Genshin Impact Furina materials, kit, and Constellations

Furina is a 5-Star Hydro character who will likely be added to Genshin Impact during version 4.2.

While Furina will likely be featured as a boosted 5-Star character on her Banner in version 4.2, she will eventually return to Genshin Impact at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for if you do Wish for her successfully, we've listed reliable leaks of Furina's Ascension materials and Talent materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Furina's kit and Constellations.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Furina's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

Genshin Impact Furina kit

Furina is a 5-Star Hydro character who uses a sword, and seems to be best used in a unique sub-dps role with healing capabilities.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from Project Amber that could change upon Furina's official release, here's a summary of Furina's kit in Genshin Impact:

Element : Hydro.

: Hydro. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Weapon : Sword.

: Sword. Normal Attack : Soloist's Solicitation.

: Soloist's Solicitation. Elemental Skill : Salon Solitaire.

: Salon Solitaire. Elemental Burst : Let the People Rejoice.

: Let the People Rejoice. Passive one : Endless Waltz (If the source of healing is not Furina when the active character in your party receives healing and healing overflows, then Furina will heal a nearby party member for 2% of their Max HP once every second within the next four seconds).

: Endless Waltz (If the source of healing is not Furina when the active character in your party receives healing and healing overflows, then Furina will heal a nearby party member for 2% of their Max HP once every second within the next four seconds). Passive two : Unheard Confession (Every 1,000 points of Furina's Max HP buffs increases Salon Member damage dealt by 0.7%, up to a maximum of 28%, and decreases the active character's healing interval of the Singers of the Streams by 0.4%, up to a maximum of 16%).

: Unheard Confession (Every 1,000 points of Furina's Max HP buffs increases Salon Member damage dealt by 0.7%, up to a maximum of 28%, and decreases the active character's healing interval of the Singers of the Streams by 0.4%, up to a maximum of 16%). Ability bonus: The Sea is My Stage (Cooldown of Xenochromatic Fontemer Aberrant ability decreased by 30%).

Furina Normal Attack - Soloist's Solicitation

When tapping the normal attack button Furina can perform up to four consecutive strikes. Holding the button instead consumes stamina for a charged attack, which deals Physical damage to nearby opponents and changes Furina's Arkhe alignment. So if Salon Members or Singers of the Streams summoned by her Elemental Skill are present, their lineup will switch in response.

Furina's plunge attack is pretty standard, as she plunges down from above to deal AOE damage upon impact, and damages opponents along her path down.

Additionally, at intervals when Furina's normal attacks hit, a Surging Blade or a Spiritbreath Thorn will descend based on her current alignment, dealing Hydro damage. When Furina takes the field, her starting Arkhe will always be Ousia.

Furina Elemental Skill - Salon Solitaire

Salon Solitaire summons either the Salon Members or the Singers of the Streams based on Furina's current Arkhe alignment.

Ousia-aligned

Foaming bubbles dance, dealing AOE Hydro damage based on Furina's Max HP and summons three Salon Members: the Ball Octopus-shaped Gentilhomme Usher, the Bubbly Seahorse-shaped Surintendante Chevalmarin, and the Armored Crab-shaped Mademoiselle Crabaletta. The Salon Members attack nearby opponents at intervals, prioritising the target of the active character, dealing Hydro damage based on Furina's Max HP.

When the Salon Members attack, if characters with more than 50% HP are nearby, the Members will consume the characters' HP and increase their current attack power based on the number of characters who have "offered" HP this way. If the characters with HP consumed are 1/2/3/4 (or more), the Members' attacks will deal 110%/120%/130%/140% of their original damage.

Pneuma-aligned

Summons the Singers of the Streams instead, who heal nearby active characters at intervals based on Furina's Max HP. The Salon Members and Singers of the Streams share a duration, and when Furina uses her charged attack to change the guest type, the new guests will inherit the initial duration.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Furina Elemental Burst - Let the People Rejoice

Furina creates a stage of foam that deals AOE Hydro damage based on her Max HP and causes all party members to enter the Universal Revelry state. In this state, when nearby party members' HP increases or decreases, they grant Furina one Fanfare Point based on the percentage their Max HP changed.

At the same time, Furina increases both the damage dealt and Incoming Healing Bonus of all nearby party members, based on the amount of Fanfare she has. When the duration ends, Furina's Fanfare points are cleared.

Genshin Impact Furina Talent materials

Energy Nectar. | Image credit: HoYoverse

To get the most out of using Furina, you will have to level her skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, for Furina, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Nectar and Justice materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

As Furina has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Furina Talent materials you need to improve one of her abilities:

Furina Talent level Furina Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Justice, x6 Whopperflower Nectar 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Justice, x3 Shimmering Nectar 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Justice, x4 Shimmering Nectar 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Justice, x6 Shimmering Nectar 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Justice, x9 Shimmering Nectar 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Justice, x4 Energy Nectar, x1 New boss drop 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Justice, x6 Energy Nectar, x1 New boss drop 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Justice, x9 Energy Nectar, x2 New boss drop 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Justice, x12 Energy Nectar, x2 New boss drop, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Furina's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Justice

x6 Whopperflower Nectar

x6 New boss drop

x21 Guide to Justice

x22 Shimmering Nectar

x31 Energy Nectar

x38 Philosophies of Justice

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Furina's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Justice

x18 Whopperflower Nectar

x18 New boss drop

x63 Guide to Justice

x66 Shimmering Nectar

x93 Energy Nectar

x114 Philosophies of Justice

4,957,500 Mora

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Furina's official release.

