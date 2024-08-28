How to unlock Tona's Flame in Genshin Impact, all Tona's Flame rewards
Get helpful rewards at the Tablet of Tona by collecting Pyro Sigils.
Tona's Flame is where you go to in Natlan to offer Pyro Sigils for rewards in Genshin Impact.
Introduced in version 5.0, Tona's Flame is almost identical to the Tree of Dreams in Sumeru, Fountain of Lucine in Fontaine, and the other Sigil reward systems found in each region of Teyvat. Meaning all you have to do is offer 30 Pyro Sigils to increase its level by one, with each level giving you four types of reward.
Once you get to Natlan in Genshin Impact, it's not immediately obvious how to unlock Tona's Flame, so we've detailed how below, along with a list of all Tona's Flame rewards.
On this page:
How to unlock Tona's Flame in Genshin Impact
All you need to do is walk near Tona's Flame to unlock it in Genshin Impact. Or, you can wait until you complete the Chapter 5 Act 1 Archon Story in Natlan to automatically pin its Fast Travel point on your map.
Tona's Flame is located in the Stadium of the Sacred Flame. To easily reach it before unlocking its Fast Travel option, start from the main entrance of the Stadium of the Sacred Flame on the eastern side, walk down the stairs, then go through the first door on the left.
Once unlocked, you can offer Tona's Flame the Pyro Sigils you find around Natlan for some useful rewards.
All Tona's Flame rewards in Genshin Impact
There are 50 Tona's Flame levels in Genshin Impact, and each level costs 30 Pyro Sigils to unlock. To claim your Tona's Flame rewards, select 'Rewards' from the main Tona's Flame menu, located in the lower right-hand corner of the screen.
The first five Tona's Flame rewards are available for anybody to see, but as you need to level up to see the next 45 levels of rewards (and there's a cap until future patches), we don't officially know for sure what they are yet. However, with thanks to honeyhunterworld, there's a datamine that lists all of the rewards.
Using this information, along with our own unlocks so far, here's all Tona's Flame rewards in Genshin Impact:
|Tona's Flame Level
|Reward
|Level 1
|x1 Fragile Resin
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 2
|x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 3
|x1 Borderland Sword Billet
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 4
|x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 5
|x1 Crown of Insight
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 6
|x1 Fragile Resin
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 7
|x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 8
|x1 Natlan Shrine of Depths Key
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 9
|x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 10
|x1 Sanctifying Elixir
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 11
|x1 Fragile Resin
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 12
|x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 13
|x1 Borderland Claymore Billet
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 14
|x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 15
|x1 Crown of Insight
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 16
|x1 Fragile Resin
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 17
|x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 18
|x1 Natlan Shrine of Depths Key
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 19
|x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 20
|x1 Sanctifying Elixir
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 21
|x1 Fragile Resin
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 22
|x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 23
|x1 Borderland Polearm Billet
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 24
|x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 25
|x1 Crown of Insight
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 26
|x1 Fragile Resin
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 27
|x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 28
|x1 Natlan Shrine of Depths Key
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 29
|x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 30
|x1 Sanctifying Elixir
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 31
|x1 Fragile Resin
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 32
|x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 33
|x1 Borderland Catalyst Billet
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 34
|x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 35
|x1 Crown of Insight
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 36
|x1 Fragile Resin
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 37
|x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 38
|x1 Natlan Shrine of Depths Key
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 39
|x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 40
|x1 Sanctifying Elixir
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 41
|x1 Fragile Resin
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 42
|x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 43
|x1 Borderland Bow Billet
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 44
|x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 45
|x1 Crown of Insight
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 46
|x1 Fragile Resin
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 47
|x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 48
|x1 Dream Solvent
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 49
|x1 Acquaint Fate
x50 Primogems
200 Adventure EXP
x5 Sanctifying Unction
|Level 50
|x1 Sanctifying Elixir
x50 Primogems
x1 Dream Solvent
x5 Sanctifying Unction
All the best finding Pyro Sigils for the Tona's Flame in Genshin Impact!