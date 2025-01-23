Genshin Impact Childe materials, kit, and Constellations

Childe (AKA Tartaglia) is a 5-Star Hydro character who was added to Genshin Impact during version 1.1.

While Childe is featured as one of the boosted 5-Star characters on the Chronicled Wish Banner in version 5.3, he will eventually return to Genshin Impact at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to him.

If you want to prepare him, we've listed Childe's Ascension materials and Talent materials so you can level him up to his full potential right away. To understand how you might play him, we've also detailed what we know about Childe's kit and Constellations.

Childe kit

Image credit: HoYoverse

Childe is a 5-Star Hydro character who uses a bow, and keeping in mind that all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Skills, here's a summary of Childe's kit in Genshin Impact:

Element : Hydro.

: Hydro. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Weapon : Bow.

: Bow. Normal Attack : Cutting Torrent.

: Cutting Torrent. Elemental Skill : Foul Legacy - Raging Tide.

: Foul Legacy - Raging Tide. Elemental Burst : Havoc - Obliteration.

: Havoc - Obliteration. Passive one : Never Ending - Extends Riptide's duration by eight seconds.

: Never Ending - Extends Riptide's duration by eight seconds. Passive two : Sword of Torrents - When Childe is in his Elemental Skill's Melee Stance, on dealing a Crit hit, normal and charged attacks apply the Riptide status effect to opponents.

: Sword of Torrents - When Childe is in his Elemental Skill's Melee Stance, on dealing a Crit hit, normal and charged attacks apply the Riptide status effect to opponents. Passive three: Master of Weaponry - Increases your own party members' normal attack Level by one.

Childe Normal Attack - Cutting Torrent

Childe performs up to six consecutive shots with a bow if tapping the normal attack button. Holding the attack button down instead makes Childe perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased damage. While aiming, the power of Hydro will accumulate on the arrowhead, and an arrow fully charged with the torrent will deal Hydro Damage and apply the Riptide status.

Riptide

Opponents affected by Riptide will suffer from AOE (area of effect) Hydro Damage effects when attacked by Childe in various ways (damage dealt in this way is considered normal attack damage):

Riptide Flash - A fully-charged Aimed Shot that hits an opponent affected by Riptide deals consecutive bouts of AOE damage. Can occur once every 0.7 seconds.

- A fully-charged Aimed Shot that hits an opponent affected by Riptide deals consecutive bouts of AOE damage. Can occur once every 0.7 seconds. Riptide Burst: Defeating an opponent affected by Riptide creates a Hydro burst that inflicts the Riptide status on nearby opponents hit.

Lastly, as with most plunging attacks, Childe fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AOE damage upon impact. However, when Childe is in his Elemental Skill's Melee Stance, he cannot perform a plunging attack.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Childe Elemental Skill - Foul Legacy: Raging Tide

Childe unleashes a set of weaponry made of pure water, dealing Hydro Damage to surrounding opponents and entering Melee Stance. In this Stance, Childe's normal and charged attacks are converted to Hydro Damage that cannot be overridden by any other elemental infusion and change as follows:

Normal Attack - Perform up to six consecutive Hydro strikes.

- Perform up to six consecutive Hydro strikes. Charged Attack - Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash a cross slash, dealing Hydro Damage.

- Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash a cross slash, dealing Hydro Damage. Riptide Slash - Hitting an opponent affected by Riptide with a melee attack unleashes a Riptide Slash that deals AOE Hydro Damage. Damage dealt in this way is considered Elemental Skill Damage, and can only occur once every 1.5 seconds.

After 30 seconds, or when the ability is unleashed again, this skill will end. Childe will return to his Ranged Stance and this ability will enter a cooldown. The longer Childe stays in his Melee Stance, the longer the cooldown. If the return to a ranged stance occurs automatically after 30 seconds, the cooldown is even longer.

Childe Elemental Burst - Havoc: Obliteration

Childe performs different attacks based on what stance he is in when casting:

Ranged Stance: Flash of Havoc - Swiftly fires a Hydro-imbued magic arrow, dealing AOE Hydro Damage and applying the Riptide status. Returns a portion of its Energy cost after use.

- Swiftly fires a Hydro-imbued magic arrow, dealing AOE Hydro Damage and applying the Riptide status. Returns a portion of its Energy cost after use. Melee Stance: Light of Obliteration - Performs a slash with a large AOE, dealing massive Hydro Damage to all surrounding opponents, which triggers Riptide Blast.

