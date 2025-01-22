Genshin Impact Ganyu materials, kit, and Constellations
Ascension and Talent materials for Ganyu.
Ganyu is a 5-Star Cryo character who debuted in Genshin Impact during version 1.2.
While Ganyu is featured as a boosted 5-Star character on the Chronicled Wish Banner in version 5.3, she will eventually return to Genshin Impact at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.
If you want to prepare for her, we've listed Ganyu's Ascension materials and Talent materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed Ganyu's kit and Constellations.
Ganyu kit
Ganyu is a 5-Star Cryo character who uses a bow, and keeping in mind that all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Skills, here's a summary of Ganyu's kit in Genshin Impact:
- Element: Cryo.
- Rarity: 5-Star.
- Weapon: Bow.
- Normal Attack: Liutian Archery.
- Elemental Skill: Trail of the Qilin.
- Elemental Burst: Celestial Shower.
- Passive one: Undivided Heart - After firing a Frostflake Arrow, the Crit Rate of subsequent Frostflake Arrows and their resulting bloom effects is increased by 20% for five seconds.
- Passive two: Harmony between Heaven and Earth - Celestial Shower grants a 20% Cryo Damage Bonus to active party members in the AOE (area of effect).
- Passive three: Preserved for the Hunt - Refunds 15% of the ore used when crafting Bow-type weapons.
Ganyu Normal Attack - Liutian Archery
Ganyu performs up to six consecutive shots with her bow if tapping the normal attack button. Holding it down instead makes Ganyu perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased damage.
While aiming, an icy aura will accumulate on the arrowhead before the arrow is fired, and it has different effects based on how long the energy has been charged:
- Charge Level 1: Fires off an icy arrow that deals Cryo Damage.
- Charge Level 2: Fires off a Frostflake Arrow that deals Cryo Damage. The Frostflake Arrow blooms after hitting its target, dealing AOE Cryo Damage.
As with most bow plunging attacks, Ganyu fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AOE damage upon impact.
Ganyu Elemental Skill - Trail of the Qilin
Leaving a single Ice Lotus behind, Ganyu dashes backward, shunning all impurity and dealing AOE Cryo Damage.
Ice Lotus
Ice Lotus continuously taunts surrounding opponents, attracting them to attack it, with its Endurance scaled off Ganyu's Max HP. Ice Lotus also blooms profusely when destroyed or once its duration ends, dealing AOE Cryo Damage.
Ganyu Elemental Burst - Celestial Shower
Coalesces atmospheric frost and snow to summon a Sacred Cryo Pearl that exorcises evil. During its ability duration, the Sacred Cryo Pearl will continuously rain down shards of ice, striking opponents within an AOE and dealing Cryo Damage.
Ganyu Talent materials
To get the most out of using Ganyu, you will have to level her skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.
For Ganyu, you'll need to farm a lot of Nectar and Diligence materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.
As Ganyu has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.
Here's what Ganyu Talent materials you need to improve one of her abilities:
|Ganyu Talent level
|Ganyu Talent materials
|Mora cost
|Level 2
|x3 Teachings of Diligence, x6 Whopperflower Nectar
|12,500
|Level 3
|x2 Guide to Diligence, x3 Shimmering Nectar
|17,500
|Level 4
|x4 Guide to Diligence, x4 Shimmering Nectar
|25,000
|Level 5
|x6 Guide to Diligence, x6 Shimmering Nectar
|30,000
|Level 6
|x9 Guide to Diligence, x9 Shimmering Nectar
|37,500
|Level 7
|x4 Philosophies of Diligence, x4 Energy Nectar, x1 Shadow of the Warrior
|120,000
|Level 8
|x6 Philosophies of Diligence, x6 Energy Nectar, x1 Shadow of the Warrior
|260,000
|Level 9
|x12 Philosophies of Diligence, x9 Energy Nectar, x2 Shadow of the Warrior
|450,000
|Level 10
|x16 Philosophies of Diligence, x12 Energy Nectar, x2 Shadow of the Warrior, x1 Crown of Insight
|700,000
Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Ganyu's skills:
- x1 Crown of Insight
- x3 Teachings of Diligence
- x6 Whopperflower Nectar
- x6 Shadow of the Warrior
- x21 Guide to Diligence
- x22 Shimmering Nectar
- x31 Energy Nectar
- x38 Philosophies of Diligence
- 1,652,500 Mora
To upgrade all three of Ganyu's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:
- x3 Crown of Insight
- x9 Teachings of Diligence
- x18 Whopperflower Nectar
- x18 Shadow of the Warrior
- x63 Guide to Diligence
- x66 Shimmering Nectar
- x93 Energy Nectar
- x114 Philosophies of Diligence
- 4,957,500 Mora
Version 5.3 with Mavuika and Citlali is here! So don't forget to redeem new codes for Primogems to help pull them, and check out our regularly updated tier list. You need luck from the Pity and 50/50 systems to Wish with Fate for characters on Banners, and you always need the right Adventure Rank for events. Elsewhere, we have tips and tricks for beginners.