Genshin Impact Furina Ascension materials

Lakelight Lily. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Talents, you need to use Furina Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

Based off the same honeyhunterworld beta leaks, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Lakelight Lily and Nectar materials for Furina (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Furina to her highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Furina Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade her for each Ascension level:

Furina Ascension level Furina Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver, x3 Lakelight Lily, x3 Whopperflower Nectar 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Varunada Lazurite Fragment, x2 Water That Failed To Transcend, x10 Lakelight Lily, x15 Whopperflower Nectar 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Varunada Lazurite Fragment, x4 Water That Failed To Transcend, x20 Lakelight Lily, x12 Shimmering Nectar 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Varunada Lazurite Chunk, x8 Water That Failed To Transcend, x30 Lakelight Lily, x18 Shimmering Nectar 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Varunada Lazurite Chunk, x12 Water That Failed To Transcend, x45 Lakelight Lily, x12 Energy Nectar 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, x20 Water That Failed To Transcend, x60 Lakelight Lily, x24 Energy Nectar 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Furina in Genshin Impact:

x1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver

x6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

x9 Varunada Lazurite Fragment

x9 Varunada Lazurite Chunk

x18 Whopperflower Nectar

x30 Shimmering Nectar

x36 Energy Nectar

x46 Water That Failed To Transcend

x168 Lakelight Lily

420,000 Mora

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Furina's materials could change upon her official release.

Genshin Impact Furina Constellations

By getting duplicates of Furina from wishing on Banners, you will receive her Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing this leaked beta information, here are all of Furina's Constellations in Genshin Impact:

Like a Recalcitrant Bird, Love is Deaf to Pleading (C1) : When using her Elemental Burst, Furina gains 150 Fanfare, and her Fanfare limit is increased by 150.

: When using her Elemental Burst, Furina gains 150 Fanfare, and her Fanfare limit is increased by 150. A Woman Adapts Like Duckweed in Water (C2) : When using her Elemental Skill, Furina gains the 'Center of Attention' buff for ten seconds. While buffed, Furina's normal, charged, and plunging attacks are converted into Hydro damage which cannot be overridden by any other elemental infusion. Damage is also increased by 15% of Furina's max HP. Throughout Center of Attention, Furina's normal, charged, and plunging attacks also cause different effects up to every 0.1 seconds after hitting opponents, depending on her current Arkhe alignment:

: When using her Elemental Skill, Furina gains the 'Center of Attention' buff for ten seconds. While buffed, Furina's normal, charged, and plunging attacks are converted into Hydro damage which cannot be overridden by any other elemental infusion. Damage is also increased by 15% of Furina's max HP. Throughout Center of Attention, Furina's normal, charged, and plunging attacks also cause different effects up to every 0.1 seconds after hitting opponents, depending on her current Arkhe alignment: Ousia-aligned - All nearby characters in the party are healed by 3% of Furina's max HP every one second, with a 2.5 second duration.

- All nearby characters in the party are healed by 3% of Furina's max HP every one second, with a 2.5 second duration.

Pneuma-aligned - Normal, charged, and plunging attack impact damage is further increased by 15% of Furina's max HP. When any of the attacks mentioned previously hit an opponent, all nearby characters in the party consume 1% of their max HP. During each instance of Center of Attention, the above effects can trigger up to seven times. Center of Attention ends when its effects have triggered seven times, or when its duration expires.

- Normal, charged, and plunging attack impact damage is further increased by 15% of Furina's max HP. When any of the attacks mentioned previously hit an opponent, all nearby characters in the party consume 1% of their max HP. During each instance of Center of Attention, the above effects can trigger up to seven times. Center of Attention ends when its effects have triggered seven times, or when its duration expires. My Secrets I Hide, Unknown to All (C3) : Increases the Level of Furina's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Furina's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. They Know Not Life, Who Dwelt in the Netherworld Not! (C4) : Furina restores four Energy when the Salon Members from Furina' Elemental Skill hit an opponent, or the Singers of the Streams restore HP to the active character. This effect can trigger once every five seconds.

: Furina restores four Energy when the Salon Members from Furina' Elemental Skill hit an opponent, or the Singers of the Streams restore HP to the active character. This effect can trigger once every five seconds. His Name I Now Know, It Is...! (C5) : Increases the Level of Furina's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Furina's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Let Us Raise the Chalice of Love! (C6): Furina's Fanfare gain from increases or decreases in nearby characters' HP is increased by 200% while her Elemental Burst lasts. Each point of Fanfare above the limit increases Furina's Max HP by 0.4%, with a maximum Max HP increase of 140%.

It can take a lot of time to farm for the materials needed to get Furina to her full potential, but as an Archon, she's another worthy addition to your roster if you're in need of a unique Hydro sub-DPS with healing capabilities.

Good luck levelling up Furina in Genshin Impact!