Genshin Impact 5.4 release date, 5.4 Banners and events

The Genshin Impact 5.4 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the latest patch, titled Moonlight Amidst Dreams.

In the fourth update since Natlan's debut, we're returning to Inazuma to meet some new and returning faces. We're also getting a few more quality of life updates, and a total of five limited-time events.

Below, you can find out the 5.4 release date and time, who the new and returning characters are, and what the 5.4 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming Genshin Impact patch.

Genshin Impact 5.4 release date and time

Genshin Impact 5.4 releases on Wednesday 12th February. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule for new updates, with 5.4 releasing at 3am (GMT). Due to time zone differences, 5.4 actually releases in the United States on Tuesday 11th February at 7pm (PT).

For other time zones, the Genshin Impact 5.4 release date and time is:

West Coast US : Tuesday 11th February, 7pm (PT)

: Tuesday 11th February, 7pm (PT) Central US : Tuesday 11th February, 9pm (CT)

: Tuesday 11th February, 9pm (CT) East Coast US : Tuesday 11th February, 10pm (ET)

: Tuesday 11th February, 10pm (ET) Japan : Wednesday 12th February, 12pm (JST)

: Wednesday 12th February, 12pm (JST) Australia : Wednesday 12th February, 2pm (AET)

: Wednesday 12th February, 2pm (AET) UK : Wednesday 12th February, 3am (GMT)

: Wednesday 12th February, 3am (GMT) Europe: Wednesday 12th February, 4am (CET)

Genshin Impact 5.4 Banners

The version 5.4 Banners debut one new 5-Star character, Yumemizuki Mizuki, and feature three 5-Star character reruns: Wriothesley, Furina, and Sigewinne.

Phase 1 of the 5.4 Banner schedule begins with new 5-Star Anemo catalyst-user Mizuki, featured on her Dawn's Drifting Reverie Banner, and returning 5-Star Hydro archer Sigewinne featured on her Romaritime Meluserenity Banner.

It's also worth noting for your Wishing plans that Mizuki will be added to the standard 'Wanderlust Invocation' Banner at the start of version 5.5 in Genshin Impact.

As usual, these 5.4 Phase 1 Banners run alongside each other, and they start on Wednesday 12th February, and are expected to end on Tuesday 4th March.

Then in Phase 2 of the 5.4 Banner schedule we have returning 5-Star Hydro sword-user Furina, featured on her Chanson of Many Waters Banner, and returning 5-Star Cryo catalyst-user Wriothesley on his Tempestuous Destiny Banner.

These Phase 2 Banners are expected to run from Tuesday 4th March until Tuesday 25th March - the day before the expected release date of version 5.5.

In summary, all of the new and returning 5-Star characters you can Wish on during 5.4 in Genshin Impact are:

Mizuki (Dawn's Drifting Reverie Banner - Phase 1): New 5-Star Anemo character who uses a catalyst.

Sigewinne (Romaritime Meluserenity Banner - Phase 1): Returning 5-Star Hydro character who uses a bow.

Furina (Chanson of Many Waters Banner - Phase 2): Returning 5-Star Hydro character who uses a sword.

Wriothesley (Tempestuous Destiny Banner - Phase 2): Returning 5-Star Cryo character who uses a catalyst.

There will also be one new 5-Star weapon in the version 5.4 Phase 1 weapon Banner: the Sunny Morning Sleep-In (catalyst), Mizuki's signature.

To keep up to date with who all of the boosted 4-Star characters and weapons will be, and all other Banner changes, check out our regularly updated Banner schedule page.

Genshin Impact 5.4 events

The Genshin Impact 5.4 update includes:

Mizuki's Story Quest.

No keys required to unlock Story Quests now.

Automatic Artistry returns to TCG for Heated Battle Mode.

New TCG character and monster cards.

Leyline overflow event.

Level-Up plans and goals added to the Training Guide.

New filters for character and weapon menus.

'Auto add materials' now available in the weapon upgrade menu.

Can now access the Tubby menu, and buy materials and Furnishings, anywhere inside the Serenitea Pot.

In addition to this content, we're getting five events during 5.4:

Enchanted Tales of the Mikawa Festival - Main event in Inazuma consisting of a main story and minigames. Rewards include the new 4-Star 'Tamayuratei no Ohanashi' polearm and its refinement materials, the usual character and weapon materials, and Primogems.

- Main event in Inazuma consisting of a main story and minigames. Rewards include the new 4-Star 'Tamayuratei no Ohanashi' polearm and its refinement materials, the usual character and weapon materials, and Primogems. Traveler's Tales: Anthology Chapter - Talk to old characters to complete 'Anecdotes'. Rewards include the usual character and weapon materials, along with Primogems.

- Talk to old characters to complete 'Anecdotes'. Rewards include the usual character and weapon materials, along with Primogems. Realm of Tempered Valor - Combat event that gets increasingly harder as you climb the floors (sounds familiar...) You can also take on the challenges in co-op. Rewards include a new Saurian-themed Namecard and the usual character and weapon materials, along with Primogems.

- Combat event that gets increasingly harder as you climb the floors (sounds familiar...) You can also take on the challenges in co-op. Rewards include a new Saurian-themed Namecard and the usual character and weapon materials, along with Primogems. Invasive Fish Wrangler - Fishing minigames that you can either go against others in co-op, or team up with others in co-op. Rewards include the usual character and weapon materials, along with Primogems.

- Fishing minigames that you can either go against others in co-op, or team up with others in co-op. Rewards include the usual character and weapon materials, along with Primogems. Reel Ad-Venture - Footage-editing event in Fontaine. Rewards include the usual character and weapon materials, along with Primogems.

Hope you have fun during version 5.4!