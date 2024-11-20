Genshin Impact has made its debut on Xbox Series X/S, and to celebrate, everybody can claim the Wings of Fate's Course Intertwined for free.

Although you can only claim this Wind Glider if you play Genshin Impact on Xbox during version 5.2, all players can eventually get the Xbox wings for free, as long as they're claimed before the cutoff period.

No matter what platform you're playing on, we've explained exactly how to get the Wings of Fate's Course Intertwined in Genshin Impact below.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get the Wings of Fate's Course Intertwined in Genshin Impact

During version 5.2, you can only get the Wings of Fate's Course Intertwined by logging into Genshin Impact on Xbox Series X/S, or by playing the game on Xbox Cloud Gaming (if you're a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber). Your Wind Glider will be waiting in your mailbox, but you need to make sure you claim it within 30 days, or it will disappear!

Once you've claimed the Xbox wings, you can use them while playing Genshin Impact on other platforms. Just go to the 'Wardrobe' of a specific character in the 'Characters' menu and manually select the Wind Glider, like you would any other pair of wings.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

If you don't have access to the game on Xbox, then you have to wait until version 5.3 to get the Wings of Fate's Course Intertwined in Genshin Impact. The wings will be waiting in your mailbox when you log in. Remember, you need to claim the wings from your mailbox within 30 days, or they will disappear for good.

You have until the start of version 5.4 on 12th February to log in to Genshin Impact and claim the Wings of Fate's Course Intertwined.

Lastly, keep in mind that each UID can only receive the Xbox wings once.

Have fun using your new wings!