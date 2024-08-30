You need to get Obsidian Rings in Genshin Impact to lower the barrier of each tribe's secret trove area.

These secret areas are worth unlocking, as they contain useful rewards like 5-Star Artifacts and the extremely rare Sanctifying Elixir item used to make custom 5-Star Artifacts in Genshin Impact.

To speed your search along, we've detailed how to get Obsidian Rings in Genshin Impact below, which includes how to get the Yellow, Azure, and Green Obsidian Rings.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What are Obsidian Rings?

Obsidian Rings are items used to lower the barrier of secret trove areas found in each tribe's settlement in Natlan. These secret areas contain high value loot, such as Sanctifying Elixir and 5-Star Artifacts.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

You need a different coloured ring for each tribe's secret area barrier:

Once you have a ring, go to the main settlement of each tribe and look for the translucent barrier - this is the tribe's secret trove area that you can only unlock with the right coloured ring.

This is the entrance to the Children of Echoes' secret trove area. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

How to get Obsidian Rings in Genshin Impact

You need to find three Obsidian Fragments of the same colour to get an Obsidian Ring in Genshin Impact. For example, you need to find three Yellow Obsidian Fragments to get the Yellow Obsidian Ring required to enter the Children of the Echoes' secret trove area.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Where to find Obsidian Fragments in Genshin Impact

Obsidian Fragments are found in Natlan's precious and luxurious chests in Genshin Impact. However, Obsidian Fragments are a random drop, meaning you aren't always guaranteed to get one from opening one of these types of chest.

You can boost your odds of getting an Obsidian Fragment of a particular colour by opening precious and luxurious chests near a tribe's settlement. So if you want to make the People of the Springs' Azure Obsidian Ring, look for precious and luxurious chests in the area surrounding People of the Springs' main settlement, as this boosts your chances of finding an Azure Obsidian Fragment.

Luxurious chests are rarer than precious chests, but contain better rewards. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Keep in mind that certain areas that contain precious and luxurious chests are actually locked behind World Quests in Natlan, like many of its underground dungeons. Other chests require you to solve lengthy puzzles. This means it might take you quite some time to find three Obsidian Fragments of the same colour if you're unlucky. Luck certainly wasn't on our side after five hours of hunting down Obsidian Fragments...

Best of luck finding Obsidian Fragments in Genshin Impact!