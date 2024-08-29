Sanctifying Elixir is an extremely useful, but rare, material in Genshin Impact that is used to create custom Artifacts.

As equipping good Artifacts is essential for the best character builds in Genshin Impact, you'll want to collect as many Sanctifying Elixirs as possible if you care about endgame combat like the Spiral Abyss and Imaginarium Theatre.

Below, you'll find out how to get Sanctifying Elixir in Genshin Impact, and how to use Sanctifying Elixir, as true to Genshin form, it's a little confusing at first.

How to get Sanctifying Elixir in Genshin Impact

Here's how to get Sanctifying Elixir in Genshin Impact:

Use the Artifact Transmuter gadget to get 100 Extraction points from 5-Star Artifacts enhanced to at least '+4'.

Unlock the secret area of each Natlan tribe.

Buy the premium Battle Pass (Gnostic Hymn).

You get one Sanctifying Elixir from Level 26 of the premium Battle Pass. As there is only one Battle Pass available per version of Genshin Impact, you can only get one Sanctifying Elixir this way every six weeks.

Here's more details on where to get more Sanctifying Elixir:

Use the Artifact Transmuter

The Artifact Transmuter is found in the 'Gadgets' tab of your Inventory menu. Click the 'Use' button with it selected, then tab over to the 'Artifact Extraction' menu. Here, you'll see all your 5-Star Artifacts that are enhanced to at least +4 (that aren't equipped to a character) on the left-hand side. The right-hand side tells you how close you are to making x1 Sanctifying Elixir.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

It takes 100 Extraction progress points to make one Sanctifying Elixir, and you are limited to making just one Sanctifying Elixir this way per version. For example, if you make one Sanctifying Elixir this way in version 5.0, you need to wait until version 5.1 until you're able to use another 100 Extraction progress points to make another Sanctifying Elixir.

Different enhancement levels of your 5-Star Artifcts give you a different number of Extraction points:

Level 4 to 11 Artifacts - Extraction points equal to Artifact Level

- Extraction points equal to Artifact Level Level 12 to 15 Artifacts - Extraction points equal to Artifact Level + 2

- Extraction points equal to Artifact Level + 2 Level 16 to 19 Artifacts - Extraction points equal to Artifact Level + 6

- Extraction points equal to Artifact Level + 6 Level 20 Artifacts - 30 Extraction points

Even though higher level Artifacts give you more Extraction points, low level Artifacts are better to use overall - unless you're sure you never want to use that spare Level 20 5-Star Artifact for anything else!

Unlock the secret area of each Natlan tribe

You randomly get Obsidian Fragments when opening chests in Natlan that can be pieced together to form an Obsidian Ring, which is used to lower the barrier of and enter the secret area of each tribe. There is one Sanctifying Elixir in each secret tribe area.

We've only found Obsidian Fragments in precious chests, but they might also be available in luxurious chests too. So, we recommend hunting these chest types down first, instead of trying to open all the ordinary chests in Natlan during your fragment search.

You can make the Yellow Obsidian Ring with three Yellow Obsidian Fragments. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

What area you're searching in also seems to help what type of Obsidian Fragment you get. For example, opening precious and luxurious chests near the Children of Echoes settlement is more likely to give you the Obsidian Fragments you need to form the Children of Echoes' Yellow Obsidian Ring.

What is Sanctifying Elixir?

Sanctifying Elixir is the material you need to make Artifacts with your preferred main stat and up to two preferred sub stats in Genshin Impact. As good Artifacts stats are essential for the best character builds, Sanctifying Elixir is a very useful (and rare) item to have.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

How to use Sanctifying Elixir

To use Sanctifying Elixir, navigate to the 'Gadgets' tab of the Inventory and look for the Artifact Transmuter item that looks like a typewriter on a purple background, then click 'Use'.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

This takes you to the Artifact Definition menu, where you can use your Sanctifying Elixir to create custom Artifacts with your desired main stat, and up to two custom sub stats. How much Sanctifying Elixir you need to make a custom Artifact depends on what piece you want to create.

Here's how much Sanctifying Elixir you need per Artifact piece:

Flower of Life - x1 Sanctifying Elixir

- x1 Sanctifying Elixir Plume of Death - x1 Sanctifying Elixir

- x1 Sanctifying Elixir Sands of Eon - x2 Sanctifying Elixir

- x2 Sanctifying Elixir Circlet of Logos - x3 Sanctifying Elixir

- x3 Sanctifying Elixir Goblet of Eonothem - x4 Sanctifying Elixir

Your Flower and Plume pieces only cost one Sanctifying Elixir because you can't select a main stat for them, as their main stats are always set to HP and ATK, respectively.

Lastly, keep in mind that the same set of Artifacts can only be exchanged once in each version.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Good luck upgrading your Artifacts!