Genshin Impact Children of Echoes Reputation rewards

Children of Echoes is the very first tribe the Traveler and Paimon meet in Natlan, and it's also one of the first Reputations you unlock in the Nation of Pyro.

That's right, Natlan has tinkered with the Reputation system in Genshin Impact slightly, as there's now six mini Reputations that dish out rewards, not just one nation-wide reward system.

Below, you'll find out how to unlock the Children of Echoes Reputation, and a list of all Children of Echoes Reputation rewards.

Keep in mind that this page doesn't include the 'Gifts from the Speaker's Chamber' rewards you get for reaching the maximum Reputation Level for each tribe. If you'd like to know those rewards, check out our Natlan Repuation explainer instead.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to unlock the Children of Echoes Reputation

You need to complete the 'Pilgrimage of the Return of the Sacred Flame' part of the Chapter 5, Act 1 Natlan Archon Quest to unlock the Children of Echoes Reputation system in Genshin Impact. This also simultaneously unlocks the People of the Springs and Scions of the Canopy Reputations as well.

The Children of Echoes Reputation is located by the Obsidian Totem Pole in the Children of Echoes settlement, in the eastern area of Natlan. Speak to Cauich beside the Obsidian Totem Pole to access the Reputation menu and claim your rewards.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

All Children of Echoes Reputation rewards in Genshin Impact

There are four Children of Echoes Reputation Levels in Genshin Impact, and you'll receive a reward whenever you reach the required Reputation EXP amount for each level.

To claim your Children of Echoes Reputation rewards, select 'Tribe Reputation Level' from the main Children of Echoes Reputation menu, located in the lower left-hand corner of the screen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Here's all of the Children of Echoes Reputation rewards in Genshin Impact:

Children of Echoes Reputation Level Reward Level 1 x2 Philosophies of Conflict Level 2 Recipe: Glittering Gemstones Level 3 Stonehut of Echoes: High-Top Boots (Outdoor Furnishing Blueprint) Level 4 Blazing Flint Ore

Remember, once you reach Reputation Level 4 with the Children of Echoes, you can also claim a reward from the 'Gifts from the Speaker's Chamber' tab of any Reputation menu in Natlan. What reward you get depends on how many tribes you have reached maximum Reputation Level with already.

Have fun exploring Natlan!