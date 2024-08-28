How to unlock Tona's Flame in Genshin Impact, all Tona's Flame rewards

Tona's Flame is where you go to in Natlan to offer Pyro Sigils for rewards in Genshin Impact.

Introduced in version 5.0, Tona's Flame is almost identical to the Tree of Dreams in Sumeru, Fountain of Lucine in Fontaine, and the other Sigil reward systems found in each region of Teyvat. Meaning all you have to do is offer 30 Pyro Sigils to increase its level by one, with each level giving you four types of reward.

Once you get to Natlan in Genshin Impact, it's not immediately obvious how to unlock Tona's Flame, so we've detailed how below, along with a list of all Tona's Flame rewards.

How to unlock Tona's Flame in Genshin Impact

All you need to do is walk near Tona's Flame to unlock it in Genshin Impact. Or, you can wait until you complete the Chapter 5 Act 1 Archon Story in Natlan to automatically pin its Fast Travel point on your map.

Tona's Flame is located in the Stadium of the Sacred Flame. To easily reach it before unlocking its Fast Travel option, start from the main entrance of the Stadium of the Sacred Flame on the eastern side, walk down the stairs, then go through the first door on the left.

Once unlocked, you can offer Tona's Flame the Pyro Sigils you find around Natlan for some useful rewards.

All Tona's Flame rewards in Genshin Impact

There are 50 Tona's Flame levels in Genshin Impact, and each level costs 30 Pyro Sigils to unlock. To claim your Tona's Flame rewards, select 'Rewards' from the main Tona's Flame menu, located in the lower right-hand corner of the screen.

The first five Tona's Flame rewards are available for anybody to see, but as you need to level up to see the next 45 levels of rewards (and there's a cap until future patches), we don't officially know for sure what they are yet. However, with thanks to honeyhunterworld, there's a datamine that lists all of the rewards.

Using this information, along with our own unlocks so far, here's all Tona's Flame rewards in Genshin Impact:

Tona's Flame Level Reward Level 1 x1 Fragile Resin

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 2 x1 Acquaint Fate

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 3 x1 Borderland Sword Billet

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 4 x1 Acquaint Fate

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 5 x1 Crown of Insight

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 6 x1 Fragile Resin

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 7 x1 Acquaint Fate

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 8 x1 Natlan Shrine of Depths Key

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 9 x1 Acquaint Fate

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 10 x1 Sanctifying Elixir

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 11 x1 Fragile Resin

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 12 x1 Acquaint Fate

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 13 x1 Borderland Claymore Billet

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 14 x1 Acquaint Fate

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 15 x1 Crown of Insight

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 16 x1 Fragile Resin

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 17 x1 Acquaint Fate

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 18 x1 Natlan Shrine of Depths Key

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 19 x1 Acquaint Fate

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 20 x1 Sanctifying Elixir

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 21 x1 Fragile Resin

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 22 x1 Acquaint Fate

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 23 x1 Borderland Polearm Billet

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 24 x1 Acquaint Fate

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 25 x1 Crown of Insight

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 26 x1 Fragile Resin

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 27 x1 Acquaint Fate

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 28 x1 Natlan Shrine of Depths Key

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 29 x1 Acquaint Fate

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 30 x1 Sanctifying Elixir

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 31 x1 Fragile Resin

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 32 x1 Acquaint Fate

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 33 x1 Borderland Catalyst Billet

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 34 x1 Acquaint Fate

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 35 x1 Crown of Insight

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 36 x1 Fragile Resin

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 37 x1 Acquaint Fate

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 38 x1 Natlan Shrine of Depths Key

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 39 x1 Acquaint Fate

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 40 x1 Sanctifying Elixir

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 41 x1 Fragile Resin

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 42 x1 Acquaint Fate

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 43 x1 Borderland Bow Billet

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 44 x1 Acquaint Fate

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 45 x1 Crown of Insight

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 46 x1 Fragile Resin

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 47 x1 Acquaint Fate

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 48 x1 Dream Solvent

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 49 x1 Acquaint Fate

x50 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

x5 Sanctifying Unction Level 50 x1 Sanctifying Elixir

x50 Primogems

x1 Dream Solvent

x5 Sanctifying Unction

All the best finding Pyro Sigils for the Tona's Flame in Genshin Impact!