Genshin Impact Embercore Flower locations

Embercore Flower is used as both a cooking ingredient, puzzle solution, and a currency to buy Natlan's craftable weapon blueprints in Genshin Impact.

It's not hard to get to most Embercore Flower locations in Genshin Impact, but as they tend to grow in a diagonal line across Natlan's clifftops, it's not the easiest to farm at times.

To help you farm them more efficiently, we've got all Embercore Flower locations in Genshin Impact below, and detail the best places to farm Embercore Flower quickly.

On this page:

How to pick up Embercore Flowers

You need to attack an Embercore Flower to pick it up in Genshin Impact, as this makes the flower bloom and show off its Embercore Flower core. No need to change characters to attack the flower, as it will open regardless of what Element you're attacking it with.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

What is Embercore Flower used for?

Embercore Flower is a Natlan cooking ingredient in Genshin Impact that you also use to solve environmental puzzles, and purchase Natlan's weapon blueprints with. Specifically, you need x10 Embercore Flower (along with other materials) to purchase the following weapon blueprints from a blacksmith in Natlan:

Earth Shaker (claymore)

Footprint of the Rainbow (polearm)

There are 29 Embercore Flowers to find across Natlan, so you can only pick up 29 at a time. To farm more, you either have to wait two real days for them to respawn, or join another world in co-op and take theirs.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Here's where to get Embercore Flower:

Embercore Flower locations in Genshin Impact

Embercore Flower is mostly found in a diagonal line starting from the underground area of Toyac Springs, near the People of the Springs tribe settlement, and ending just north of the Sulfurous Veins area, in the north of Natlan.

The middle cliff of the Sulfurous Veins area is the easiest place to get Embercore Flower, as it contains a clump of five flowers right next to each other. The underground Toyac Springs is another easy farming location, but you need to complete a World Quest to unlock the area.

Here's a map of all Embercore Flower locations in Genshin Impact:

Image credit: hoyolab.com

Sulfurous Veins

Sulfurous Veins is one of the easiest places to get Embercore Flower, because there's a group of five Embercore Flowers clumped beside each other on the middle cliff.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

If you've not unlocked the Teleport Waypoint on the western cliff yet, then the quickest way to get on top of the middle Sulfurous Vein cliff is to use a Tepetlisaurus' Saurian ability to climb the cliff, or a member of the Children of Echoes tribe who can scale the cliff with their Skill (like Kachina).

Toyac Springs

There are five Embercore Flower locations in Toyac Springs. It's an easy place to farm them once you've unlocked the area, and is one of the best places to farm Spinel Fruit too, which is also needed to purchase some Natlan craftable weapon blueprints.

Here's a map picture of all Embercore Flower locations in the underground Toyac Springs area:

Image credit: hoyolab.com

To unlock Toyac Springs, you need to follow the 'Tale of Dreams Plucked From Fire' World Quest. To start this quest, go down the large hole in the ground just south of the Ameyalco Waters Statue of Seven, in the People of the Springs area in Natlan.

Go to the bottom of this hole just south of the Ameyalco Waters Statue of Seven. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Speak to Chikya at the bottom of the hole to pick up the quest, which will take you to Toyac Springs.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

All the best farming Embercore Flower in Genshin Impact!