Genshin Impact 5.3 release date, 5.3 Banners and events

The Genshin Impact 5.3 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the latest patch, titled Incandescent Ode of Resurrection.

In the third update since Natlan's debut, we're getting a continuation of the Archon Quest, lots of free rewards, the return of Lantern Rite celebrations, more quality of life updates - and more!

Below, you can find out the 5.3 release date and time, who the new and returning characters are, and what the 5.3 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming Genshin Impact patch.

Be sure to also check out our Genshin Impact codes page to get free Primogems that can be used towards unlocking new characters and weapons.

On this page:

Genshin Impact 5.3 release date and time

Genshin Impact 5.3 will release on Wednesday 1st January, 2025. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule for new updates, with 5.3 releasing at 3am (GMT). Due to time zone differences, 5.3 actually releases in the United States on Tuesday 31st December, 2024 at 7pm (PT).

For other time zones, the Genshin Impact 5.3 release date and time is:

West Coast US : Tuesday 31st December, 7pm (PT)

: Tuesday 31st December, 7pm (PT) Central US : Tuesday 31st December, 9pm (CT)

: Tuesday 31st December, 9pm (CT) East Coast US : Tuesday 31st December, 10pm (ET)

: Tuesday 31st December, 10pm (ET) Japan : Wednesday 1st January, 12pm (JST)

: Wednesday 1st January, 12pm (JST) Australia : Wednesday 1st January, 2pm (AET)

: Wednesday 1st January, 2pm (AET) UK : Wednesday 1st January, 3am (GMT)

: Wednesday 1st January, 3am (GMT) Europe: Wednesday 1st January, 4am (CET)

Image credit: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact 5.3 Banners

The version 5.3 Banners debut the two new 5-Star characters Mavuika and Citlali, the new 4-Star character Lan Yan, and two 5-Star character reruns.

Phase 1 of the 5.3 Banner schedule begins with new 5-Star Pyro claymore-user Mavuika, featured on her Ancient Flame Ablaze Banner, and new 5-Star Cryo catalyst-user Citlali featured on her Starry Night's Whispers Banner.

As usual, these 5.3 Phase 1 Banners run alongside each other, and should run from Wednesday 1st January until Tuesday 21st January.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Then in Phase 2 of the 5.3 Banner schedule we have returning 5-Star Electro sword-user Clorinde, featured on her Illuminating Lightning Banner, and returning 5-Star Pyro polearm-user Arlecchino on her The Hearth's Ashen Shadow Banner. Lan Yan is also a new character who debuts as one of the boosted 4-Star characters on Arlecchino and Clorinde's Banners, with Lan Yan an Anemo catalyst-user.

These Phase 2 Banners are expected to run from Tuesday 21st January until Tuesday 11th February - the day before the expected release date of version 5.4.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In summary, all of the new and returning 5-Star characters you can Wish on during 5.3 in Genshin Impact are:

Mavuika (Ancient Flame Ablaze Banner - Phase 1): New 5-Star Pyro character who uses a claymore.

Citlali (Starry Night's Whispers Banner - Phase 1): New 5-Star Cryo character who uses a catalyst.

Clorinde (Illuminating Lightning Banner - Phase 2): Returning 5-Star Electro character who uses a sword.

Arlecchino (The Hearth's Ashen Shadow Banner - Phase 2): Returning 5-Star Pyro character who uses a polearm.

Lan Yan (Illuminating Lightning and The Hearth's Ashen Shadow Banners - Phase 2): New 4-Star Anemo character who uses a catalyst.

There will also be two new 5-Star weapons in the version 5.3 Phase 1 weapon Banner: the A Thousand Blazing Suns (claymore), Mavuika's signature; and the Starcaller's Watch (catalyst), Citlali's signature.

Image credit: HoYoverse

We're also finally getting the return of the Chronicled Wish Banner, and this time it focuses on Liyue characters, including the long, long, long awaited return of Shenhe. The rules of Chronicled Wish have been slightly altered, meaning Shenhe is eligible, even though she hasn't had three Banner reruns.

