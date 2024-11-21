Genshin Impact Flower-Feather Clan Reputation rewards

Flower-Feather Clan is one of the tribes that the Traveler and Paimon meet in Natlan, and it will most likely be part of the second batch of Reputation tribes that you unlock in the Nation of Pyro.

That's right, Natlan has tinkered with the Reputation system in Genshin Impact slightly, as there's now six mini Reputations that dish out rewards, not just one nation-wide reward system.

Below, you'll find out how to unlock the Flower-Feather Clan Reputation, and a list of all Flower-Feather Clan Reputation rewards.

Keep in mind that this page doesn't include the 'Gifts from the Speaker's Chamber' rewards you get for reaching the maximum Reputation Level for each tribe. If you'd like to know those rewards, check out our Natlan Repuation explainer instead.

On this page:

How to unlock the Flower-Feather Clan Reputation

You just need to travel west in Natlan and find this tribe settlement to unlock the Flower-Feather Clan Reputation system in Genshin Impact. If you find you can't access it yet, then you might have to complete the 'Pilgrimage of the Return of the Sacred Flame' part of the Chapter 5, Act 1 Natlan Archon Quest first.

The Flower-Feather Clan Reputation is located by the Obsidian Totem Pole in the Flower-Feather Clan settlement, in the western area of Natlan, just west of Huitztli Hill. Speak to Abundu beside the Obsidian Totem Pole to access the Reputation menu and claim your rewards.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

All Flower-Feather Clan Reputation rewards in Genshin Impact

There are four Flower-Feather Clan Reputation Levels in Genshin Impact, and you'll receive a reward whenever you reach the required Reputation EXP amount for each level.

To claim your Flower-Feather Clan Reputation rewards, select 'Tribe Reputation Level' from the main Flower-Feather Clan Reputation menu, located in the lower left-hand corner of the screen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Here's all of the Flower-Feather Clan Reputation rewards in Genshin Impact:

Flower-Feather Clan Reputation Level Reward Level 1 x2 Philosophies of Conflict Level 2 Recipe: Sing Your Heart Out Level 3 Flower-Feather Residence: Logic of Flight (Outdoor Furnishing Blueprint) Level 4 Blazing Flint Ore

Remember, once you reach Reputation Level 4 with the Flower-Feather Clan, you can also claim a reward from the 'Gifts from the Speaker's Chamber' tab of any Reputation menu in Natlan. What reward you get depends on how many tribes you have reached maximum Reputation Level with already.

Have fun exploring Natlan!