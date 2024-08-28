Skip to main content

How to unlock Tona's Flame in Genshin Impact, all Tona's Flame rewards

Get helpful rewards at the Tablet of Tona by collecting Pyro Sigils.

Kachina posing in front of Tona's Flame in Genshin Impact.
Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse
Jessica Orr
Senior Guides Writer
Published on

Tona's Flame is where you go to in Natlan to offer Pyro Sigils for rewards in Genshin Impact.

Introduced in version 5.0, Tona's Flame is almost identical to the Tree of Dreams in Sumeru, Fountain of Lucine in Fontaine, and the other Sigil reward systems found in each region of Teyvat. Meaning all you have to do is offer 30 Pyro Sigils to increase its level by one, with each level giving you four types of reward.

Once you get to Natlan in Genshin Impact, it's not immediately obvious how to unlock Tona's Flame, so we've detailed how below, along with a list of all Tona's Flame rewards.

On this page:

How to unlock Tona's Flame in Genshin Impact

All you need to do is walk near Tona's Flame to unlock it in Genshin Impact. Or, you can wait until you complete the Chapter 5 Act 1 Archon Story in Natlan to automatically pin its Fast Travel point on your map.

Tona's Flame is located in the Stadium of the Sacred Flame. To easily reach it before unlocking its Fast Travel option, start from the main entrance of the Stadium of the Sacred Flame on the eastern side, walk down the stairs, then go through the first door on the left.

A white arrow pointing at a door that leads to Tona's Flame in Genshin Impact.
Map view of Tona's Flame location in Genshin Impact.
Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Once unlocked, you can offer Tona's Flame the Pyro Sigils you find around Natlan for some useful rewards.

All Tona's Flame rewards in Genshin Impact

There are 50 Tona's Flame levels in Genshin Impact, and each level costs 30 Pyro Sigils to unlock. To claim your Tona's Flame rewards, select 'Rewards' from the main Tona's Flame menu, located in the lower right-hand corner of the screen.

Menu view of the first five Tona's Flame rewards in Genshin Impact.
Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

The first five Tona's Flame rewards are available for anybody to see, but as you need to level up to see the next 45 levels of rewards (and there's a cap until future patches), we don't officially know for sure what they are yet. However, with thanks to honeyhunterworld, there's a datamine that lists all of the rewards.

Using this information, along with our own unlocks so far, here's all Tona's Flame rewards in Genshin Impact:

Tona's Flame Level Reward
Level 1 x1 Fragile Resin
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 2 x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 3 x1 Borderland Sword Billet
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 4 x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 5 x1 Crown of Insight
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 6 x1 Fragile Resin
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 7 x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 8 x1 Natlan Shrine of Depths Key
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 9 x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 10 x1 Sanctifying Elixir
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 11 x1 Fragile Resin
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 12 x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 13 x1 Borderland Claymore Billet
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 14 x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 15 x1 Crown of Insight
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 16 x1 Fragile Resin
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 17 x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 18 x1 Natlan Shrine of Depths Key
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 19 x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 20 x1 Sanctifying Elixir
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 21 x1 Fragile Resin
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 22 x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 23 x1 Borderland Polearm Billet
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 24 x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 25 x1 Crown of Insight
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 26 x1 Fragile Resin
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 27 x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 28 x1 Natlan Shrine of Depths Key
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 29 x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 30 x1 Sanctifying Elixir
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 31 x1 Fragile Resin
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 32 x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 33 x1 Borderland Catalyst Billet
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 34 x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 35 x1 Crown of Insight
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 36 x1 Fragile Resin
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 37 x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 38 x1 Natlan Shrine of Depths Key
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 39 x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 40 x1 Sanctifying Elixir
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 41 x1 Fragile Resin
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 42 x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 43 x1 Borderland Bow Billet
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 44 x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 45 x1 Crown of Insight
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 46 x1 Fragile Resin
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 47 x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 48 x1 Dream Solvent
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 49 x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
Level 50 x1 Sanctifying Elixir
x50 Primogems
x1 Dream Solvent
x5 Sanctifying Unction

All the best finding Pyro Sigils for the Tona's Flame in Genshin Impact!

