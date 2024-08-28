Natlan is the sixth region the Traveler and Paimon go to as part of the main story in Genshin Impact, but you can actually reach the Pyro nation before the plot takes you there.

You can even experience Natlan's Archon Quest early, as long as you've completed Liyue's Archon Quest in Genshin Impact. Meaning you can skip Inazuma, Sumeru, and Fontaine entirely if the Pyro Nation is more your vibe.

Below, you'll find out both how to get to Natlan in Genshin Impact, and how to start Natlan's Archon Quest early.

How to get to Natlan in Genshin Impact

While the easiest method is to follow the Archon Quest Chapter V storyline, anybody can get to Natlan by using the Tequemecan Valley Teleport Waypoint to the west of the Desert of Hadramamaveth in Sumeru - as long as you are Adventure Rank 19 and have completed the Prologue story in Mondstadt, up to Act 3 'Song of the Dragon and Freedom'.

If you can't see the Teleport Waypoint on your map, try zooming in on the area we described.

Don't worry if you haven't unlocked the desert area in Sumeru yet, or any nation other than Mondstadt for that matter, as the Teleport Waypoint will automatically unlock on everybody's map after completing 'Song of the Dragon and Freedom' when you're at least Adventure Rank 19.

Even though you have access to Natlan, be wary that its new enemies might be too tough to fight if you're not levelled up enough. Additionally, while you're free to explore as much of Natlan as you want, certain events in Natlan will require you to have a high enough Adventure Rank level.

If you're a sporadic or relatively new Genshin Impact player struggling to understand the game's schedule or systems, then our beginner's guide can help break down everything else for you, and offers some useful tips and tricks in your adventures across every nation.

How to start Natlan's Archon Quest early in Genshin Impact

You need to be Adventure Rank 28 and complete the last Liyue Archon Quest, Chapter 1 Act 3 'A New Star Approaches', to start Natlan's Archon Quest early in Genshin Impact. As long as you meet these requirements, the ability to quick start Natlan's first Archon Quest will be available from the Event Menu.

Don't worry, you won't lose the ability to go back and experience previous Archon Quests in Inazuma, Sumeru, or Fontaine if you choose to quick start Natlan's Archon Quest before completing them.

Hope you enjoy exploring Natlan!