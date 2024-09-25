Genshin Impact 5.1 livestream date and time, 5.1 Banner leaks

The Genshin Impact 5.1 livestream date and time has been announced and will provide the usual information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events.

Version 5.1 continues Natlan's story, and is expected to debut a new 5-Star Natlan character, with the Genshin Impact livestream providing information on who they are, and what the new and returning events will be.

Below, we've covered the exact 5.1 livestream date and time, and we've also provided all of the details we know about 5.1 Banner leaks for the upcoming Banners.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Genshin Impact 5.1 livestream date and time in UK, BST, ET and PT

The Genshin Impact 5.1 livestream is on Friday 27th September at 1pm (BST) / 8am (ET) on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel and official Genshin Youtube channel.

In other timezones, the Genshin Impact 5.1 livestream date and time is:

West Coast US : Friday 27th September at 5am (PT)

: Friday 27th September at 5am (PT) Central US : Friday 27th September at 7am (CT)

: Friday 27th September at 7am (CT) East Coast US : Friday 27th September at 8am (ET)

: Friday 27th September at 8am (ET) Japan : Friday 27th September at 9pm (JST)

: Friday 27th September at 9pm (JST) Australia : Friday 27th September at 10pm (AET)

: Friday 27th September at 10pm (AET) UK : Friday 27th September at 1pm (BST)

: Friday 27th September at 1pm (BST) Europe: Friday 27th September at 2pm (CEST)

Image credit: HoYoverse

Version 5.0 with Mualani, Kinich, and Kachina is here! You can redeem new codes for Primogems to help pull them, and check out our regularly updated tier list. You need luck from the Pity and 50/50 systems to Wish with Fate for characters on Banners, and you always need the right Adventure Rank for events. Elsewhere, we have tips and tricks for beginners.

Genshin Impact 5.1 Banner leaks

We'll have to wait for the 5.1 livestream for official details on who the character event Banners will be, but there has been some leaks and official information that has provided details on the likely upcoming 5.1 Banners for Phase 1 and Phase 2.

With this is mind, thanks to Genshin's ever-reliable drip marketing, we know that 5-Star Geo character Xilonen is on one of the version 5.1 Banners in Genshin Impact, with Xilonen a 5-Star Geo character who uses a sword.

Xilonen. | Image credit: HoYoverse

As for reruns, thanks to a datamine by the webiste Hakush.in relayed on the Genshin_Impact_Leaks subreddit, we also know that Chiori is running alongside Xilonen in Phase 1 of version 5.1, and that Nahida and Hu Tao are getting reruns in Phase 2 of version 5.1.

Wriothesley and Shenhe still aren't allowed to come out to play, it seems. Wriothesley hasn't been seen since his debut in October 2023, and Shenhe has been absent even longer, as her last rerun took place in March 2023. What has miHoYo got against Cryo?

Cryo concerns aside, if the leaks turn out to be true, then here's what the 5.1 Banner schedule will be:

Xilonen - Phase 1

Chiori - Phase 1

Nahida - Phase 2

Hu Tao - Phase 2

As a reminder, none of this information is official, so we'll have to wait until the 5.1 livestream for solid details on who will be on the next Banners in Genshin Impact.