaring Gaze, x30 Dracolite, x18 Warrior's Metal Whistle 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, x12 Ensnaring Gaze, x45 Dracolite, x12 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone, x20 Ensnaring Gaze, x60 Dracolite, x24 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Iansan in Genshin Impact:

x1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver

x6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone

x9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment

x9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk

x18 Sentry's Wooden Whistle

x30 Warrior's Metal Whistle

x36 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle

x46 Ensnaring Gaze

x168 Dracolite

420,000 Mora

Iansan Constellations

By getting duplicates of Iansan from pulling on Banners, you will receive her Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing this leaked beta information, here are all of Iansan's Constellations in Genshin Impact:

Starting's Never Easy (C1) : When Iansan is in combat and in her Nightsoul's Blessing state, she will restore 15 Elemental Energy for every six Nightsoul points she consumes. This effect can trigger once every 18 seconds.

: When Iansan is in combat and in her Nightsoul's Blessing state, she will restore 15 Elemental Energy for every six Nightsoul points she consumes. This effect can trigger once every 18 seconds. Laziness is the Enemy! (C2) : When using her Elemental Burst, Iansan will also gain the Precise Movement effect from her 'Enhanced Resistance Training' Passive Talent for 15 seconds. Additionally, if Iansan is off-field while Precise Movement is active, she will also increase the current active character's attack by 30%.

: When using her Elemental Burst, Iansan will also gain the Precise Movement effect from her 'Enhanced Resistance Training' Passive Talent for 15 seconds. Additionally, if Iansan is off-field while Precise Movement is active, she will also increase the current active character's attack by 30%. Scientific Diet Planning (C3) : Increases the Level of Iansan's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Iansan's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Slow and Steady Wins the Race (C4) : When the 'Kinetic Energy Scale' is present, Iansan gains two stacks of Surging Force after the current active character (excluding Iansan) uses their Elemental Burst. This lasts until the Scale leaves the field, and Surging Force can be gained once per Scale summoning. Whenever Iansan restores Nightsoul points via the Scale, she will consume one Surging Force stack and restore four additional Nightsoul points. Additionally, if her Nightsoul restoration overflows, Iansan will gain 50% of the overflow the next time she restores Nightsoul points via the Scale.

: When the 'Kinetic Energy Scale' is present, Iansan gains two stacks of Surging Force after the current active character (excluding Iansan) uses their Elemental Burst. This lasts until the Scale leaves the field, and Surging Force can be gained once per Scale summoning. Whenever Iansan restores Nightsoul points via the Scale, she will consume one Surging Force stack and restore four additional Nightsoul points. Additionally, if her Nightsoul restoration overflows, Iansan will gain 50% of the overflow the next time she restores Nightsoul points via the Scale. We Can Push it Further! (C5) : Increases the Level of Iansan's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Iansan's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Teachings of the Collective of Plenty (C6): The Kinetic Energy Scale's duration is increased by three seconds. Additionally, when Iansan triggers Nightsoul point restoration, if there is any overflow, she will gain the 'Extreme Force' effect, which increases the damage dealt by the current active character by 25% for three seconds.

Good luck levelling up Iansan in Genshin Impact!