- Performs a slash with a large AOE, dealing massive Hydro Damage to all surrounding opponents, which triggers Riptide Blast. Riptide Blast - When the obliterating waters hit an opponent affected by Riptide, it clears their Riptide status and triggers a Hydro Explosion that deals AOE Hydro Damage. Damage dealt in this way is considered Elemental Burst Damage.

Childe Talent materials

Shard of a Foul Legacy.

To get the most out of using Childe, you will have to level his skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

For Childe, you'll need to farm a lot of Insignia and Freedom materials to fully upgrade his capabilities.

As Childe has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of his abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Childe Talent materials you need to improve one of his abilities:

Childe Talent level Childe Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Freedom, x6 Recruit's Insignia 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Freedom, x3 Sergeant's Insignia 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Freedom, x4 Sergeant's Insignia 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Freedom, x6 Sergeant's Insignia 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Freedom, x9 Sergeant's Insignia 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Freedom, x4 Lieutenant's Insignia, x1 Shard of a Foul Legacy 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Freedom, x6 Lieutenant's Insignia, x1 Shard of a Foul Legacy 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Freedom, x9 Lieutenant's Insignia, x2 Shard of a Foul Legacy 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Freedom, x12 Lieutenant's Insignia, x2 Shard of a Foul Legacy, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Childe's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Freedom

x6 Recruit's Insignia

x6 Shard of a Foul Legacy

x21 Guide to Freedom

x22 Sergeant's Insignia

x31 Lieutenant's Insignia

x38 Philosophies of Freedom

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Childe's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Freedom

x18 Recruit's Insignia

x18 Shard of a Foul Legacy

x63 Guide to Freedom

x66 Sergeant's Insignia

x93 Lieutenant's Insignia

x114 Philosophies of Freedom

4,957,500 Mora

Childe Ascension materials

Starconch.

Just like Talents, you need to use Childe Ascension materials to upgrade his health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

You'll need to farm a lot of Starconch and Insignia materials for Childe to fully upgrade his capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Childe to his highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Childe Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade him for each Ascension level:

Childe Ascension level Childe Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver, x3 Starconch, x3 Recruit's Insignia 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Varunada Lazurite Fragment, x2 Cleansing Heart, x10 Starconch, x15 Recruit's Insignia 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Varunada Lazurite Fragment, x4 Cleansing Heart, x20 Starconch, x12 Sergeant's Insignia 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Varunada Lazurite Chunk, x8 Cleansing Heart, x30 Starconch, x18 Sergeant's Insignia 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Varunada Lazurite Chunk, x12 Cleansing Heart, x45 Starconch, x12 Lieutenant's Insignia 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, x20 Cleansing Heart, x60 Starconch, x24 Lieutenant's Insignia 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Childe in Genshin Impact:

x1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver

x6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

x9 Varunada Lazurite Fragment

x9 Varunada Lazurite Chunk

x18 Recruit's Insignia

x30 Sergeant's Insignia

x36 Lieutenant's Insignia

x46 Cleansing Heart

x168 Starconch

420,000 Mora

Childe Constellations

By getting duplicates of Childe from wishing on his Banner, you will receive his Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Here are all of Childe's Constellations in Genshin Impact:

Foul Legacy: Tide Withholder (C1) : Decreases the cooldown of Childe's Elemental Skill by 20%.

: Decreases the cooldown of Childe's Elemental Skill by 20%. Foul Legacy: Understream (C2) : When opponents affected by Riptide are defeated, Childe regenerates four Elemental Energy.

: When opponents affected by Riptide are defeated, Childe regenerates four Elemental Energy. Abyssal Mayhem: Vortex of Turmoil (C3) : Increases the Level of Childe's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Childe's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Abyssal Mayhem: Hydrospout (C4) : If Childe is in his Elemental Skill's Melee Stance, triggers Riptide Slash against opponents on the field affected by Riptide every four seconds, otherwise, triggers Riptide Flash. Riptide Slashes and Riptide Flashes triggered by this Constellation effect are not subject to the time intervals that would typically apply to these two Riptide effects, nor do they have any effect on those time intervals.

: If Childe is in his Elemental Skill's Melee Stance, triggers Riptide Slash against opponents on the field affected by Riptide every four seconds, otherwise, triggers Riptide Flash. Riptide Slashes and Riptide Flashes triggered by this Constellation effect are not subject to the time intervals that would typically apply to these two Riptide effects, nor do they have any effect on those time intervals. Havoc: Formless Blade (C5) : Increases the Level of Childe's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Childe's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Havoc: Annihilation (C6): When Childe's Elemental Burst is cast in Melee Stance, the cooldown of his Elemental Skill is reset. This effect will only take place once Childe returns to his Ranged Stance.

Good luck levelling up Childe in Genshin Impact!