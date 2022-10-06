Genshin Impact devs don't want to "create excessive anxiety" with more endgame content

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has said it does not want to add further endgame content similar to the Spiral Abyss because of the "excessive anxiety" it could create for players.

Spiral Abyss is the only true endgame content for players at high Adventure Ranks. In a recent Gamespot interview, a miHoYo spokesperson was asked if there were plans to release more permanent endgame content in the "same vein".

"The Spiral Abyss is one of the most effective ways [for] players [to] test out their party composition and combat strength," miHoYo replied. "If we design another type of permanent endgame that is similar to the Spiral Abyss, it might end up creating excessive anxiety for our players - not everyone is interested in Musk Reef."

Version 3.1 "King Deshret and the Three Magi" Trailer Genshin Impact.

For those unaware, The Spiral Abyss is a series of combat challenges (accessed from the interestingly named Musk Reef location) that take place over multiple floors. Two to three floors are usually reworked with every major update to offer fresh new combat scenarios for players to try. It can only be accessed after reaching a certain Adventure Rank, but even then, your party needs to be at a high level and combine their elements effectively to take on the tough challenges.

Although the response seems to rule out permanent new combat challenges similar to the Spiral Abyss, there is still plenty of content planned for Genshin Impact's future.

As well as the regular addition of new limited-time events, story quests, characters, regions, weapons, and bosses with every major update, the developers pointed out that there are plans to add "more interesting gameplay in the future", as its open world design "has a natural compatibility with various types of gameplay".

As a player who suffers from 'excessive anxiety' just thinking about the different types of content I'm yet to even try across the game's four massive regions (with more regions still to come), I don't think fans need to worry about lack of endgame content just yet - but those after tougher combat challenges might be disappointed by the comment.

