Genshin Impact 5.0 livestream date and time, 5.0 Banner leaks

The Genshin Impact 5.0 livestream date and time has been announced and will provide the usual information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events.

Version 5.0 introduces Natlan, the next big region in Genshin Impact that hosts the Pyro Archon. The update is expected to debut two new 5-Star Natlan characters and one new 4-Star amongst its Banners, with the livestream providing information on who they are, and what the new and returning events will be.

Below, we've covered the exact 5.0 livestream date and time, and also provided all of the details we know about 5.0 Banner leaks for the upcoming Banners.

Genshin Impact 5.0 livestream date and time in UK, BST, ET and PT

The Genshin Impact 5.0 livestream is on Friday, 16th August at 5am (BST) / 12am (ET) on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel and official Genshin Youtube channel.

In other timezones, the Genshin Impact 5.0 livestream date and time is:

West Coast US : Thursday 15th August at 9pm (PT)

: Thursday 15th August at 9pm (PT) Central US : Thursday 15th August at 11pm (CT)

: Thursday 15th August at 11pm (CT) East Coast US : Friday 16th August at 12am (ET)

: Friday 16th August at 12am (ET) Japan : Friday 16th August at 1pm (JST)

: Friday 16th August at 1pm (JST) Australia : Friday 16th August at 2pm (AET)

: Friday 16th August at 2pm (AET) UK : Friday 16th August at 5am (BST)

: Friday 16th August at 5am (BST) Europe: Friday 16th August at 6am (CEST)

Image credit: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact 5.0 Banner leaks

We'll have to wait for the 5.0 livestream for official details on who the character event Banners will be, but there has been some leaks and official information that has provided details on the likely upcoming 5.0 Banners for Phase 1 and Phase 2.

With this is mind, drip marketing in recent social media posts on Genshin Impact's X account all but confirm that Mualani, Kinich, and Kachina are on the 5.0 Banners in Genshin Impact. Mualani is Hydro, Kinich is Dendro, and Kachina is Geo. We don't officially know their rarities and weapons yet, but based on previous drip marketing patterns, Mualani and Kinich should be 5-Stars, and Kachina should be a 4-Star.

Left to right: Mualani, Kinich, and Kachina. Image credit: HoYoverse

As for reruns, according to reliable leaker dimbreath on X, Kazuha is running alongside Mualani, and Raiden Shogun is running alongside Kinich. Kazuha is a 5-Star Anemo sword-user, and Raiden Shogun is a 5-Star Electro polearm-user.

Left to right: Kazuha and Raiden Shogun.

If the leaks turn out to be true, then here's what the 5.0 Banner schedule will be:

Mualani - Phase 1

Kazuha - Phase 1

Kinich - Phase 2

Raiden Shogun - Phase 2

Kachina - Phase 1 or Phase 2

As a reminder, none of this information is official, so we'll have to wait until the 5.0 livestream for solid details on who will be on the next Banners in Genshin Impact.