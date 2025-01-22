Genshin Impact Ganyu materials, kit, and Constellations

Ganyu is a 5-Star Cryo character who debuted in Genshin Impact during version 1.2.

While Ganyu is featured as a boosted 5-Star character on the Chronicled Wish Banner in version 5.3, she will eventually return to Genshin Impact at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for her, we've listed Ganyu's Ascension materials and Talent materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed Ganyu's kit and Constellations.

Ganyu kit

Image credit: HoYoverse

Ganyu is a 5-Star Cryo character who uses a bow, and keeping in mind that all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Skills, here's a summary of Ganyu's kit in Genshin Impact:

Element : Cryo.

: Cryo. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Weapon : Bow.

: Bow. Normal Attack : Liutian Archery.

: Liutian Archery. Elemental Skill : Trail of the Qilin.

: Trail of the Qilin. Elemental Burst : Celestial Shower.

: Celestial Shower. Passive one : Undivided Heart - After firing a Frostflake Arrow, the Crit Rate of subsequent Frostflake Arrows and their resulting bloom effects is increased by 20% for five seconds.

: Undivided Heart - After firing a Frostflake Arrow, the Crit Rate of subsequent Frostflake Arrows and their resulting bloom effects is increased by 20% for five seconds. Passive two : Harmony between Heaven and Earth - Celestial Shower grants a 20% Cryo Damage Bonus to active party members in the AOE (area of effect).

: Harmony between Heaven and Earth - Celestial Shower grants a 20% Cryo Damage Bonus to active party members in the AOE (area of effect). Passive three: Preserved for the Hunt - Refunds 15% of the ore used when crafting Bow-type weapons.

Ganyu Normal Attack - Liutian Archery

Ganyu performs up to six consecutive shots with her bow if tapping the normal attack button. Holding it down instead makes Ganyu perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased damage.

While aiming, an icy aura will accumulate on the arrowhead before the arrow is fired, and it has different effects based on how long the energy has been charged:

Charge Level 1 : Fires off an icy arrow that deals Cryo Damage.

: Fires off an icy arrow that deals Cryo Damage. Charge Level 2: Fires off a Frostflake Arrow that deals Cryo Damage. The Frostflake Arrow blooms after hitting its target, dealing AOE Cryo Damage.

As with most bow plunging attacks, Ganyu fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AOE damage upon impact.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Ganyu Elemental Skill - Trail of the Qilin

Leaving a single Ice Lotus behind, Ganyu dashes backward, shunning all impurity and dealing AOE Cryo Damage.

Ice Lotus

Ice Lotus continuously taunts surrounding opponents, attracting them to attack it, with its Endurance scaled off Ganyu's Max HP. Ice Lotus also blooms profusely when destroyed or once its duration ends, dealing AOE Cryo Damage.

Ganyu Elemental Burst - Celestial Shower

Coalesces atmospheric frost and snow to summon a Sacred Cryo Pearl that exorcises evil. During its ability duration, the Sacred Cryo Pearl will continuously rain down shards of ice, striking opponents within an AOE and dealing Cryo Damage.

Ganyu Talent materials

Shadow of the Warrior. | Image credit: HoYoverse

To get the most out of using Ganyu, you will have to level her skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

For Ganyu, you'll need to farm a lot of Nectar and Diligence materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

As Ganyu has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Ganyu Talent materials you need to improve one of her abilities:

Ganyu Talent level Ganyu Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Diligence, x6 Whopperflower Nectar 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Diligence, x3 Shimmering Nectar 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Diligence, x4 Shimmering Nectar 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Diligence, x6 Shimmering Nectar 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Diligence, x9 Shimmering Nectar 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Diligence, x4 Energy Nectar, x1 Shadow of the Warrior 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Diligence, x6 Energy Nectar, x1 Shadow of the Warrior 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Diligence, x9 Energy Nectar, x2 Shadow of the Warrior 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Diligence, x12 Energy Nectar, x2 Shadow of the Warrior, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Ganyu's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Diligence

x6 Whopperflower Nectar

x6 Shadow of the Warrior

x21 Guide to Diligence

x22 Shimmering Nectar

x31 Energy Nectar

x38 Philosophies of Diligence

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Ganyu's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Diligence

x18 Whopperflower Nectar

x18 Shadow of the Warrior

x63 Guide to Diligence

x66 Shimmering Nectar

x93 Energy Nectar

x114 Philosophies of Diligence

4,957,500 Mora

Ganyu Ascension materials

Just like Talents, you need to use Ganyu Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

You'll need to farm a lot of Qingxin and Nectar materials for Ganyu (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Ganyu to her highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Ganyu Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade her for each Ascension level:

Ganyu Ascension level Ganyu Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Shivada Jade Sliver, x3 Qingxin, x3 Whopperflower Nectar 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Shivada Jade Fragment, x2 Hoarfrost Core, x10 Qingxin, x15 Whopperflower Nectar 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Shivada Jade Fragment, x4 Hoarfrost Core, x20 Qingxin, x12 Shimmering Nectar 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Shivada Jade Chunk, x8 Hoarfrost Core, x30 Qingxin, x18 Shimmering Nectar 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Shivada Jade Chunk, x12 Hoarfrost Core, x45 Qingxin, x12 Energy Nectar 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Shivada Jade Gemstone, x20 Hoarfrost Core, x60 Qingxin, x24 Energy Nectar 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Ganyu in Genshin Impact:

x1 Shivada Jade Sliver

x6 Shivada Jade Gemstone

x9 Shivada Jade Fragment

x9 Shivada Jade Chunk

x18 Whopperflower Nectar

x30 Shimmering Nectar

x36 Energy Nectar

x46 Hoarfrost Core

x168 Qingxin

420,000 Mora

Ganyu Constellations

By getting duplicates of Ganyu from wishing on her Banner, you will receive her Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Here are all of Ganyu's Constellations in Genshin Impact:

Dew-Drinker (C1) : Charge Level 2 Frostflake Arrows or Frostflake Arrow Blooms decrease opponents' Cryo Resistance by 15% for six seconds upon hit. A hit also regenerates two Energy for Ganyu. This effect can only occur once per Charge Level 2 Frostflake Arrow, regardless if Frostflake Arrow itself or its Bloom hits the target.

: Charge Level 2 Frostflake Arrows or Frostflake Arrow Blooms decrease opponents' Cryo Resistance by 15% for six seconds upon hit. A hit also regenerates two Energy for Ganyu. This effect can only occur once per Charge Level 2 Frostflake Arrow, regardless if Frostflake Arrow itself or its Bloom hits the target. The Auspicious (C2) : Trail of the Qilin gains one additional charge.

: Trail of the Qilin gains one additional charge. Cloud-Strider (C3) : Increases the Level of Ganyu's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Ganyu's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Westward Sojourn (C4) : Opponents standing within the AOE of Celestial Shower take increased damage, with this effect strengthening over time. Increased damage taken begins at 5% and increases by 5% every three seconds, up to a maximum of 25%. The effect lingers for three seconds after the opponent leaves the AOE.

: Opponents standing within the AOE of Celestial Shower take increased damage, with this effect strengthening over time. Increased damage taken begins at 5% and increases by 5% every three seconds, up to a maximum of 25%. The effect lingers for three seconds after the opponent leaves the AOE. The Merciful (C5) : Increases the Level of Ganyu's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Ganyu's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. The Clement (C6): Using Trail of the Qilin causes the next Frostflake Arrow shot within 30 seconds to not require charging.

Good luck levelling up Ganyu in Genshin Impact!