Ganyu Ascension materials
Just like Talents, you need to use Ganyu Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.
You'll need to farm a lot of Qingxin and Nectar materials for Ganyu (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.
Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Ganyu to her highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.
Here's what Ganyu Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade her for each Ascension level:
|Ganyu Ascension level
|Ganyu Ascension materials
|Mora cost
|Ascension reward
|Level 20
|x1 Shivada Jade Sliver, x3 Qingxin, x3 Whopperflower Nectar
|20,000
|x1 Acquaint Fate
|Level 40
|x3 Shivada Jade Fragment, x2 Hoarfrost Core, x10 Qingxin, x15 Whopperflower Nectar
|40,000
|None
|Level 50
|x6 Shivada Jade Fragment, x4 Hoarfrost Core, x20 Qingxin, x12 Shimmering Nectar
|60,000
|x1 Acquaint Fate
|Level 60
|x3 Shivada Jade Chunk, x8 Hoarfrost Core, x30 Qingxin, x18 Shimmering Nectar
|80,000
|None
|Level 70
|x6 Shivada Jade Chunk, x12 Hoarfrost Core, x45 Qingxin, x12 Energy Nectar
|100,000
|x1 Acquaint Fate
|Level 80
|x6 Shivada Jade Gemstone, x20 Hoarfrost Core, x60 Qingxin, x24 Energy Nectar
|120,000
|None
In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Ganyu in Genshin Impact:
- x1 Shivada Jade Sliver
- x6 Shivada Jade Gemstone
- x9 Shivada Jade Fragment
- x9 Shivada Jade Chunk
- x18 Whopperflower Nectar
- x30 Shimmering Nectar
- x36 Energy Nectar
- x46 Hoarfrost Core
- x168 Qingxin
- 420,000 Mora
Ganyu Constellations
By getting duplicates of Ganyu from wishing on her Banner, you will receive her Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.
Here are all of Ganyu's Constellations in Genshin Impact:
- Dew-Drinker (C1): Charge Level 2 Frostflake Arrows or Frostflake Arrow Blooms decrease opponents' Cryo Resistance by 15% for six seconds upon hit. A hit also regenerates two Energy for Ganyu. This effect can only occur once per Charge Level 2 Frostflake Arrow, regardless if Frostflake Arrow itself or its Bloom hits the target.
- The Auspicious (C2): Trail of the Qilin gains one additional charge.
- Cloud-Strider (C3): Increases the Level of Ganyu's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.
- Westward Sojourn (C4): Opponents standing within the AOE of Celestial Shower take increased damage, with this effect strengthening over time. Increased damage taken begins at 5% and increases by 5% every three seconds, up to a maximum of 25%. The effect lingers for three seconds after the opponent leaves the AOE.
- The Merciful (C5): Increases the Level of Ganyu's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.
- The Clement (C6): Using Trail of the Qilin causes the next Frostflake Arrow shot within 30 seconds to not require charging.
Good luck levelling up Ganyu in Genshin Impact!