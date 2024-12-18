Genshin Impact 5.3 livestream date and time, 5.3 Banner leaks

The Genshin Impact 5.3 livestream date and time has been announced and will provide the usual information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events.

Version 5.3 should continue Natlan's story, and is expected to debut three new characters, with the Genshin Impact livestream providing information on who they are, along with what the new and returning events will be.

Below, we've covered the exact 5.3 livestream date and time, and we've also provided all of the details we know about 5.3 Banner leaks for the upcoming Banners.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Genshin Impact 5.3 livestream date and time in UK, GMT, ET and PT

The Genshin Impact 5.3 livestream is on Friday 20th December at 12pm (GMT) / 7am (ET) on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel and official Genshin Youtube channel.

In other timezones, the Genshin Impact 5.3 livestream date and time is:

West Coast US : Friday 20th December at 4am (PT)

: Friday 20th December at 4am (PT) Central US : Friday 20th December at 6am (CT)

: Friday 20th December at 6am (CT) East Coast US : Friday 20th December at 7am (ET)

: Friday 20th December at 7am (ET) Japan : Friday 20th December at 9pm (JST)

: Friday 20th December at 9pm (JST) Australia : Friday 20th December at 11pm (AET)

: Friday 20th December at 11pm (AET) UK : Friday 20th December at 12pm (GMT)

: Friday 20th December at 12pm (GMT) Europe: Friday 20th December at 1pm (CET)

Dear Traveler, it's announcement time! #GenshinImpact #GenshinSpecialProgram



The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch and YouTube channels on 12/20/2024 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

This special program will feature juicy details about… pic.twitter.com/03aRsPBbjv — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) December 18, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Version 5.2 with Chasca and Ororon is here! So don't forget to redeem new codes for Primogems to help pull them, and check out our regularly updated tier list. You need luck from the Pity and 50/50 systems to Wish with Fate for characters on Banners, and you always need the right Adventure Rank for events. Elsewhere, we have tips and tricks for beginners.

Genshin Impact 5.3 Banner leaks

We'll have to wait for the 5.3 livestream for official details on who the character event Banners will be, but there has been some leaks and official information that has provided details on the likely upcoming 5.3 Banners for Phase 1 and Phase 2.

With this is mind, thanks to Genshin's ever-reliable drip marketing on social media, it's now all but confirmed that the Pyro Archon Mavuika and Citlali debut in version 5.3 Banners of Genshin Impact, with Mavuika a 5-Star Pyro character who uses a claymore, and Citlali a 5-Star Cryo character who uses a catalyst.

Lan Yan was also revealed in drip marketing, with Lan Yan a 4-Star Anemo character who uses a catalyst.

Left to right: Mavuika, Citlali, and Lan Yan. Image credit: HoYoverse

As for reruns, according to a leak relayed by user ISRUKRENG on the Genshin_Impact_Leaks subreddit, Arlecchino and Clorinde are returning, with Arlecchino a 5-Star Pyro polearm-user, and Clorinde a 5-Star Electro sword-user.

Left: Arlecchino. Right: Clorinde. Image credit: HoYoverse

If the leaks turn out to be true, then here's what the 5.3 Banner schedule will be:

Mavuika - Phase 1

Citlali - Phase 2

Arlecchino - Phase 1 or 2

Clorinde - Phase 1 or 2

Lan Yan - Phase 1 or Phase 2

As a reminder, none of this information is official, so we'll have to wait until the 5.3 livestream for solid details on who will be on the next Banners in Genshin Impact.