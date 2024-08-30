You have to find a way down during your search for the inscriptions while on the 'Beneath the Crystal Rock' World Quest in Genshin Impact.

Easier said than done if you've not come across this Saurian puzzle type in Natlan before, so we've explained how to find a way down during Beneath the Crystal Rock in Genshin Impact below.

Specifically, we're covering the 'find a way down' objective that pops up on your search for the inscriptions after the golden patterns fly out from the large crystal in the central room, after you touch the floating pattern.

How to find a way down during Beneath the Crystal Rock

After dealing with a group of Hilichurls, you'll come across a room with a yellow barrier at the top during the 'Beneath the Crystal Rock' quest. Deal with the Hilichurls at the bottom of this room first, then indwell the yellow-coloured Tepetlisaurus Spiritsconce found at the bottom (if you aren't already in your Tepetlisaurus Saurian form).

You're now ready to solve the short puzzle.

To find a way down during Beneath the Crystal Rock in Genshin Impact, you need to:

Destroy the square symbol on the ground at the bottom of the room and 'Investigate' it. Indwell a Tepetlisaurus Saurian. Use your skill to burrow into the ground. Attack the four shimmering circles while underground. 'Check' the yellow spot that appears.

Checking the yellow spot destroys the ground beneath you, so make sure you're done with this room before doing so! If you have forgotten to pick something up though, don't worry too much, as you can always come back later when the route loops back round to the room with the large crystal in it.

Investigate, then burrow and attack the circles. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

You have to indwell a Koholasaurus during the next part of the quest, but these puzzles are thankfully a lot more straightforward to understand than this one.

Make sure you pick up the Red Metal Key at the end of the Koholasaurus section if you want to open the side gate in the room with the large crystal, as it leads to three chests: two common chests and a precious chest. The precious chest is particularly useful, as it might contain an Obsidian Fragment for an Obsidian Ring.

Good luck exploring the rest of Natlan!