Here are the 5-Star characters you can get from the Chronicled Wish Banner in version 5.3:

Baizhu

Shenhe

Keqing

Ganyu

Xiao

Tartaglia (Childe)

Qiqi

Image credit: HoYoverse

Here are the 5-Star weapons you can get from the Chronicled Wish Banner in version 5.3:

Primordial Jade Cutter (sword)

Summit Shaper (sword)

The Unforged (claymore)

Calamity Queller (polearm)

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (polearm)

Jadefall's Splendor (catalyst)

Memory of Dust (catalyst)

Polar Star (bow)

Amos' Bow (bow)

Image credit: HoYoverse

To keep up to date with who all of the boosted 4-Star characters and weapons will be, and all other Banner changes, check out our regularly updated Banner schedule page.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Version 5.3 with Mavuika and Citlali is nearly here! In the mean time, during version 5.2 we have Zhongli and Neuvillette. So don't forget to redeem new codes for Primogems to help pull them, and check out our regularly updated tier list. You need luck from the Pity and 50/50 systems to Wish with Fate for characters on Banners, and you always need the right Adventure Rank for events. Elsewhere, we have tips and tricks for beginners.

Genshin Impact 5.3 events

The Genshin Impact 5.3 update includes:

Act 5 of Natlan's Archon Quest.

Mavuika Story Quest.

Citlali's Tribal Chronicles Story Quest (Part 3 of Masters of the Night Wind Tribal Chronicles).

The Pyro Traveler.

Two new bosses (Lord of Eroded Primal Fire, and Wayward Hermetic Spiritspeaker).

4-Star Liyue character selector.

Check-in rewards (including x10 Intertwined Fate).

Mail rewards (including 1600 Primogems and Sanctifying Elixir).

Chronicled Wish Banner returns (featuring Liyue characters and weapons).

Outfits for Hu Tao and Xiangling.

Wings of Fate's Course Intertwined for all players.

Repertoire of Myriad Melodies permanent event - The music rhythm game will become a permanent gameplay mode, where you can play songs, or compose and share musical scores.

New Overflowing Abundance event - Double character Talent level-up and Weapon Ascension materials that you can farm on any day, instead of the usual set days.

Kazuha and Ganyu's Echo cosmetics added to Envisaged Echoes in the Imaginarium Theater.

New character and action cards for Genius Invokation TCG.

Boss respawn time reduced to 5 seconds without the need to teleport away.

Artifact Inventory limit increased to 2100.

Character menu now includes a button leading directly to their Training Guide.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In addition to this content, we're getting four events during 5.3:

Lantern Rite 2025 (Springtime Charms) - Main event consisting of various combat challenges and mini-games (with some featuring co-op capabilities), with a story featuring Hu Tao and lots of other Liyue characters. Xiao Lanterns also make an unexpected return, and you can buy them from Granny Shan's stall. This year's Lantern Rite event rewards include a new free outfit for Xiangling, and the usual character and weapon materials, along with Primogems.

- Main event consisting of various combat challenges and mini-games (with some featuring co-op capabilities), with a story featuring Hu Tao and lots of other Liyue characters. Xiao Lanterns also make an unexpected return, and you can buy them from Granny Shan's stall. This year's Lantern Rite event rewards include a new free outfit for Xiangling, and the usual character and weapon materials, along with Primogems. Emblem of Steadfast Valor - Challenge mini-game event in Natlan. Rewards include the usual character and weapon materials, along with Primogems.

- Challenge mini-game event in Natlan. Rewards include the usual character and weapon materials, along with Primogems. On the Trail of Behemoths - Combat event against various bosses with a very difficult hard mode. You can share your score to show others your best records achieved, and challenge the bosses in co-op. Rewards include the usual character and weapon materials, along with Primogems.

- Combat event against various bosses with a very difficult hard mode. You can share your score to show others your best records achieved, and challenge the bosses in co-op. Rewards include the usual character and weapon materials, along with Primogems. Shuyu's Baffling Beetle Battle Bowl - A new version of Itto's favourite beetle battling event. Your beetle can now jump and charge on top of its regular moves, and new challengers (like Abyss Mages) have been added. Rewards include the usual character and weapon materials, along with Primogems.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Happy Lantern Rite!