Indwelling is a mechanic unique to the Natlan region in Genshin Impact that lets you take control of different types of Saurian creatures.

You don't get much of a tutorial when you first come across indwelling in the wild, so we've briefly explained how to stop indwelling a Saurian in Genshin Impact below, if you don't want to be stuck as one while hunting down all those Pyroculus.

How to stop indwelling a Saurian in Genshin Impact

You need to hold down the button with the symbol of a person jumping up to stop indwelling a Saurian in Genshin Impact. This is 'Q' on PC, 'Y' on Xbox controllers, and Triangle on PlayStation controllers. Those playing on mobile just need to hold down the symbol of the person jumping up on the touchpad.

Hold down this button to stop indwelling a Saurian. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Don't worry about having to go searching for another Saurian if you only want a small break from hopping around as one, as a green intractable 'Spiritsconce' will appear on the spot you stopped indwelling the Saurian. Just press the same button you use to take control of a Saurian on the Spiritsconce, and you'll be back to controlling the same type of Saurian you left in that spot.

This is a Spiritsconce. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Other actions, such as entering a new area with a load screen, will also stop you indwelling a Suarian, but leave no Spiritsconce behind for you to continue indwelling later. So make sure to take this into consideration when coming up with solutions to puzzles, as you might have to backtrack a bit to find the type of Saurian you need again.

Hope you enjoy exploring Natlan!