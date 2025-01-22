Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream date and time, 5.4 Banner leaks

The Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream date and time has been announced and will provide the usual information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events.

Version 5.4 is expected to debut one new 5-Star character, with the Genshin Impact livestream providing information on who they are, along with what the new and returning events will be.

Below, we've covered the exact 5.4 livestream date and time, and we've also provided all of the details we know about 5.4 Banner leaks for the upcoming Banners.

Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream date and time in UK, GMT, ET and PT

The Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream is on Friday 24th January at 12pm (GMT) / 7am (ET) on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel and official Genshin Youtube channel.

In other timezones, the Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream date and time is:

West Coast US : Friday 24th January at 4am (PT)

: Friday 24th January at 4am (PT) Central US : Friday 24th January at 6am (CT)

: Friday 24th January at 6am (CT) East Coast US : Friday 24th January at 7am (ET)

: Friday 24th January at 7am (ET) Japan : Friday 24th January at 9pm (JST)

: Friday 24th January at 9pm (JST) Australia : Friday 24th January at 11pm (AET)

: Friday 24th January at 11pm (AET) UK : Friday 24th January at 12pm (GMT)

: Friday 24th January at 12pm (GMT) Europe: Friday 24th January at 1pm (CET)

Dear Traveler, it's announcement time! #GenshinImpact #GenshinSpecialProgram



The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch and YouTube channels on 1/24/2025 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!



This special program will feature juicy details about… pic.twitter.com/5tHsLfwnVs — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) January 22, 2025

Genshin Impact 5.4 Banner leaks

We'll have to wait for the 5.4 livestream for official details on who the character event Banners will be, but there has been some leaks and official information that has provided details on the likely upcoming 5.4 Banners for Phase 1 and Phase 2.

With this is mind, thanks to Genshin's ever-reliable drip marketing on social media, it's all but confirmed that Yumemizuki Mizuki is on one of the 5.4 Banners in Genshin Impact, with Mizuki a 5-Star Anemo catalyst-user.

Image credit: HoYoverse

As for reruns, thanks to reliable leaks from FlyingFlame and HomDGCat relayed on the Genshin_Impact_Leaks subreddit, it looks like Wriothesley has finally been let out of that Cryo jail HoYoverse had him imprisioned in, as both leakers point to Wriothelsey finally rerunning alongside Mizuki in Phase 1, with Furina and Sigewinne rerunning in Phase 2 of version 5.4.

Left to right: Wriothesley, Furina, and Sigewinne. Image credit: HoYoverse

If the leaks turn out to be true, then here's what the 5.4 Banner schedule will be:

Mizuki - Phase 1

Wriothesley - Phase 1

Furina - Phase 2

Sigewinne - Phase 2

As a reminder, none of this information is official, so we'll have to wait until the 5.4 livestream for solid details on who will be on the next Banners in Genshin Impact.