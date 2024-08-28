Natlan Reputation works a little differently to other nations' Reputation systems in Genshin Impact, as there are actually six separate Reputations, one for each tribe.

Despite this difference, Natlan's Reputation essentially works the same as others in Genshin Impact, as you still have to earn Reputation EXP for each tribe by completing their side quests, world exploration milestones, bounties, and the new 'supply notice' quest type.

The only major differences are the 'Tribal Chronicles' quests attached to each tribe's Reputation (which also gives you their Reputation EXP), and the Natlan Reputation rewards you only get for reaching maximum Reputation Level with each tribe.

To help you with all things Reputation related in the Nation of Pyro, we've detailed how to unlock Natlan's Reputation below, and all of the Natlan Reputation Rewards you get for reaching maximum level with all six tribes.

How to unlock Natlan Reputation in Genshin Impact

You need to complete the 'Pilgrimage of the Return of the Sacred Flame' part of the Chapter 5, Act 1 Natlan Archon Quest to unlock Natlan's Reputation system in Genshin Impact. Once you do this, the individual Children of Echoes, People of the Springs, and Scions of the Canopy Reputation systems will unlock beside the tribe's Obsidian Totem Pole.

For their individual rewards, check out our separate tribe Reputation pages:

For a list of the rewards you get for reaching maximum Reputation Level with each tribe, keep reading.

Natlan Reputation rewards in Genshin Impact

You get one 'Gifts from the Speaker's Chamber' Natlan Reputation reward for every tribe you reach maximum Reputation Level with. As there are six tribes in Natlan, there are six Natlan Reputation rewards to work towards.

This doesn't include the rewards you get from each individual tribe as you increase their levels. See the above section for links to pages detailing individual tribe rewards.

With this in mind, here's all Natlan Reputation rewards in Genshin Impact:

Number of tribes with max Reputation Reward 1 tribe Natlan: Divine Army (Namecard)

Feature Unlocked: Natlan Mining Outcrop Search 2 tribes Borderland Billet Trove

Feature Unlocked: Natlan Merchant Discounts 3 tribes Natlan Genius Invokation TCG Card Back

Diagram: Pyro Treasure Compass 4 tribes Natlan: Fiery Dragon (Namecard)

Instructions: Pyroculus Resonance Stone 5 tribes Wings of Soaring Flame (Glider Cosmetic) 6 tribes Special Recipe Gift

Special Furnishing Gift

How to increase Natlan Reputation in Genshin Impact

Natlan's Reputation is actually split across six tribes, so you're not earning one type of Reputation EXP, you're earning six. For example, to get EXP for the Children of Echoes Reputation, you need to complete tasks that give you Children of Echoes EXP.

You can get each tribe's specific EXP by completing their bounties and supply notices, exploring the tribe's region, and completing tribe-specific quests. You can see exactly what quests give you a specific tribe's EXP by going into the 'Natlan Quests' section of that tribe's Reputation menu, accessed by talking to the NPC beside a tribe's Obsidian Totem Pole.

Keep in mind that you can only pick up to three Bounties every week. This is shared across every region's Reputation. So if you've already completed one Bounty in Inazuma, and two in Sumeru, for example, you won't be able to pick up any more from Natlan until the week resets.

